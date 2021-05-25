Best Keto Pills: Top Ketone BHB Diet Supplements for Weight Loss (2021 Reviews)

Are you trying to lose weight? If so, you have probably heard of the ketogenic, or “keto,” diet.

The keto diet eliminates almost all of the carbohydrates from your diet, forcing your body to burn fat instead of carbs for energy—a process known as ketosis. Eating a balanced keto diet of fats and proteins will help your body achieve ketosis naturally, but many people struggle to reach this balance in their diets independently.

That’s where keto diet pills come in.

Keto pills are natural supplements that contain ingredients that help you achieve ketosis. Some ketone supplements include exogenous ketones, or ketones produced outside the body. Others contain medium-chain triglycerides or ketone salts, which help you maintain a consistent keto diet and burn more fat.

Overall, the best keto diet pills boost your ketone body levels, helping you achieve ketosis faster and with less dietary effort.

With so many keto pills on the market today, you may struggle to identify which ones are safe and effective and which could be a scam. To help you through the search process, we have reviewed the best keto diet pills on the market.

Here are our top picks for the best keto diet pills of 2021.

The Best Keto Diet Pills of 2021

If you’re having trouble producing enough ketone bodies on your own, KetoCharge is an excellent supplement to consider.

KetoCharge is a keto-specific dietary supplement that contains the nutrients and vitamins your body needs to achieve ketosis. Taking this keto pill can improve your body’s access to ketones, allowing your body to release fat stores and start burning fat for energy.

One struggle many people face when on the standard ketogenic diet is the keto flu. Switching to the keto diet can initially produce symptoms that resemble the flu as your body adjusts to its new diet.

KetoCharge can help minimize your keto flu symptoms, making it easier to stick to keto diets. These keto pills contain healthy salts that change into electrolytes in your body, giving you energy and keeping you hydrated as your body adjusts to a lack of carbohydrates.

Taking KetoCharge allows you to eat as much as you want on your low-carb diet and still lose weight. Because this keto diet pill helps your body burn fat for energy, you will begin to drop pounds faster than you could with a typical diet.

KetoCharge packs all of its natural ingredients into a gelatin capsule. This capsule provides your body with glycine amino acid, an element that helps you sleep at night and improves your mood, further assisting your keto journey.

To see the best results, you should plan to take two KetoCharge capsules each day with at least 8 oz of water. The keto supplement works best alongside a ketogenic diet of 70% fats, 25% protein, and 5% carbohydrates.

KetoCharge offers a 60-day money-back guarantee that allows you to feel confident in your purchase. If you are not satisfied with these keto diet pills, you can return any unused bottles for a full refund, excluding shipping.

Overall, KetoCharge is one of the top keto diet pills for people struggling to achieve ketosis.

Release fat stores for energy

Raise blood ketone levels naturally

Eliminate the “keto flu”

Contains natural exogenous ketones to support ketosis

60-day money back guarantee

Taking exogenous ketones is an effective way to assist your body’s ketosis process. OneShot Keto is a popular keto diet supplement that can help streamline your weight loss and feel better in your skin.

One Shot Keto is a diet supplement that contains 100% natural, safe ingredients. These ketone supplements provide the following health benefits:

Ease your transition to the keto diet

Improve your metabolic rate

Boost muscle and mental clarity

Prevent muscle breakdown

Support healthy physiological functioning

Unlike other keto pills, the primary way OneShot Keto Pills assist the keto diet is through its BHB content. Keto BHB (beta-hydroxybutyrate) is one of the three ketones your body produces while in a state of ketosis.

Supplementing your diet with exogenous BHB ketones makes it easier for your body to maintain healthy ketone levels, assisting your weight loss process. BHB is the most prevalent ketone in the blood, and taking this exogenous ketone supplement can increase your overall blood-ketone levels.

Taking BHB keto capsules like One Shot Keto can also boost your energy levels. If you typically eat carbs throughout the day, cutting carbohydrates from your diet may leave you feeling drained and fatigued. However, BHB can increase your energy and give you the motivation you need to stick to your diet.

To see the best results, you should take two OneShot Keto capsules each day: one in the morning and one in the evening. Plan to take these weight loss supplements at least thirty minutes before a meal to allow for the best absorption rate.

