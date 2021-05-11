10 Best Hair Growth Products To Regrow Hair Fast in 2021

Experiencing hair loss can be frustrating, stressful, and embarrassing. Hair is a significant part of one’s identity, and when your hair starts to fall out or to thin, you may begin to lose your confidence as well.

Thankfully, dozens of effective hair growth products exist for men and women that can stimulate growth and help you regain your confidence. These products target specific sources of hair loss, such as DHT or pattern baldness, to support hair growth and regrowth in problem areas.

With so many different hair growth products on the market, you may have trouble determining which formula is right for your needs. To help you make the most informed decision, we have scoured the web to find the ten best hair growth products of 2021 that can help you regrow hair fast.

Read on to learn more about our top ten choices for men and women.

Profollica

Har Vokse

Xcellerate35

Rogain for Men

Nioxin Hair Growth Shampoo

Nutrafol for Women

Regoxidine

Sports Research Biotin

Sky Organics Castor Oil

Maxsoft Scalp Massager

#1) Profollica: Best Overall

Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is a hormone that shrinks hair follicles and shortens the hair growth cycle. Many people experiencing hair loss have a genetic sensitivity to DHT, causing their hair to become thin and brittle, break off, or fall out. If you are experiencing a DHT sensitivity, Profollica may be the perfect solution.

Profollica is a natural hair growth product that blocks DHT production, eliminating the source of your hair loss. This product can produce the following benefits for your hair:

Promote healthy hair growth

Improve body and shine

Increase elasticity

Grow fuller baby hairs

Awaken dormant hair

Profollica stimulates hair growth by telling your body to stop converting 5-alpha-reductase enzymes into DHT. Blocking the production of DHT reverses the initial causes of your hair loss, allowing your hair to grow back healthy and strong.

This product uses a two-part system that includes a daily supplement and an activator gel. The Profollica Plus supplement contains millet extract, the active ingredient that stops DHT formation. The supplement also contains biotin, maidenhead, and lL-cysteine, each of which targets and blocks DHT in your body.

The Profollica activator gel contains the active ingredient Trichogen that stops DHT production. This ingredient works by blocking 5-alpha-reductase from binding with free testosterone cells, preventing new DHT production. The activator also contains natural ingredients like arginine, Panax ginseng root extract, and hydrolyzed soy protein that stimulate new hair growth.

In clinical trials, 90% of men experienced lower overall hair loss, and 87.5% saw growth that they rated as “good” or “quite good” after taking Profollica for 112 days. The formula works best when you use it for at least 60 days, and Profollica offers a 60-day guarantee to give you plenty of time to witness how the product works for your needs.

Profollica is not a cure for hair loss. Currently, there is no cure for androgenetic alopecia or pattern baldness. However, this clinically proven hair growth formula can slow your hair loss or even reverse it, offering one of the best solutions on the market.

Overall, if you are experiencing female or male pattern baldness due to a DHT sensitivity or hormonal imbalances, Profollica may suit your needs to a T.

#2) Har Vokse: Natural Supplement To Regrow Hair

If you have tried hair loss solutions in the past without success, you may be looking for a groundbreaking new formula. Har Vokse, a Norwegian hair growth product, uses innovative ingredients to stop hair loss in its tracks.

Har Vokse is a simple, affordable solution for hair loss. This product uses the revolutionary, patented formula Marine Protein Complex to produce benefits for your hair, such as:

Nourish and condition

Promote thickening and strengthening

Prevent loss

Promote regrowth

Fortify and protect follicles

Marine Protein Complex contains fish protein, a natural, safe solution for hair loss. Studies have shown that Marine Protein Complex may influence androgen metabolism and bind DHT, decreasing its availability to androgen receptors.

Har Vokse also includes natural ingredients such as:

Vitamin E

L-arginine

Copper

Biotin

Selenium

Rosemary leaf extract

Hydrolyzed marine collagen

These ingredients work together with Marine Protein Complex to treat hair loss safely and naturally. The product’s formula contains the essential vitamins, minerals, and extracts your body needs to stimulate hair growth and reverse the loss.

Har Vokse is an oral supplement. To see the best results, you should take two capsules with water daily for at least three months. Taking this supplement consistently each day will build up the minerals from the Har Vokse formula in your body, producing the most effective, noticeable results for your hair loss.

This clinically proven formula helped 63.9% of test participants prevent hair loss and stimulate hair regrowth.

Har Vokse offers a 60-day money-back guarantee to ensure the satisfaction of every customer. If you are not satisfied with the product during this period, you can send back any unused capsules in their original packaging for a full refund.

Overall, Har Vokse is an excellent product for anyone looking for a new, effective solution for troublesome hair loss.

#3) Xcellerate35: Improve Hair Volume, Density, and Length

Some people prefer not to take an oral supplement but would rather target and stimulate follicles directly. If you’re looking for a hair regrowth spray that produces effective, scientifically proven results, we recommend trying Xcellerate35.

