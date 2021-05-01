The Best Office Chair of 2021

When you are in the market for an office chair, you are not only shopping for something with aesthetic value. You are venturing out to buy a lifestyle item that can potentially change the way you experience day-to-day living away from your desk.

The choice you are about to make potentially affects your spinal health, and that has everything to do with your quality of life in all spheres of life. It is about the way you enjoy sport, how you play with your kids, your productivity, focus, and more.

Our team tested these products and ventured out to get the best advice possible from spinal care experts to make sure we know what we are talking about.

Moreover, we all sit for extended periods every day – some as office professionals, some as writers, some as professional or amateur gamers, and some as students. We all have this one thing in common and we know the agonies a bad chair can cause.

We are about to give you the real low-down from a bunch of people for whom good office chairs matter.

Where to Begin?

So, you are looking for the best office chair. And it is fun, as it should be. It is the one piece of furniture you get to see and experience every day, for the whole day. Think about it – no other piece of furniture you own gets this much you-time.

It has to look good. That’s a given. It has to be comfortable—a given too.

But there are a whole host of other features that are easy to ignore if you don’t know to look for them.

And if you end up ignoring them, you will pay the price in more than dollars and cents. It will cost ongoing physical discomfort, even when you are not even close to your chair.

Above all, the wrong chair can cause lasting damage, the kind you will only notice a few years from now.

And by then, it will be too late.

Here are the 5 chairs we have tried and tested, and that tick all our boxes.

What We Based Our Reviews On – In Short

High scoring items include:

Adjustable seat height

Seat width and depth

Lumbar support

Backrest

Seat material

The flexibility of the ENTIRE chair – whether it moves with you when you sit in it

Padding

Adjustable armrests

Spinal protection

Hip comfort

Neck comfort

Lower back support

Low scoring items include:

Inflexible, stationary designs

Insufficient back support

Insufficient neck support

Poorly designed armrests (armrests are more important for spinal health than you realize!)

Absent or inadequate lower back support

Neck discomfort

With checklists in hand and two weeks of chair-sitting ahead, the team set out to test fifteen different office chairs. Some fell by the wayside within minutes.

The list became shorter as we eliminated chairs on any of a variety of crucial features and elements until we were left with five.

We then tested those extensively to bring you this review and our opinion.

These Are The 5 Best Office Chairs:

1. Steelcase Gesture Chair: Best Overall & Top-Rated Ergonomics

2. NOUHAUS Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair: Best Under $300

3. HON Ignition 2.0 Mid-Back: Best For Long Hours

4. Office Chair Ergonomic: Cheapest Option, Best Under $100

5. HOMEFUN Ergonomic Office Chair: Best Under $200

There are hundreds of different brands and variations of office chairs in the market.

Why did these 5 make our top 5 list? Read on, and we will tell you:

1. Steelcase Gesture Chair: Best Overall & Top-Rated Ergonomics

Steelcase products ooze proper research and designed principles for all-day workday comfort. The designers know the human spine well – this is clear, and it shines through in the way their chairs adjust. The Gesture moves to conform to your body while always providing adequate support for your lower back. It’s like magic!

The Gesture requires a big investment, but if you are behind a desk for extended periods, it’s worth the money. If you’re looking for the most comfortable office chair, this one just may be it. On top of this, its support and durability are simply unmatched.

Back support, fabric, durable and variable adjustment knobs – it ticks all the boxes. The Gesture also offers a wide range of fabrics and finishing options – so the aesthetics are really there.

Adjustability has been well thought out in the design of this chair. The seat depth adjustments work well – forward and back.

Armrests rotate. And they can move in any direction. A chair’s arm support is important. When you are leaning forward without support on your arms, your back does the work to maintain your posture. Much of the pain and stiffness at the end of a day in an inferior chair comes from this.

The Gesture has clearly been designed for more than just working behind a desk. It even doubles as a gaming chair. And gaming means long hours in a variety of positions in a chair.

Contrary to popular opinion, leaning back from time to time is actually good for you. It relieves the compaction on your spine. Every movement you make distributes pressure throughout your spine and pelvis.

The fact that the Gesture flexes and tilts where most other chairs only tilt actually assists with these movements and puts the chair entirely in a class of its own.

As office chairs go, it is a beautiful beast! It looks great and will fit into just about any setting.

Features:

The fabric is 100% polyester – it counts for both durability and comfort

Flooring or carpeting, the wheels will adapt well

Your seat depth can adjust

The arms can adjust fully

The seat height adjusts pneumatically

You can adjust the reclining tension

You can lock the recline position into four settings

The back and seat are wrapped and upholstered

Back support really does provide all-day comfort

The seat and back movement in this chair happen as a synchronized system

It is designed for 24/7 use and provides optimum comfort

It ships as a fully assembled unit

There is a 12-year warranty from the manufacturer

Pros:

Adjustability is fantastic.

It suits a wide range of body types.

The materials are top quality, and it carries a 12-year warranty

The design is excellent, and it is available in a variety of colors

Fantastic seat cushion

The balance between firmness and plushness is perfect

Superlative lumbar and back support

The Gesture flexes and reclines – so support is always there regardless of sitting position.

The armrest mechanism is ball-and-socket – they rotate into almost any position.

Cons:

The foam and fabric don’t breathe as well as we’ve found in other chairs

It’s not ergonomically unique as we expected it to be – other chairs in the price range have similar features

It weighs over 70 pounds

What the Customers Say?

This is a collection of verified customer review highlights. All of them echoed our own experiences with this chair.

