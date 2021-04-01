When Is the Best Time of Day to Take Probiotics

Are probiotics more effective at night or in the mornings? When’s the best time to take probiotics? How much should I consume to ensure that it actually works? Let’s talk about that.

Everyone’s been talking about probiotics these days. It’s a hot topic (and rightfully so). According to the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics, probiotics are live organisms that are packed with major health benefits.

There’s “good” bacteria and there’s “bad” bacteria. Probiotics fall into the category of good bacteria. Those who consume it have witnessed the positive improvements it can have on gut/digestive health, vaginal health, and even your immune system. It’s a valuable supplement for kids and adults.

This healthy bacteria has become a staple ingredient in foods and beverages. Many consumers also take it in the form of vitamins and supplements. With probiotics, you reap the benefits of it most when you take them during certain times of the day.

Successfully optimizing the time of consumption further supports the growth of healthy bacteria (and the balance of bacteria overall) in certain parts of your body–your intestines included. This is what ultimately leads to improved health over time.

Scientific research has proven that probiotics are an effective aid for treating digestive conditions, such as acid reflux and diarrhea.

If you’ve recently considered taking probiotics for this purpose, you might want to talk with a doctor first. He or she can provide expert guidance on what probiotic solutions would work best for your condition.

Probiotics are classified as “strains” that distinctly serve different purposes (according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health). There are probiotic strains that are specifically formulated for gut/digestive health, vaginal health, and more. When choosing products on your own, this could make the selection process a bit confusing.

Strains that are great for gut and digestive health include:

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Lactobacillus Fermentum

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Lactobacillus Reuteri

Lactobacillus Brevis

Lactobacillus Bulgaricus

Lactobacillus Helveticus

Bifidobacteria Longum

Bifidobacteria Lactis

Bifidobacteria Bifidum

Saccharomyces Boulardii

Pediococcus Acidilactici

Pediococcus Pentosaceus

Pediococcus Freudenreichii

Streptococcus Thermophilus

All 15 of these probiotic strains are included in the formula for the Probulin® Total Care Probiotic product.

The kid-friendly version of this solution (Probulin® My Little Bugs™ Total Care Probiotic For Kids) has slightly different ingredients to cater to the needs of child consumers, but produces the same result.

If you’re looking for probiotic supplements specifically for women, Probulin® Women’s Health may be your best bet.

The following strains are great for your immune system, and they’re all incorporated in the Probulin® Total Care Immune Probiotic solution.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Lactobacillus Reuteri

Lactobacillus Fermentum

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Lactobacillus Brevis

Lactobacillus Bulgaricus

Lactobacillus Helveticus

Bifidobacteria Lactis

Bifidobacteria Longum

Bifidobacteria Bifidum

This product also contains prebiotic and postbiotic compounds, which both work together with probiotics to aid with digestive health and digestive balance. It’s also shelf stable, meaning that the high potency level of the probiotics can last for up to two years when left on the shelf.

Working with your doctor should eliminate any confusion, as he or she will likely recommend solutions to you directly. Before beginning your regimen, you’ll already want to have an idea on how often you should take the probiotics, along with the best times of day to consume them.

Taking Probiotics: Can you take too many Probiotics?

Probiotics are only effective while they’re moving through your body. With that being said, there’s a connection to your frequency of consumption and the time of day that you take them.

Probiotics also don’t die after you consume them. They continue to live inside your body until they’re pooped out, explaining the importance of regular intake when using probiotics for treatment purposes. That is, until you feel well enough to where you no longer need an extensive regimen.

Your body works differently than others. Because of that, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. A doctor can also advise you on how frequently you should take probiotics based on your condition and body’s needs, along with the correct dosage.



Now when it comes to the right time of day to consume probiotics, that’s something we can more comfortably provide further insight on.

If you’re on antibiotics, avoid taking probiotics at the exact same time you take antibiotics. The two don’t mix well when taken concurrently. It also defeats the purpose of taking probiotics because of the simple fact that antibiotics will kill off the new healthy bacteria that’s produced.

You can, however, take probiotics when you’re actively using antibiotics. Timing plays a role in this as well, as you have to be very careful when actively taking both substances.

According to the experts, you should consume probiotic supplements no less than two hours after taking antibiotic medication. Any sooner than that and you might be up the creek. If necessary, time it with a phone or clock.

The quality of the probiotics you’re taking can also play a role in its effectiveness. More specifically, it may affect the amount of healthy bacteria that actually makes it to the target area in your body that needs balancing.

Here’s a general rule of thumb to determine the quality of a supplement: the better the quality, the longer the shelf life. Many probiotic products by Probulin® have a pretty long shelf life (or shelf stable).

When you invest in probiotics, follow the instructions of the packaging so that you’re doing what’s necessary to preserve its effectiveness. If the packaging states that your supplements need refrigeration, that’s something you’ll want to pay attention to.

Certain probiotic products are highly sensitive to high temperatures and too much humidity. Failing to refrigerate products that require refrigeration could affect its potency.

When Is the Best Time to Take Probiotics?

According to health experts, nighttime is the right time to take probiotics–the best time to take probiotics is before bed. It has something to do with the fact that it’s a period of inactivity for your gut area, and it doesn’t have to work as hard in the evenings.

Believe it or not, probiotics works best in the presence of stationary bowels. While you’re sleeping, ingested probiotics that are taken before bed are more likely to stick around until you poop them out the next day. This gives the probiotics a chance to work proactively in your digestive system, allowing you to experience the maximum benefits of its gut-healing abilities.

You should also aim for the probiotics to move through your stomach acid as quickly as possible. Taking probiotic supplements on an empty stomach can help you make sure of that. Experts have backed this as well.

Our Final Thoughts

Timing and consistency are extremely important while consuming probiotics. In some cases, daily intake may be necessary when using it for treatment purposes, but you should always check with your doctor to see if your body requires that level of consumption.

The best probiotic supplements for you will depend on your body. What’s your focus? Digestive health? Daily maintenance? Immune Support? Digestive challenges? Vaginal health? Gut/digestive health? Whatever the case may be, Probulin® offers probiotic solutions for all.