Taking One Shot Keto daily will help your body achieve ketosis faster than it could through diet alone, allowing you to lose body weight quickly and achieve your health and fitness goals. Overall, OneShot Keto is one of the most effective, science-based keto diet pills.

Burn Fat For Energy, Not Carbs

Release Fat Stores

Increase Energy Naturally

100% BHB (Beta-Hydroxybutyrate)

If you’d prefer to take a powder supplement rather than keto dietary pills, we recommend trying Keto Super Powder.

Keto Super Powder is a natural weight loss supplement that assists ketogenic diets. Taking this powder daily can help you:

Lose weight

Burn excess fat

Recover faster from exercise

Maintain lean muscle

Keto Super Powder assists your fat-burning processes by helping your body achieve ketosis, the state in which it begins to burn stored fat for energy rather than carbs.

Keto Super Powder contains fresh extra virgin olive oil along with other prebiotic supplements for weight loss. Olive oil is one of the healthiest fats you can consume, and supplementing a fatty diet with this healthy ingredient will give you energy and help you lose weight.

The prebiotics in Keto Super Powder promote healthy gut bacteria, aiding your digestion and facilitating weight loss as a result. Consuming prebiotics every day during your keto diet will help regulate your gut health as it becomes familiar with your new diet.

The Keto Super Powder creators recommend taking this keto supplement for thirty days. After this period, your body will be well-adjusted to the high-fat diet, and you will be able to achieve ketosis more easily on your own.

Overall, Keto Super Powder is one of the best keto supplements for people looking to add healthy fats to their consistent or cyclical ketogenic diet and maintain regular digestion.

100% Natural Pure Ketosis Formula

Includes Extra Virgin Olive Oil With Prebiotics

Improves Gut Health

Helps Your Body Achieve Ketosis Fast!

What is Keto BHB?

Beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) is one of the three ketones the human body produces naturally. These ketones appear when people are fasting or go on a high-fat, low-carb diet. Both scenarios involve the body utilizing more fat than carbohydrates for energy.

When the body breaks down a fat molecule, it becomes beta-hydroxybutyrate. The substrate serves as an alternative form of energy when glucose is unavailable. It boosts energy levels and facilitates bodily functions.

While there are three ketone bodies, BHB far outpaces acetone and acetoacetate in prominence. Part of the reason is that it aids the human body in multiple ways. In addition to providing energy, research suggests that beta-hydroxybutyrate may treat dry eyes, migraines, memory loss, and Parkinson’s disease.

What to Look for in the Best Keto Supplements

The best keto pills compliment the low-carb diet, which restricts what foods you can eat. The right pills will round out your nutritional intake and ensure a balanced diet. They can also reduce side effects like the keto flu while improving athletic performance.

One popular ingredient is magnesium, which can raise your energy levels, support healthy immunity, and regulate blood sugar levels. A ketogenic diet can put you at risk for a magnesium deficiency because the mineral exists primarily in foods that are high in carbs, such as fruits and legumes. A 200 to 400 mg supplement of magnesium makes it easier to sustain a state of ketosis.

You should also look for omega-3 fatty acids to maximize the impact of your keto diet. Omega-3 fatty acids like docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosatetraenoic acid (EPA) can lower your risk for heart disease and alleviate inflammation. These keto supplements also help maintain a healthy balance of omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids while you lose weight in ketosis.

Some other keto supplements to consider include:

Vitamin D

MCT oil

Digestive enzymes

Exogenous ketones

Mineral-rich foods

Stimulants are an excellent option to sustain weight loss while boosting your fitness. For example, beta-alanine is an amino acid that curbs fatigue and mitigates muscle exhaustion. Meanwhile, caffeine can add some pep to your step when it comes to athletic performance.

The best keto diet pills often have natural ingredients. Their wholesome formula reduces the chance of health complications, whether due to herbicides, pesticides, or chemical additives. They also deliver the essential nutrients to lose weight and keep it off.

How Do Ketone Supplements Work to Help You Lose Weight?

Keto supplements enable you to maintain a state of ketosis. Your body uses fats for fuel instead of carbohydrates. The process involves shifting your metabolism, which causes bodily changes.

