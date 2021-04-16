The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

Your favorite actors are gracing the streaming world this week, including John Stamos, Kate Winslet, Jamie Foxx, Elle Fanning and Hilary Duff. From chilling murders and revenge social media catfish plots to supernatural seizures and makeup owners turned frazzled fathers, this week’s content strikes every note in the book. Keep up with the latest arrivals across streaming platforms with Observer Entertainment.

Big Shot

In Disney+’s latest original series Big Shot, John Stamos stars as a freshly fired cantankerous college basketball coach forced to take a job at an all girls private high school. The series follows his struggle to adapt his coaching style to his newest teen players and encourage them to learn lessons about the game. The series also stars Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig and Richard Robichaux. Watch Big Shot on Disney+.

Mare of Easttown

In HBO’s limited series Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet plays a police detective investigating a murder tied to her friend’s missing daughter. She also struggles herself, as a divorced and grieving parent forced to reckon with the tangled web of deceit buried in the fictionalized town of “Delco.” “Mare was absolutely everything that any actor could ever want to play,” Winslet said of the role. “She was lovable, but loathsome. She’s strong. She’s vulnerable…She’s morally sound, and she’s morally really corrupt.” Co-stars in the series also include Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart and Guy Pearce. Watch Mare of Easttown on HBO Max.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is the latest sitcom to grace the Netflix platform, loosely based on Jamie Foxx’s relationship with his daughter. In the series, single father and cosmetics brand owner Brian Dixon navigates a newfound relationship with 15-year-old daughter Sasha as she moves in with him in the wake of her mother’s death. The series also stars Kyla-Drew, who plays the earnest and adorable Sasha Dixon. Watch Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! on Netflix.

Why Did You Kill Me?

Why Did You Kill Me? sheds new light on the devastating 2006 murder of 24 year old Crystal Theobald, the fatal byproduct of a drive-by gang shooting. It also depicts a chilling blend of justice and revenge as mother Belinda Lane attempts to catfish the murderer by creating multiple fake Myspace accounts. Watch Why Did You Kill Me? On Netflix.

Somewhere

Sofia Coppola’s 2010 hit Somewhere lands on Amazon Prime this week, starring Stephen Dorff and Elle Fanning in her first breakout performance. The film follows a disenchanted film star who finds himself caring for daughter Cleo while caught up in the press craze surrounding his location in Chateau Marmont. At its heart, however, the meditative film is an intimate portrayal of an evolving father and daughter relationship. Watch Somewhere on Amazon Prime.

Thelma

The 2017 Norwegian thriller drama Thelma views the familiar coming of age teenage trope through a lens of supernatural horror. Starring Eili Harboe, Kaya Wilkins, Henrik Rafaelsen and Ellen Dorrit Petersen, the film follows isolated college student Thelma as she begins undergoing extreme seizures symptomatic of dangerous supernatural abilities. The seizures also catapult her into an extreme emotional awakening as she confronts issues related to sexuality, past repression and psychological trauma. Joachim Trier directs the film. Watch Thelma on Hulu.

Younger

Younger’s seventh season hit Hulu and Paramount+ yesterday, depicting long-term friends Liza, Maggie, Diana, Kelsey and Lauren as they work and live together while navigating never-ending shifts in friendship and romantic dynamics. The latest season picks up in the aftermath of Charles’ proposal to Liza, a final installment of the epic, soap opera-style love triangle between reinvented divorcee Liza, tattoo artist Josh and successful publisher Charles. Starring Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor and Molly Kate Bernard, Younger is seeking to top its highest-rated season six premiere via streaming services. Watch Younger on Hulu and Paramount+.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your time.