Xcellerate35 is a spray-on scalp treatment that promotes hair development, reversing the effects of natural hair loss. The product uses a patent-pending formula that produces benefits for your hair, such as:

Increases density

Strengthens strands

Boosts shine

Promotes development

Xcellerate35 produces healthy growth by generating nitrogen oxide, which in turn opens your potassium channels and stimulates blood flow to your hair follicles. As your blood supply improves, your growth will increase, creating noticeable results.

The formula also gives you the essential nutrients, vitamins, and proteins your scalp needs to strengthen follicles and increase hair density.

This product is straightforward and easy to use. Simply spray Xcellerate35 onto your scalp to target follicles directly.

Xcellerate35 may be beneficial if you:

Are experiencing pattern baldness

Have a receding hairline

Want to improve hair thickness

Want to strengthen existing hair

The company that created the Xcellerate35 formula used clinical, scientific testing to prove the product’s efficacy for hair loss. These trials showed that the average user experienced a 268% increase in strand density after using Xcellerate35 for fourteen days.

Xcellerate35 can produce incredible results for both men and women with any skin and hair type or hair color. During testing, the creators found that X35 produced 53% longer and shinier hair among female users while promoting improved density among males.

Overall, Xcellerate35 is an effective topical solution for men and women experiencing hair loss.

#4) Rogaine: Hair Growth Serum for Men

If you have fragile, thinning hair, you may not benefit from a traditional growth product. Instead, you need a targeted solution that can produce noticeable results for your hair density, thickness, and strength, and Rogaine may be that perfect solution.

Rogaine is a regrowth treatment that helps you grow thicker, fuller hair. This product is the #1 dermatologist-recommended brand for thinning hair and is the only product that produced significant regrowth in three months during clinical trials.

Rogaine contains the active ingredient Minoxidil, a topical formula that revives follicles that have shrunk or thinned due to genetic hair loss. The product also contains botanical extracts and emollients to help you maintain a healthy, conditioned scalp, which is essential to hair health.

Additionally, Rogaine contains alpha-hydroxy acid, a plant acid that prepares your scalp for treatment.

This product utilizes an easy foam application that targets and stimulates your follicles directly. To use Rogaine, simply apply the serum to the problem areas of your scalp and allow the active ingredients to revive inactive follicles.

Rogaine is generally safe for most people and produces few side effects. This formula’s most common side effects are a dry, itchy scalp and unwanted facial hair growth.

Altogether, Rogaine is an excellent solution for men and women looking to grow fuller, thicker hair.

#5) Nioxin: Best Hair Growth Shampoo

Your hair loss is probably slightly different from everyone else’s, and using a universal formula may not benefit your specific needs. Nioxin is a hair growth brand that offers six different growth systems, allowing you to receive a custom solution for your needs.

Nioxin’s creators have over 30 years of experience in thinning hair, and in that time, they have created several effective, powerful hair loss treatments using ingredients that work.

The company offers treatments for both light thinning and progressed thinning with specific formulas for natural, colored, or bleached hair. Each treatment includes three products: strengthening shampoo, deep conditioner, and scalp treatment.

Along with these specialized treatments, Nioxin also has high-quality shampoos, conditioners, leave-in treatments, and supplements. If you are struggling with one specific issue, such as dandruff or itchy scalp, you can add a product to your regimen that targets this problem.

Nioxin makes it easy to identify the right treatment for your needs. If you aren’t sure which product is suitable for you, you can take advantage of the company’s free online consultation tool. This tool will ask you questions about your hair, such as what you like about it and what you dislike about it, then determine the product that would benefit you the most.

Overall, Nioxin is a reputable, high-quality brand that offers the custom solutions you need to combat severe hair loss.

#6) Nutrafol: Hair Growth For Women

Men and women often experience hair loss and thinning hair differently. If you are struggling with female hair loss, you need a targeted solution like Nutrafol Core for Women.

Nutrafol Core for Women is a natural hair growth supplement that boosts hair growth, strength, and thickness. This supplement takes a unique approach to hair loss by focusing on the root issues that may be contributing to your loss, such as stress, nutrition, or your external environment.

Nutrafol contains 21 powerful, medical-grade ingredients that provide the nutrients you need to regrow hair quickly. One of its most potent ingredients is Synergen Complex, a proprietary formula consisting of elements like hydrolyzed marine collagen, Sensoril Ashwagandha extract, and hyaluronic acid.

The ingredients in the Nutrafol formula work together to:

Balance stress hormones

Improve strand density

Lower oxidative stress

Support scalp health

Improve hair growth and quality

The creators formulated Nutrafol to work for all hair types, as the supplement targets the follicles rather than the individual strands.

The company conducted a clinical study to analyze how Nutrafol affected Asian, African American, Hispanic, and non-Hispanic participants. This study found that all participants saw less shedding after two months of continual use.