Your liver creates ketone bodies as you enter ketosis. The most common ketones are BHB and acetoacetate. There’s also a third, less common one called acetone.

Ketone bodies provide fuel from burning fat. They provide the energetic and metabolic support you need to sustain the diet. Experts believe that ketone bodies play a vital role in weight loss.

Ketones come in two types: endogenous and exogenous. Endogenous means you naturally produce the ketone body. Exogenous means the ketone body comes from a synthetic source, such as a weight-loss supplement.

Ketone supplements themselves have two forms: ketone salts and ketone esters. Ketone salts describe ketones that adhere to salts, like magnesium, sodium, and potassium. They’re common in powder form.

Ketone esters involve BHB that attaches to alcohol molecules. The compound comes in liquid form and is more potent than ketone salts. Ketone esters also have a shorter impact on blood ketone levels than ketone salts.

Both ketone supplements influence the body’s ability to burn fat. Consuming ketone esters or ketone salts also gives users more wiggle room in their diet. They can get away with not following it strictly and continue to lose weight.

Health Benefits of Taking Keto Diet Pills

The best keto diet pills come with an array of benefits. The reason many people use them is for weight loss. Some manufacturers claim that users can lose one pound of body fat per day while on the ketogenic diet.

Many individuals experience rapid weight loss at the beginning of the ketogenic diet. According to The England Journal of Medicine, low-fat diets can help people lose two to three times more body weight than if they solely limit their carbohydrate intake. The process targets subcutaneous and visceral fat loss.

Subcutaneous fat exists under the skin, while visceral fat builds up in the abdomen and vital organs. Keto diet pills break down both forms to boost the user’s blood ketone levels. Healthy ketone levels can reduce metabolic dysfunction over time.

While weight loss may be the goal for many of us, it’s possible thanks to other benefits. For instance, the ketogenic diet reduces appetite, lowers triglyceride levels, and increases good cholesterol. It’s markedly beneficial for individuals with diabetes and insulin resistance who need healthy ways to lower their blood sugar and insulin intake.

Other benefits of keto diet pills include:

Lowering of blood pressure

Lowering of bad cholesterol levels

Reduced risk of heart disease

Reduced risk of diabetes

Even if you have never done a keto diet before, it’s easy to start, thanks to keto pills. You just eat fatty fats that are low in carbohydrates. You also need to take one or two keto diet pills to keep your body in a state of ketosis. It’s that simple.

Do Keto Weight Loss Pills Have Any Side Effects?

You do not have to worry about severe side effects when trying the ketogenic diet. One of the few potential complications is the keto flu, which mostly resembles the traditional flu. The difference is that the keto flu comes from your body switching from glucose to fat, while regular flu cases result from a viral infection.

Ketosis can cause dehydration. Diets with a lot of fat typically have a diuretic effect, meaning people excrete more water and electrolytes than they consume. That’s because your body needs additional water when converting fat into energy.

Symptoms appear in the first four days. Even if you have high ketone levels, you may feel sluggish or nauseous. Some people compare the experience to drug withdrawal.

Other potential symptoms include:

Vomiting

Headaches

Irritability

Weakness

Constipation

Muscle cramps and soreness

Sugar cravings

Insomnia

Diarrhea

Lack of concentration

These symptoms can last up to one week and cause some people to quit their ketogenic diet prematurely. Moderate amounts of water and caffeine can stave off these issues. If your symptoms don’t go away, it’s a good idea to contact your doctor.

The Ingredients Inside of BHB Keto Capsules

No two BHB keto products are the same. While each manufacturer uses slightly different ingredients, there are some similarities between formulas. The most obvious one is beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB), also known as exogenous ketones or ketone salts.

BHB is a molecule that enables ketosis and coaxes your liver into making more ketones. Your body metabolizes these ketones for fuel instead of glucose. Ketone bodies can also replenish your electrolytes, maintain muscle development, and regulate blood glucose levels.

You’ll likely find several BHB variants listed on the keto diet pill label. They include magnesium BHB, calcium BHB, and sodium BHB. These forms of BHB imitate ketosis, allowing for rapid weight loss without substantial risks.

