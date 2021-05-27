  These Biotin and Collagen Hair Growth Supplements Are all You Need for Luscious Hair

In the last few years, biotin and collagen have both become trendy supplements within the wellness industry. But what exactly are these two super-ingredients? Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a water -soluble vitamin related to the vitamin B family. It helps to convert certain nutrients into energy and plays an important role in the health of your hair, skin, and nails. Collagen is a protein found in bones, muscles, skin, and tendons.Its specific purpose is to provide strength and structure to the body – one of the main factors in helping skin retain elasticity. Combined, the two become an unstoppable force in helping you look and feel like your best, most youthful self.

But with more and more biotin and collagen-based products filling the market to cater to the boom in demand, it’s becoming difficult to discern which brands and products can actually live up to expectations. Many shoppers, however, have lucked out by discovering Wellabs Biotin and Collagen Drops. This particular dietary supplement is made to promote stronger, fuller, healthier hair in addition to helping with the health of your skin and nails.

The drops are made with 98% absorption rate, with 15,000 MCG per serving. It’s full ingredient list includes biotin, bovine collagen peptides type I and III, purified water , vegetable glycerin, citric acid, potassium sorbate, and raspberry natural flavor. All adding up to a high quality, easy-to-take supplement that can be seamlessly incorporated into your daily diet.

How exactly do the Wellabs biotin and collagen drops work? Let’s take a closer look.

Stimulating Hair Growth with Biotin and Collagen

Because hair is mostly made of keratin, which is a protein also found in collagen, the biotin and collagen drops stimulate rapid growth, which then helps to thicken your luscious mane.

Prevent Thinning and Graying

As you age, the cells that typically keep your head of hair thick and healthy begin to age. If you lack the necessary amount of antioxidants to fight damage caused by the free radicals that appear in your diet and environment, your hair can go gray and drastically thin out. Collagen has been found to be able to neutralize the damaging properties of free radicals. Increasing the presence of Collagen in your diet can help to prevent the normal pace of graying and thinning hair that comes with aging.

Promoting Healthy Skin and Nails

Although the Wellabs drops are primarily meant for hair growth, increasing your intake of biotin and collagen can also boost the elasticity of your skin and strengthen the sturdiness of your nails.

Wellabs stands out from the many companies that sell biotin and collagen products for a few reasons. They’re committed to empowering both your body and your health by developing, marketing and manufacturing top quality products. Each blend of herbs, vitamins, and minerals is made with first rate ingredients and are specifically meant to elevate you to your best health. They never use artificial ingredients, extra fillers or binders – only pure, potent, natural ingredients. And for only $19.89 per bottle, the Wellabs Biotin and Collagen Drops could not come at a better value – the best quality for the best price.

Of course, you shouldn’t just take our word for it. Take the word of the many users and reviews who have had positive experiences incorporating this biotin and collagen supplement into their daily routine. The Wellabs drops has an overall 5-star rating with nearly 6,000 reviews to go off of. Reviewer TJ says, “Nails and hair have never been stronger! Bonus: My eyelashes look amazing! After years of lash extensions, they looked sad during the pandemic. This supplement has helped them grow in fuller and longer.” Diana Jimenez says, “I’m trying my second bottle. I haven’t seen crazy improvements, but my hair looks healthier and it’s falling less. I’ll continue to use since I know results take time too.” Many reviewers also comment on the tasty flavor the product offers. These are just a few of the many, many reviews and comments that solidify Wellabs Biotin and Collagen drops as one of the superior products in the industry.

As we age, we’re all responsible for taking extra care of our bodies. Not just for appearance’s sake, but for the sake of our health and livelihoods. Having our hair, skin and nails feeling strong and healthy means that our whole selves are healthy. The Wellabs Biotin and Collagen Drops are a perfect first step to feeling our absolute best selves.

