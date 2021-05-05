The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Special Guy You Know

Shopping for dad can be tricky, but we promise it’s not impossible to find him a special gift that he’ll truly love, and actually use. Father’s Day is just around the corner (it’s June 20, FYI), so stop procrastinating and start searching for a present that shows him how much you appreciate all he does.

Dad deserves something extra special this year, but don’t fret if you’re at a loss in your current gift search, because we’ve found all the best presents that the most stylish gentlemen will absolutely love. Whether he’s into tech, travel, sports, cooking or everything in between, we’ve got you covered. Below, see our top luxury gift ideas for Father’s Day.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Loro Piana Baby Cashmere Sweater

You can’t go wrong with an elegant cashmere sweater, especially one as buttery soft as this. $2,295, Mr. Porter.

Bleu de Chanel Shaving Kit

This indulgent Chanel kit includes shaving cream and magnetic shaving brush, all in a chic pouch. $350, Chanel.

Absolut Elyx Deluxe Martini Gift Set

Elevate the at-home cocktail scenario with this luxe eight-piece martini gift set. $279, Absolut Elyx.

Duke + Dexter Ritchie Capri Sneaker

These comfy and stylish sneakers are sure to be his new go-to shoes. $312, Duke + Dexter.

Assouline Hamptons Private Book

A tasteful coffee table book that’s perfect for the start of summer. $95, Assouline.

Ritual Essential Multivitamin for Men 50+

These multivitamins are specifically formulated for men over 50, so he gets all the nutrients he might be missing. $35, Ritual.

To Kalon Vineyard Company Highest Beauty Wine

The true vino connoisseur will absolutely love the inaugural wines from To Kalon Vineyard; the cabernets come in a three-bottle package, and they’re just so good—make sure to raise a glass in honor of dad. $600, To Kalon Vineyard Company.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Billfold Wallet

A classic leather wallet for the most debonair dad. $490, Mr. Porter.

Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket V3

You can’t beat the gift of relaxation, and this at-home sauna blanket will help him detox and rejuvenate without leaving the house. The sauna blanket increases thermal energy to make the body sweat everything out, and he’ll feel so refreshed afterwards. $499, Higher Dose.

Parker Clay Omo Overnight Bag

Upgrade his tired old duffle with this luxe leather overnight bag. $288, Parker Clay.

Victrola Canvas Record Player

The music lover in your life needs this record player. $69.99, Target.

Truff Mayo + Spicy Mayo Combo Two-Pack

Why bother using regular mayo when he can try this truffle-infused version? $24.99, Truff.

Tequila Dahlia Cristalino

If tequila is his drink of choice, he’ll definitely want to try this incredibly smooth reposado. $39.99, Tequila Dahlia.

DL1961 Vaughn Trucker Jacket

A lightweight trucker-inspired jacket that’s perfect for this time of year. $312, DL1961.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Blender

An ultra-powerful, easy to clean blender for everything from smoothies to soups. $549.96, Sur la Table.

Man Crates Personalized Golf Ball Mini Crate

If he’s all about golf, then this personalized set, complete with golf balls, a divot fixer and towel, is perfect. $79.99, Man Crates.

Crabtree & Evelyn Perfect Morning Body Collection

A body wash and body lotion set to elevate his bathroom aesthetic. $36, Crabtree & Evelyn.

Talentless Crewneck Sweatshirt

A super soft cotton fleece sweatshirt for a still-stylish lounging moment. $119, Talentless.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Forte Eau de Parfum

Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s fragrances are so good, and they just released three new scents, including this lovely unisex aroma with bergamot, white musk and rose, because florals aren’t just for women. $225, Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Breitling Navitimer 8 B01 Automatic Chronograph 43mm Stainless Steel and Leather Watch

Dad deserves to be spoiled this year, and this classic leather and stainless steel watch is sure to become his favorite timepiece. $7,710, Mr. Porter.

Penfolds Bin 149 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

He’ll love this indulgent cabernet, from the famed Australian wine producer’s first California collection. $149.99, Wine.com.

Oars + Alps 100% Mineral Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer with SPF 30

This anti-aging SPF moisturizer is formulated specifically for men, because guys like skincare, too. $22, Oars + Alps.

Del Toro Navy Suede Napoli Slipper

The most dapper gentleman will adore these comfortable yet stylish suede navy shoes. $365, Del Toro.

Karma: A Yogi’s Guide to Crafting Your Destiny by Sadhguru

Help dad embrace his inner yogi with this book by Sadhguru. $23.41, Amazon.

Two Roads Hat Co. Bushwick Rancher Hat

The true cool dad will love this hat. $125, Two Roads Hat Co.

Bonobos Stretch Chambray Pants

These blue pants are ideal for summer. $99, Bonobos.

Room & Board Lucent Votive Candle Holders In Indigo

Elevate his home decor aesthetic with elegant navy candlesticks. $150, Room & Board.

Rimowa Original Check-in Large Suitcase

The iconic luggage brand just released its signature check-in pieces in new colorways, including this mercury grey, and it’s the perfect inspiration for all those long-delayed trips he’ll be taking this year. $1,400, Rimowa.

K. Bell Men’s Two Tone Essential Liners

Dad will surely appreciate fresh liner-socks, to wear with his more summery shoes. $18, Loops & Wales.

Caldera + Lab The Good

The men’s skincare brand’s face serum is an important addition to his regimen. $97, Caldera + Lab.

Coach Colorblock Windbreaker In Recycled Polyester

This windbreaker is ideal for rainy days, and it’s also made of entirely recycled materials. $395, Coach.

Chandon Brut

Toast dad with a nice glass of bubbly on June 20. $24.50, Chandon.

Persol Sunglasses

A new pair of shades are always a good gift idea, especially for these sunny days. $242.20, Sunglass Hut.

Rapport London Croc-Effect Leather Watch Box

He needs somewhere to store all those beautiful timepieces, and this watch box is so stunning. $800, Mr. Porter.

Molton Brown Russian Leather Fragrance Gift Set

This luxe set includes both a bath gel and fragrance. $112, Molton Brown.

Oban 14 Year Single Malt

Treat him to a bottle of this single malt whiskey, from one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland. $104.99, Drizly.