You may also find complementary ingredients in your keto diet pills. For example, MCT or medium-chain triglycerides, contain short-chain fatty acids that elevate blood ketone levels. Some fat burner manufacturers include natural extracts from coffee beans and apple cider to improve insulin and blood glucose levels.

How to Take Keto Pills for the Best Results

Your keto pill dosage depends on several factors, including your body weight, blood ketone levels, and health. For example, a 100-pound woman doesn’t need as many pills as a 300-pound man. As a rule of thumb, the average adult should take two tablets per day.

If you’re trying the keto diet for the first time, it’s a good idea to talk with a nutritionist first. Many healthcare professionals will recommend easing your way into the weight loss regimen. That may mean taking one pill per day for the first two weeks before transitioning to a higher dosage.

Take the keto pills 20 to 30 minutes before breakfast and dinner. This period provides enough time to elevate your blood ketone levels and bolster your appetite control. That way, you don’t feel the urge to overeat at each meal.

You will likely need to take a dietary supplement along with your keto pills. These additional tablets provide the essential vitamins and nutrients your body needs to sustain a state of ketosis. The best supplements will combat some of the side effects that you experience during the diet.

How to Avoid Keto Pill Scams

Avoid “Free” Trials

Who doesn’t love a free trial? The risk-free offer seems like the perfect way to try a new product, whether that’s a ketone supplement, a magazine subscription, or a tooth whitener. While these trials may start at a low or no cost, they can end up setting you back a small fortune.

Unscrupulous businesses use underhanded tactics to squeeze as much money out of you as possible. Many companies require you to use your credit card information to secure the free trial. The hope is that you’ll forget to cancel it and pay for subsequent billing cycles.

Businesses can also make it challenging to cancel your subscription, a technique known as a dark pattern. This deceptive form of user interface can include hard-to-read terms and conditions and pre-checked sign-up boxes. The misleading designs mean you can end up paying for supplements that you don’t want.

A little bit of research goes a long way in combating “too good to be true” free trials. Research the supplement manufacturer before committing to the purchase, making sure to read the terms and conditions and customer reviews. Don’t forget to mark your calendar when your free trial ends, so you have time to cancel before the first payment.

Fake Keto BHB Reviews

Consider the following three statistics from Qualtrics:

93% of people read reviews before buying something online

88% of consumers trust online reviews as much as word-of-mouth recommendations

94% of people say a negative online review convinced them to avoid a product

The results are clear. Online reviews are a powerful tool for marketing and selling supplements. The problem is that less-than-trustworthy businesses create fake keto diet pills reviews to lend their ketone supplements more credibility.

In January 2019, Keto Fit Premium used supermodel Chrissy Teigen’s face to promote its ketone supplements on Snapchat. Teigen called the ads “completely made up” and threatened to sue. Snapchat later removed the ads and suspended Keto Fit Premium’s account.

Chrissy Teigen isn’t the only celebrity to inadvertently end up on ads without permission. The Better Businesses Bureau reports that Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tim Allen, and Sally Field have had companies use their likeness to sell everything from wrinkle cream to weight loss supplements. As a rule of thumb, you’re better off asking your doctor for advice on keto supplements than a celebrity.

Keto Diet Supplements Claiming to Be on Shark Tank

Companies are constantly looking for tricks to enhance their product’s reputation. One recent innovation is to use the phrase, “As Seen on TV” or, more specifically, “As Seen on Shark Tank.” In 2019, the ABC show, which involves entrepreneurs pitching business ideas to industry executives, featured a ketogenic cookie from the company Nui.

While none of the show’s stars endorsed the keto diet cookie, guest and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez did. He gave the business $300,000 in exchange for 10% of the company. According to CNBC, Nui sold more than $1.1 million worth of cookies over the following year.

The issue isn’t Nui. It’s the fact that the episode spawned a series of imitators. Shortly after it aired, a company called Shark Tank Keto appeared online, using a Shark Tank ad to hock its ketone supplements. The near-identical design and products made it easy for consumers to confuse it for Nui.

If you see a keto diet product related to the show, there’s a good chance it’s a scam. Some supplement manufacturers use the association to sell people bogus diet pills. If you want to be safe rather than sorry, pass on Shark Tank-related ketone supplements.

