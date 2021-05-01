Best CBD Vape Oil: Our Top Picks of Strongest CBD Vape Juice

The cannabis industry has been taken by storm thanks to CBD. As you know, this is found in cannabis plants and gives us all the benefits of cannabis but none of the psychoactive side effects. You can also safely take this without fear of failing a drug test, and it may help alleviate symptoms associated with anxiety and physical pain.

Indeed, CBD is great because you may experience relaxation and a sense of calm without fear of getting in trouble with the law or having to get a prescription. Plus, there are many ways you can enjoy your CBD, such as gummies, vapes, or tinctures. For this article, we will focus on showing you the best vape juices for your next CBD dose.

Top 5 CBD Vape Oil On The Market

Our team looked through many websites offering CBD vape juice for sale. While on these sites, we checked over reviews, ingredients, and test results for the products.

After deciding which ones we liked best, we came up with the following list:

How Did We Choose These CBD Vape Juice?

You may be wondering how we could have selected these items- namely, what criteria were used in making the list? Read on to discover what we looked for while putting this list together. Keep in mind these are things you should be looking for as you do your own shopping for CBD vape juices.

Transparency

Are you easily able to contact the brand? Are there active websites, social media? If so, this is a good sign- they’re here to help you get queries answered, show off their products and engage with their audience.

Potency

You want your CBD to work. Also, everyone is different, so everyone needs different potencies. By selecting brands with a wide variety of potencies, we can accommodate all CBD users from those just starting (you likely will need a low potency at first) to veterans of CBD who know what potency works best for them.

Wide Variety of Products

We know not everyone wants to vape. This is why we also featured websites with other goods for sale. Plus, when a company features many different CBD goods for purchase, it shows they have an interest in appealing to a wide customer base.

Third-Party Test Results

It’s a good idea to view the lab test results of the products associated with the company you’re interested in. This shows that the company has sent away their products to be tested by a third-party lab to ensure they are clean, safe, and potent.

Any CBD store worth it’s salt will be happy to display these results or provide a QR code for you to scan so you can see them. If a company seems hesitant or annoyed to answer questions about their goods, shop elsewhere.

Extraction Method

Many companies use the CO2 method of extraction, as you get more terpenes and more beneficial components this way. It’s also a pure extraction method. The products on our list are extracted using this method.

Organic Hemp

Organic is always best when it comes to hemp because who wants to be consuming pesticides or chemicals? The CBD flowers featured here are all organic and use hemp sourced from the USA.

5 Best CBD Vape Juices [Reviews]

Best Customer Reviews

30-days to return purchases

Free Freight over $35

Top Quality Flavors

We’d never heard of Avida CBD before, but this brand is worth it. They first hit the scene in 2018, and their goal is to bring buyers the very best in CBD vape juice.

The products they sell are developed and sourced using organic plants. Their juice is made of totally natural CBD isolate, making it free of THC. They test their products for potency themselves and via a third-party lab.

Their FAQ section is comprehensive and answers everything you can think of. Their website is clean and easy to navigate.

Features

Let’s look at what makes Avida’s juice our No. 1 choice:

Contains natural, non-GMO CBD Isolate

Plenty of great flavors such as Blue Razz, Plain, Berry, and Mango

Third-party testing ensures the safety and potency of the vape juice

Produced completely in the United States, using US-grown hemp

Pros:

Effects are quick, and you will feel them fast

30-days return policy in case you need it

Contains zero THC

Crafted of 100% organic CBD Isolate

The production process is totally natural

Cons:

Free shipping is only for USA residents.

Great value for money

Great flavors

USA-Made

All orders ship free

Savage CBD is loaded with all kinds of exciting products for CBD lovers, new and old, to enjoy. You will find gummies, vape juices, tinctures, topicals, and more. With names like Hustle, Tranquil, or Serene, Passion, and Driven, you are going to be pleasantly overwhelmed when trying to choose just one to enjoy.

Features of Savage CBD Goods:

There are five flavors to choose from and one plain option for those not into flavored items. These flavors tend to be on the sweet side, so keep that in mind if you’re not a fan of sweet stuff.

This juice is extracted using the CO2 method.

It contains 0% THC and is Non-GMO.

30mL bottles are sold with three potencies available. You can pick between 250, 500, or 1000mg.

Pros:

Very affordable and delicious CBD vape juice & CBD cartridges

Favorable ratings from customers- they praise the delicious flavors and love the potency.

