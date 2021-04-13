Rothy’s Just Launched the Perfect Sustainable Sandals and Totes for Summer

Sustainable accessories brand Rothy's just launched the cutest new shoes and bags for April. Scroll through to see our favorites.
The Pail ($225) comes in three colors and is just so cute.
A whole lemony summer vibe.
There's also drawstring, so that all your essentials won't just tumble out of the purse.
There's also the Rope Tote ($275), which is a bit roomier.
It works as a beach bag, too.
Or for a more tailored look.
Also, it's sandals season! Well, almost.
The new Wrap Sandal ($125) is a cute twist on the gladiator shoe.
Very into this color.
It also comes in a pretty tan shade.
The Knot ($115) is also back, and in chic new colorways.
It's such a good go-to shoe.
Beach, please!
Rothy's is also releasing pretty new summer-y prints for its Point and Flat shoes.
It’s finally starting to feel like spring, and as higher temperatures and sunnier skies take over the forecast, it’s time to make sure you look the part. Luckily, sustainable accessories brand Rothy’s just launched their new April collection, with the perfect sandals and totes to top off your warm weather wardrobe.

The Meghan Markle-approved brand is perhaps best known for its signature comfy, washable and eco-friendly flats, but last year, they branched into sandals, too. Now, Rothy’s is releasing a brand-new sandal silhouette, as well as two new bag styles, just in time for spring and summer.

The launch is also perfectly timed with Earth Month, as it’s more important than ever to be conscious of your carbon footprint, especially when it comes to consumer habits and the brands you shop.

The new Wrap Sandal might be the perfect summer shoe.

Rothy’s latest sandal is The Wrap, a gladiator-inspired open-toe shoe that ties low on the ankle; the simple two-strap style is a flattering option that doesn’t cut off the leg. The soft material is also super comfortable, so it won’t chafe your ankles. It’s now avail in four shades.

Rothy’s is also releasing two brand-new bag silhouettes, and we’re already in love.

The sustainable brand also released two new bag styles; the Pail, a bucket-style bag with a rope tie and adorable tassel, which comes in a blue denim, yellow and green, as well as the Rope Tote, a larger carry-all that we personally think it just as fitting for a day running around the city as for a beach excursion. Rothy’s is also bringing back the Knot slip-in sandal, in three new shades. The brand is also launching summery new colorways of its cult-favorite Point and Flat shoes, in cheerful floral patterns, later this month on April 20.

The bag and shoes combo is a warm weather dream.

Like all of Rothy’s collections, the new April launch is 100 percent sustainably-made using discarded plastic water bottles as well as marine plastic; the brand also recently announced that they have committed to reaching circular production by 2023.

Summer! Sandals! Beach!

Rothy’s latest collection is now live on their site. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a sneak peek at our favorite picks to shop from the April launch.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, slideshow, Meghan Markle, shoes, Earth Day, sustainable fashion, shopping guide, bags

