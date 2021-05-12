Beyond CBD: Why You Probably Need CBN in Your Life

Over the past few years, the popularity of CBD has skyrocketed. It’s hard to go anywhere without seeing signs for CBD-infused beverages, CBD-infused gummies, even CBD-infused pet treats. It’s become a mainstream sensation, and for good reason. CBD is a cannabinoid, a derivative of cannabis, that has been effectively used to relieve symptoms of pain and anxiety. It comes in many forms – edibles, creams, tinctures, and sprays – so whatever is ailing you, there’s a pretty high likelihood that you’ll find a product that perfectly suits your needs.

What a lot of people still might not know is that CBD isn’t the only helpful cannabinoid on the market, it’s just the most common. But for your very specific and unique needs, sometimes the best thing to do is look outside the box for a solution. CBN is an alternative cannabinoid that acts as a sedative – making CBN products for sleep troubles very effective. Unfortunately, not every CBD brand utilizes this extra cannabinoid – but one particular brand does.

Standing apart from the dense and saturated market, Extract Labs became a pioneer in the CBD industry for utilizing cannabinoids other than CBD. Founded by decorated army veteran, Craig Henderson, who began working with hemp extraction in 2016, the company manages its certified laboratory at the foot of the rocky mountains, in Boulder CO – the geographical hub of CBD-related innovation.

They source their hemp material from local Colorado plants grown outdoors to organic standards that are free of pesticides, herbicides and heavy metals. Utilizing the flower only, the company’s hemp undergoes CO2 extraction which yields a clean, high quality oil that remains free of residual solvents and harsh flavors. To quickly translate all that CBD-jargon: these are high-quality products.

Extract Labs produces a number of CBN products that feature CBN as the main ingredient – and if you’ve been having trouble sleeping this might be exactly what you need and might even replace some of the CBD products you’ve already been using. If you’ve never heard of CBN, you probably have some questions – so let’s dive in.

What is CBN?

CBN, or cannabinol, is a component found in cannabis created when tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THC-A) oxidizes. It’s been studied for its sedative properties and has been shown to be an effective sleep aid. When used as a main ingredient, in addition to CBD, expect the results to be a calm, deeply relaxed sensation.

What Products Should I Try?

Extract Labs offers three products that feature CBN, each comes with a different formula for unique results

Each Full Spectrum PM Softgel Capsules comes with 30 softgel capsules containing 30mg CBD and 10mg CBN each, with less than 0.3% THC. Other ingredients include organic coconut oil, full spectrum hemp oil, vegetable glycerin, and gelatin. These powerful capsules are intended to be taken only up to two times daily, ideally close to bedtime.

The oil can even be mixed with any food or beverage, maybe in a soothing cup of chamomile for the ultimate sleepy nightcap.

Reviewers on the site gave these an overall 4.4 / 5 stars, with predominantly positive feedback on its use as a sleep aid.

From Peak Extracts, these vegan, gluten-free, antioxidant rich, 70% cacao chocolate bars do the opposite of give you a sugar rush. These chocolate bars are actually made to put you to sleep. Each chocolate bar has 10 squares and each square of chocolate contains 7.8mg CBD and 2mg CBN making for the perfect, relaxing night time snack.

Extract Labs’ CBN Isolate is pure CBN. Each 1 gram jar contains 1000mg CO2-extracted CBN and is completely THC-free. The isolate can be used on its own or it can be added to a recipe of your choice – it’s extremely versatile. Because this product is so pure and extremely powerful, a recommended dose is just 33mg worth up to twice a day. If you fall in love with this product, they also sell bulk sizes, coming in 5g, 25g, 100g, or 500g. The isolate has a 4.9 / 5 rating, with reviewers praising it as effectively helping with insomnia and sleeping issues, some emphasizing that it works better than CBD.

In Conclusion

CBN has gained a lot of traction in popularity recently, which is hard to do in such a saturated industry. But there’s definitely a reason for it. CBD has many effective, relaxing properties on its own but when it’s combined with CBN it becomes a powerhouse.

For the many who struggle with sleeping issues, it’s known that it can be quite an uphill battle – finding the right product can be difficult but life-changing. A product with CBN could be the game changer you need in your life. And even if you don’t struggle with sleeping – we all deserve rest and relaxation at the end of a long day. So expand your horizons, go beyond the CBD and see what CBN has to offer.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.