Lab results are easy to view and indicate that the product is pure and potent.

Packaging is very cool and creative!

This is a CBD isolate and contains 0% THC.

Cons:

Flavors tend to be very sweet, which isn’t ideal for folks who prefer non-sweet items.

Plenty of flavors to enjoy

Potent bottles available

Free freight with orders $35 and Up

Features a 30-Day Return Policy

One thing we liked about CBDfx is that every one of their products is crafted of organic hemp, and they use CO2 extraction to create the delicious juices you’re going to fall in love with.

The brand’s CBDfx vape juice is highly favored by customers who want to relax and vape, achieving a serious state of relaxation. There are many potency levels for sale, so whether you need pain relief or just to chill, they’ve got you covered.

Let’s now take a look at the features of CBDfx:

CBDfx Vape Juice: Key Features:

This vape juice is made 100% in the United States.

The products come with a 30-day return policy.

You can choose the potency that suits you best- three options are available.

Third-party lab test results are easily viewable- and rest assured these products are pure and potent!

There are many great flavors to enjoy, such as Kiwi, Strawberry, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, and more.

Pros:

Free freight when you spend $35 and up

Plenty of positive customer reviews

The CO2 extraction method ensures your CBD is natural and potent

There are 9 juice flavors to choose from

Three potencies are available

Cons:

Prices are higher than some other shops we’ve seen.

Most delicious flavors around

Free freight when you spend $35 and up

30 Day Return Policy

Since 2017, Just CBD has been shipping its Florida-based goods around the country. All their items are tested via a third party to ensure purity and potency. Many flavors of cannabis strains you know and love are sold, such as OG Kush, Blue Dream, and Pineapple Express.

As you may have guessed, Pineapple Express is well-liked by customers. We tried it too- it’s a pleasantly natural flavor compared to the fruity ones we’ve seen elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Blue Dream isn’t so bad, but it is VERY sweet- make sure you’ve got a sweet tooth if you want to fully enjoy that one.

These bottles are sold in 60mL sizes, making them an excellent value for your money. They’re perfect for people who vape often or use CBD to help with anxiety or pain symptoms, thanks to the generous bottle size.

Characteristics of Just CBD Vape Juice:

Free from THC

These are crafted of CBD Isolate

Products are clean and free of pesticides, chemicals, and heavy metals

Quality ingredients used in production

Lab Testing

All products are tested via a third party and are found to be free of impurities.

Shipping

Free shipping is available all over the United States. You may return any product that is unused or at least 70% full within 30 days. Just be sure to provide your proof of purchase, such as your receipt.

Pros:

Free shipping and an excellent refund policy

Plenty of flavors to bring you a sense of calm, relaxation, and possibly relief

Free from THC

All products are tested via third-party labs

Cons:

Some flavors are too sweet (for us, anyway).

Where Do We Get CBD, Anyway?

Some of you might be wondering just where this stuff comes from. Let’s clear the air and start by explaining where CBD comes from.

CBD stands for cannabidiol, which comes from the hemp plant. What is hemp, anyway?

Hemp has been used for hundreds of years to make useful and sturdy goods such as clothing, rope, insulation, fuel, and even paper. Hemp is truly amazing because it regenerates very easily, and it doesn’t need much water or plant food/fertilizer to grow.

Hemp comes in many varieties. You may have heard of cannabis Sativa and cannabis Indica, which are commonly smoked as marijuana, but hemp as a whole contains large amounts of CBD.

We get this CBD by extracting it from the plant- specifically, producers will separate the oil from the raw plant. Today, the companies we’ve featured use the CO2 Extraction Method, which is the best and most natural way of getting that high potency, helpful CBD.

In a nutshell, it works by putting carbon dioxide under a great deal of pressure while keeping a low temperature. The gas then turns into a liquid thanks to the high pressure and is then passed through the plant, and when done correctly, results in a 90% efficient extraction.

The end result is a cannabidiol oil that’s very concentrated and pure.

How Come We Vape CBD?

After seeing all the tinctures, topicals, and capsules, you may wonder why somebody would want to vape this helpful stuff.

The short answer is, it’s very convenient and delicious to do so.

The CBD oil is blended with a liquid which helps thin it out and makes it less potent and easier to use in your favorite vape pen. The cartridges are disposable and are used along with a vape device to heat up the oil and create vapors that are easy and pleasurable to inhale.