To see the best results, you should plan to take four Nutrafol capsules each day for three to six months.

Overall, Nutrafol is an effective solution for women struggling with hair loss or thinning.

#7) Regoxidine – Minoxidil: Men’s Hair Loss Treatment

If you are in the early stages of hair thinning, you probably want a hair growth solution that can stop and reverse the thinning quickly. Regoxidine is a topical anti-hair loss foam that is perfect for men experiencing the initial stages of vertex hair loss.

Regoxidine contains the topical solution Minoxidil, an over-the-counter product that the FDA has approved to treat hair loss and assist growth. Minoxidil increases the size of your hair follicles, extending the growth phase of your hair’s natural cycle to regrow thicker, stronger hair.

The Regoxidine formula also contains botanical extracts and emollients that can help you maintain a conditioned, healthy scalp, which is necessary for optimal hair health. Additionally, Regoxidine includes alpha-hydroxy acid, an amino acid that promotes scalp exfoliation, keeps your follicles open, and prepares your skin for treatment.

Regoxidine is easy to use and incorporate into your daily routine. To see the best results, you should massage half a capsule of the topical treatment into your scalp twice a day. You can expect to see results in up to three months of daily use.

If you are a man in the early stages of hair loss, Regoxidine could be the perfect solution.

#8) Sports Research Biotin: Good for Thin Hair

Many men and women experience hair thinning without actually enduring hair loss. If you are struggling with mild hair thinning and are looking to rebuild stronger hair, an essential hair vitamins supplement such as Biotin could be the answer.

Biotin, also known as Vitamin B7, is a water -soluble vitamin that plays an essential role in healthy hair, skin, and nails. The Sports Research biotin supplements contain 5,000 mcg of biotin along with cold-pressed extra virgin coconut oil. These supplements come in the form of plant-based, vegan-friendly softgels.

Biotin helps strengthen thin hair by stimulating keratin production. Keratin is a fibrous protein that acts as one of the main structural constituents of hair strands, and increasing its production helps your hair grow thicker and stronger.

Doctors often recommend taking between 2,000 and 5,000 mcg of biotin daily. You can take one Sports Research biotin capsule each day to optimize your dosage and see the best hair-strengthening results.

Sports Research offers a 90-day money-back guarantee on all of its hair vitamins and supplements, allowing you to feel confident in your purchase. If you are not satisfied with this biotin supplement, you can receive a full refund.

Taking a daily biotin supplement like Sports Research’s product is an excellent way to promote mild, natural hair thickening without using any harsh serums or medications.

#9) Sky Organics Castor Oil

Another natural way to promote hair growth is to rub oil, such as castor oil, coconut oil, olive oil, rosemary oil, or jojoba oil, into your scalp. Sky Organics’ organic castor oil uses 100% pure, cold-pressed oil that acts as a natural strengthening hair mask.

Castor oil contains several fatty acids, including ricinoleic acid. This fatty acid can stimulate the prostaglandin E2 receptor, dilating the blood vessels in your scalp and increasing blood flow. In addition, other nutrients in the oil help protect your follicles, keeping them healthy and strong.

You can use castor oil as a pre-shampoo hair mask to achieve fuller, healthier, softer hair. Just massage the oil into your scalp using an applicator brush or your fingers. If you have wavy or curly hair, you can add castor oil to your conditioner and apply it to wet hair to optimize results.

Some users also apply the oil to their eyebrows and eyelashes as a natural conditioner.

This natural hair growth oil helps moisturize and nourish hair to combat scalp dryness and promote faster hair growth. While it may not produce as strong or significant results as other over-the-counter medications, castor oil can be the perfect natural topical for mild thinning or loss.

#10) Maxsoft Scalp Massager

Massaging your scalp can help stimulate your follicles and lead to healthy hair growth and longer hair. The Maxsoft scalp massager brush is an affordable, effective massager tool that provides the optimal stimulation to promote hair growth.

This shampoo brush has a convenient grip handle and soft, silicone bristles that make it easy to reach your roots and follicles. To use the brush, simply hold the handle and gently massage your scalp with the bristles. The massager will stimulate blood flow to your scalp, strengthening your roots and promoting healthy follicles.

Research has shown that using a scalp massager daily can promote hair growth in participants with alopecia or other genetic struggles. Other studies have shown that frequent scalp massages can lead to thicker hair.

Both of these studies support the idea that massaging the scalp stretches the cells of your follicles, which may dilate blood vessels beneath the skin and encourage hair growth.

The Maxsoft shampoo brush is ideal for sensitive scalps that need gentle, soft exfoliation to stimulate new hair growth. The creators recommend using this brush in the shower to massage shampoo and conditioner into your scalp, promoting a deeper clean while stimulating your follicles. You can also use the massager brush to relax your scalp muscles during a headache.

If you’re looking for a simple solution to promote healthy follicles, the Maxsoft shampoo massager brush is an excellent product to consider.