The Science Behind Using Keto BHB Capsules for Weight Loss

Let’s say you’re not on a diet. Your nutritional intake includes 55% of your calories from carbohydrates, 25% from fats, and 20% from protein. Your body needs these energy sources to carry out a range of functions, from movement to cognition to digestion.

The first thing your body uses for fuel is glucose. It’s a multi-branched polysaccharide that forms when your body breaks down carbohydrates. If you eat a significant amount of carbohydrates, your body will convert the leftover molecules into glycogen and store them in your muscles and liver.

The problem is that you might eat too many carbohydrate-rich foods, like ice cream, bread, and pasta. When that happens, your body makes fat deposits to store them for future use. Keto pills invert how your body uses energy, so you burn fat before glycogen.

Ketone supplements work hand-in-hand with the ketogenic diet to make this happen. First, your body doesn’t have a lot of available glucose or glycogen because the diet limits your carbohydrate intake. Not only does this transition your body into a state of ketosis, but it also forces you to burn body fat.

Second, your body needs a source of energy to offset the lack of energy it’s getting from glucose and glycogen. Enter ketone salts and ketone esters. Your body converts fat into these molecules for fuel, while the dietary supplements provide reinforcements so that you don’t feel fatigued.

Burning fat first and maintaining high blood ketone levels are the equivalent of winning the dietary lottery. Every day you stay in a state of ketosis, the more fat you’ll lose. It’s one reason why the keto diet enables rapid weight loss. The nearly instantaneous results have also lent credence to a diet at a time when consumers want instant gratification.

Do Ketosis Supplements Really Work?

The best weight loss pills and ketosis supplements work if you can stick to the diet. If you don’t use them or eat too many carbs, all your hard work will be for nothing. The longer you stay in a state of ketosis, the more likely you are to achieve your ideal weight.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed if you’ve never tried the keto diet. While the process contains some jargon, the underlying concepts are simple. Ketosis makes fat the body’s primary source of fuel so that you can get thin fast.

Some of the other benefits include:

Appetite reduction

Inflammation reduction

Muscle retention

Improved cognitive function

Part of the reason ketone supplements work is that they offset the associated diet’s lack of glucose and glycogen. The pills elevate the natural ketone levels in your bloodstream, so you get the kickstart you need. Maintaining a consistent diet and using the supplements will all but guarantee your success.

Do Ketogenic Pills Work Without the Keto Diet?

As we mentioned earlier, you can use ketogenic pills without the keto diet. The weight loss supplements provide a little more freedom when it comes to what you eat. However, if you want the optimal results, you should stick to the ketogenic diet.

The key is remaining in a state of ketosis. You’re fine as long as your body is burning fat before glucose or glycogen. If you consume too many carbohydrates or proteins, you’ll jeopardize your weight loss.

When you consume too many carbohydrates, your body reverts to its regular metabolic function. Instead of burning body fat, it uses glucose. Your weight loss will then come to a screeching halt.

Ketone supplements work best in conjunction with the ketogenic diet. It’s like Batman and Robin, Starsky and Hutch, or Shaq and Kobe. While you can have one without the other, they work better together.

How Long Does It Take for Keto BHB Pills to Work?

Keto BHB pills have a near-immediate effect. That’s because the body holds a finite amount of glucose and glycogen in your gut, muscles, and liver. Your stomach nears empty after three hours, which eliminates usable glucose, and according to Research Gate, liver glycogen only lasts up to six to eight hours during fasting. Your body starts to enter ketosis after the eight-hour threshold.

The ketone salts and ketone esters provide the boost you need to get through the day. They raise your blood ketone levels, so you can walk, climb, or run without feeling unusually tired. Ketone supplements also curb your appetite to reduce hunger.

Keto pills deliver the most noticeable effects at the beginning of the diet. You may lose up to a pound of fat per day as your body goes through gluconeogenesis, which involves using proteins and fats to sustain blood sugar levels. While the effects may taper over the following months, you’ll see fat loss as long as you stay in ketosis.

How Many Keto Pills Do I Take Per Day?

The number of ketone supplements you take per day is a personal decision. It varies based on several factors, including your current health. If you’ve never taken ketone supplements, you should talk with a nutritionist to see what’s right for you.