Once you inhale the CBD, it goes into your bloodstream via your lungs. This helps it get to all parts of your body, including your brain. This helps you feel the effects of your CBD much faster.

It is also worth knowing the three forms of CBD that can be used in your products, as you can decide which of them is best for you.

They are:

Full Spectrum: This includes a wide variety of cannabinoids from the cannabis plant and includes THC (at a federally accepted level of .3% or less, making it legal to have and purchase). It contains CBC, CBG, CBN, CBDA, and CBDV.

Wide-Spectrum: Contains zero THC but includes helpful cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, and CBC.

Isolate: Made up of only CBD, none of the other cannabinoids are included. This is the purest form of CBD, but it lacks the “entourage effect” that many enthusiasts enjoy. Just what is the entourage effect?

The entourage effect is not as complicated as it sounds- it is relatively simple to understand. This is a term given to the synergistic effects of all cannabis’ components. They work in tandem to boost the benefits associated with the plant. Each compound can boost the healing properties of the other ones while reducing possible side effects.

You will find that full-spectrum goods are higher in price compared to isolates or wide-spectrum varieties. This is because they are the ones that will offer you the most benefits when compared to CBD Isolates or wide-spectrum products.

It’s also more of a challenge for CBD producers to keep ratios consistent when creating a full-spectrum blend, which is another reason why it costs more.

Full-spectrum blends also contain terpenes that are beneficial to you. Terpenes are what give plants, spices, fruits, and veggies their unique smells. Over 200 of them are present in cannabis, and they bind to various receptors within our bodies to provide possible health benefits.

For example, beta-caryophyllene is present in cannabis but also is found in black pepper and oregano. It is thought to be gastroprotective and could help patients with GI issues.

As you can see, our team tends to favor full-spectrum CBD, but you must do your own research and decide which is best for you.

How CBD Synergizes with Our Bodies?

You may be wondering how CBD works with our bodies’ natural functions to help us feel relief, relaxation, and generally good.

Many people wonder why you don’t get high on CBD. It is because it contains .3% THC or less, which is the federally accepted limit and is such a small amount that it won’t make you high.

Cannabinoids found in full-spectrum and wide-spectrum CBD oil work with our central nervous systems’ CB receptors to create the various effects they can have on our bodies.

As a result, those suffering from mental health or physical pain symptoms might get relief. For example, if you are suffering from depression, anxiety, migraines, sleep disorders, chronic pain, or nausea, you might get relief by using CBD.

Other purposes for using CBD:

Just remember that there is no substitute for the advice of a medical professional. Talk to your doctor before starting CBD or any other supplement first to ensure there are no negative side effects or interactions with medications you might already be taking.

Our ECS, or Endocannabinoid System

Our endocannabinoid is a wonderful thing that even experts do not fully understand yet. However, research indicates it has ties to processes such as:

Chronic pain

Mood

Metabolism

Digestion and appetite

Sleep

Formation of muscles

Stress

Function of liver

Nerve and skin function

And many other processes.

These and the other functions our ECS controls are related to homeostasis, which refers to our body’s ability to maintain balance. For instance, if you sustain an injury, your ECS fires up to help you get back to regular operation.

It’s interesting to note that endocannabinoid systems are present in all kinds of animals: mammals, fish, birds, and even reptiles, plus some invertebrates. Much of the scientific community has focused their attention on serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, and GABA that endocannabinoids haven’t really been studied until CBD came into vogue.

Endocannabinoids aid in the regulation of mostly all our body’s physiological systems. These function in the opposite manner of your everyday neurotransmitters. Take dopamine, for example; this releases from our presynaptic cell then flows along the synapse and sticks to our postsynaptic cells.

Meanwhile, endocannabinoids are created on an “on-demand” basis. They flow in reverse from our postsynaptic cells to our presynaptic cells, which tells them, “Hey, slow down a bit,” or “Hey, quit releasing altogether.” They are something of a regulator when it comes to neurotransmitter flow, a valve of sorts that turns them off.

As we mentioned, experts are still learning about this incredible system. It has been discovered that CECD or Clinical Endocannabinoid Deficiency Syndrome is a real diagnosis in which patients are not generating enough cannabinoids on their own.

This diagnosis is thought to play a significant role in medical conditions such as:

PTSD

Alcohol/Drug Abuse

Pain

Chronic Anxiety

Schizophrenia

Parkinson’s Disease

Psoriasis

Fibromyalgia

Depression

Inflammation

There are more conditions associated with CECD than these, but the point is that our endocannabinoid system is quite an important one, with much to learn and discover about it.

CBD may be helpful in fighting CECD and the associated ailments with it. Medical experts believe but are not certain that CBD prevents the FAAH (fatty acid amide Hydrolase) enzyme from being produced, which is a molecule that breaks down and recycles endocannabinoids.

There are other benefits associated with CBD as well, such as:

Antagonization of GPR55: These are plentiful in the brain, mostly our cerebellums, and help control our bone density and blood pressure. These also encourage the growth of cancer cells when they’re turned on, but CBD aids in shutting them off. This is why CBD may help folks with osteoporosis and high blood pressure.

Potentiation of Glycine Receptors: These receptors are the most ubiquitous of our central nervous system. They play a massive role in the proprioception of pain via our brainstem and spinal cord. CBD’s potentiation of these receptors may reduce chronic pain and inflammation.

Enhancement of Adenosine: CBD helps in a moderate way the prevention of adenosine reuptake (caffeine, for example) because it inhibits one of the transporters responsible for it. This could be one reason why CBD has benefits associated with inflammation reduction and autoimmune disorders.

Activates TPR1: Helpful TPR1 receptors are the regulators of our body’s inflammation, pain, and temperature. Other molecules we know to have an effect on TRPV1 are cannabinoids such as CBC, CBN, CBG, and CBDV.

Activates PPAR-Gamma: The cells of our body contain receptors known as PPAR-gamma. They are helpful in removing the beta-amyloid plaque associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist in lipid update, sensitivity to insulin, and release of dopamine. This is why some believe CBD is excellent for people with diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and schizophrenia.

Now the question remains: what does CBD do in terms of the ECS? Well, experts believe it works with the ECS by inhibiting the breakdown of endocannabinoids. This way, CBD has an effect on our bodies. Another hypothesis states that CBD binds to a receptor that experts haven’t discovered yet.

The bottom line? Since our ECS works to help us feel better, adding CBD to the mix could help it along, which is why you could feel relief from aches and pains, whether they are physical or mental.

CBD Vapes: Aftereffects and Dosages

There are no standards for CBD dosages. It is up to the individual to determine your personal tolerance and what you need to feel relief. It also depends on how you take your CBD- a topical will be different than a gummy or vape.

Different folks will respond differently to the various amounts of CBD they take. The daily dosage can be as low as 20mg but go to 50mg and up.

It will depend on a few different factors:

What sort of pain you are trying to manage

Body chemistry

Your weight

How much CBD is in your vape/gummy/tincture

You might start by taking 20mg and then increasing it by 5mg per week until you get to a dose that feels right. As such, it is best to consult with a doctor first and to start your dosage small so you can work up to a dose that is best for you. Listen carefully to your doctor and follow his or her advice.

Risks Associated with CBD Vaping

CBD is natural and sold everywhere. It is a safe substance for all intents and purposes.

But it can interact with other drugs and bring about results you don’t want. For example, warfarin, levothyroxine, amiodarone, and valproate are all known to have potential serious drug interactions with CBD.

Because of this, we cannot ensure that using these vapes will be safe for you. It is imperative you speak to your doctor first before using CBD to ensure your safety.

CBD May Also Cause:

Appetite loss

Dry mouth

Complications with Gastrointestinal function

Liver damage

Irritability

Fatigue

In Conclusion: Should You Buy CBD Vape Juices?

CBD took the world by storm when it became known as a natural method for managing aches, pains, and mental health. It could very well become used as a therapeutic for the treatment of various conditions, as doctors and researchers become more knowledgeable about what it can do for humans and animals.

CBD is also legal nearly everywhere and can be shipped right to your doorstep.

That being said, a few places are not legal, so make sure to review your local laws before purchasing. (Most sites won’t ship to states where it’s illegal, but ultimately you are responsible for knowing your local laws).

With CBD only growing in popularity, it could become something doctors recommend in specific dosages. But for now, it is an over-the-counter supplement, and you should talk to your healthcare provider first before using it. Whether you choose to vape, consume an edible or use a tincture, you are sure to enjoy your CBD and how it makes you feel.