Similar to Garcinia Cambogia supplements, most adults need to take two pills per day. Users should consume them before meals, so they can curb their appetite and prevent overeating. The ketone esters and ketone salts raise your blood ketone levels, so your body gets the fuel it would otherwise get from food.

How Much Fat Can I Lose on a Ketogenic Diet?

How much fat you burn during a ketogenic diet depends on your weight. You’ll lose a lot more weight if you’re 250 pounds compared to 150 pounds. Individuals that succeed with ketosis are the ones that stick to the diet and ketone supplements.

The average adult can expect to lose four to ten pounds a month during their state of ketosis. They can continue that trajectory as long as they sustain healthy ketone levels and a modest appetite. It doesn’t hurt to use dietary supplements to round out nutritional intake.

A successful ketogenic diet involves side stepping hurdles. The most common mistake is eating too many carbohydrates. If more than 10% of your diet comes from carbs, you’ll slip out of ketosis and negate the benefits of ketone supplements.

Other mistakes include:

Staying in a state of starvation

Overeating protein

Experiencing a food intolerance

Can Keto Diet Pills Help Burn Belly Fat?

Belly fat is a significant concern for many people. Not only does it lead to a flabby appearance, but belly fat also goes hand-in-hand with type 2 diabetes and heart disease. The bad news is that ketone supplements don’t specifically target extra pounds around the waistline. The good news is that they can eliminate belly fat over time.

Ketone supplements target subcutaneous and visceral fats, the latter of which you’ll find around your midsection. Ketosis gradually breaks down the fat from the hips, thighs, arms, and belly. The process is indiscriminate.

Diets with high sugar levels and refined carbs can constrict your blood vessel, making it a Herculean task to lose weight. Ketosis has the opposite effect. You’ll experience reduced inflammation when you use ketone supplements so that you can say goodbye to stubborn belly fat.

Are Keto Pill Supplements FDA Approved?

Keto diet pills are not FDA-approved. To understand why the FDA doesn’t oversee nutritional supplements, we need to go back to 1994 and the passage of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). The legislation defined dietary supplements as products with any of the following substances:

Vitamins

Minerals

Herbs or other botanicals

Amino acids

Dietary substances that increase caloric intake

Concentrates, metabolites, or extracts

Ketone supplements contain more than one of these substances. That means the FDA considers keto diet pills as food and not a drug. If the opposite were true, and the FDA declared keto pills as a drug, the agency would regulate what claims keto supplement manufacturers make.

Keto supplement manufacturers still have to follow some rules and regulations. For instance, they cannot claim that their diet pills will cure, prevent, treat, or diagnose disease. If a manufacturer says ketone supplements can “lower the risk for heart disease” or “reduce cholesterol,” they would get in legal trouble.

The other notable regulation is Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), which says that products must maintain a consistent level of quality. It requires manufacturers to make a good faith effort to minimize risks associated with their products, whether that’s a diet pill or an anti-inflammatory drug. GMP recognizes that some health risks are ever-present, so it’s essential to mitigate them as much as possible.

There’s only one scenario in which ketone supplements would require FDA approval. That’s when the manufacturer uses a “new” dietary ingredient with no prior history of marketability. In this case, the diet pill manufacturer must show the FDA why it’s safe for consumption.

Most ketone supplements contain all-natural ingredients, which minimize the risk for side effects. While manufacturers can’t guarantee that natural ingredients are safe, there’s a lower chance of complications when compared to artificial ingredients. Make sure to read the nutritional labels on your dietary supplements, so you know what you’re putting in your body.

Final Thoughts – Are Keto Boost Pills Right for You?

Take your ketogenic diet to the next level with keto pills. These safe and effective ketone supplements provide the helping hand you need to achieve your dream body. The ketone bodies deliver unparalleled fat-burning potential and consistent energy so that you can see results sooner rather than later.

Keto Charge, Keto Super Powder, and OneShot Keto are among the best ketone supplements on the market today. These easy-to-use weight loss pills contain all-natural ingredients and money-back guarantees, so you can try them risk-free. Try keto diet pills today and experience the difference ketosis can make for your waistline.