75% of Gesture owners give it a 5-start rating

Comfort and adjustability ranked tops as reasons why customers would recommend the chair.

Customers loved the fact that the chair comes fully assembled

MANY owners comment how this chair has alleviated existing and often uncontrollable back pain inherited from previous chairs

An owner with chronic sciatica was able to do an 8-hour work shift with almost no back pain

The build quality shows why this chair carries a 12-year guarantee

The chair looks good and smacks of quality

Owners rave about the fact that long days behind the desk in this chair seem shorter.

Owners with tennis elbow report a marked improvement from the adjustable armrests in the Gesture.

Customers were comfortable with prompt service and decent shipping and return policies.

The Steelcase Gesture ticks all our boxes and more. It is the perfect chair to spend long working hours in. Your spine will thank you!

For ergonomics, comfort, support quality of finishes, adjustability, and just plain design excellence, this is our first choice.

The Gesture made it to the number one spot on our list for another reason.

Many users commented that they have been working in one for three years now. And in those three years, the back pain and muscle spasms that plagued them for years cleared up completely.

Something as simple as changing a cheap, old chair for something designed as well as the Gesture made his days pain-free. It upped their concentration and improved their mood. Even the continuing migraines that plagued them have disappeared.

It makes you think, doesn’t it!

2. NOUHAUS Ergo3D: Best Under $300

Nouhouse aims to move beyond design, function, and originality in its products.

It is clear their products are well researched and that their designs fit around the human body instead of expecting the human body to fit into the designs. This is important – because a one size fits all is a recipe for spinal disaster.

On the surface, the chair we worked with – the Ergo 3D – is contemporary and décor friendly. It is a great-looking chair that smacks of design and build quality. In short – it is a chair you would be proud to have in your home or office.

The Ergo 3D is adjustable with GREAT lumbar support. After sitting down in the chair for the first time, one of the team members commented he wanted to sit in it the whole day.

The Nouhaus Ergo 3D is fitted with a 3-dimensional lumbar support system – hence the 3D in the name. It really does fit around your body. And in the process, it mysteriously aligns your spine and DRASTICALLY reduces pain and compression.

After working in the chair for 8 hours, our team reported surprisingly low “sitting fatigue” levels.

There are many pros and cons to mesh chairs. On the downside, many of them leave grill marks on your body. And that’s just not cool or comfortable.

On the upside, they are cool (temperature-wise), and they reduce chair sweat and clothes stains. So, what you lose on the swings, you gain on the roundabouts.

The Eerg0 3D uses proprietary ElastoMers. It provides optimal airflow to avoid sweating. The surprising thing for us was the softness. And how that comfort did not feel “wirey” at all. The company claims this on their website, and we must admit to initially taking this claim with a pinch of salt.

It is undoubtedly comfortable. Perhaps the first mesh chair any of us have sat in that didn’t actually feel like a mesh chair.

The chair also has a great headrest, and for the video gamer in the team, this was a winner. We often inadvertently lean back in the chair. When one does this, the chair should still support you 100%, and the headrest of the Ergo 3D is a HUGE plus.

Features:

The armrest is fully adjustable

The lumbar system is fully adjustable

The back tilts to 135-degrees

The system that adjusts height is super smooth

It has two sets of castors and a set of blade casters for hardwood floors

You have up and down adjustments for the mesh headrest

The armrests can adjust down, up, sideways, backward, and forward for the best fit to your body

Great support around your lumbar region

The lift and lowering of the seat ensure the ultimate custom fit

The ElastoMesh provides the best possible airflow to avoid perspiration and stickiness

The chair has a 5-point base, rather than the usual 4-point, and this gives greater strength and stability

The iron base is sturdy and makes this chair great for adults up to 275 lb.

Pros:

Adjustability is excellent – not as comprehensive as the Gesture – but great.

It suits all body types and weights up to 275 pounds

The ElastoMesh is a fantastic surprise

Looks stylish and modern.

The ratio of firmness to plushness is surprisingly good, considering it is a mesh chair.

The headrest is a wonderful addition

Armrest adjustability is more than adequate

The chair provides adequate support, even for those with pre-existing back pain.

The wheels are really quiet and smooth – and suitable for any surface

Cons:

Some could find the distance between the back and the armrests uncomfortable.

Customer service is lethargic.

The seat might be a touch short for some body types

What the Customers Say?

This is a collection of verified customer review highlights. All of them echoed our own experiences with this chair.

66% of Ergo 3D owners give it a 5-star rating

Easy to clean, easy to assemble, and comfortable are ranked as reasons why customers would recommend the chair.

Customers across the board rave about the rollerblade wheels. This is a REALLY innovative addition to a great chair.

The armrest positioning is customizable – the pads turn inward and outward, slide forward or back, and move up and down.

The armrest pads have a little soft give to them but are fairly firm

The ElastoMesh is super breathable and easy to clean

The shape of the back contours naturally to users by default – even without adjustments

Like the Steelcase Gesture, the Ergo 3D ticks all our boxes and more. It is excellent for long working hours. Spinal support isn’t only good. It’s actually rejuvenating!

The ergonomics are exciting, comfort is right up there with the best, and from a design perspective, the chair is well-built and futuristic. Any and all of us in the team would sit in and recommend the chair without any qualms.

The 3D Ergo is in a different price range to the Gesture, and initially, we didn’t want to compare apples to anything but apples. But this chair holds its own and boxes way above its weight.

The last time we spoke, our accountant was considering placing an order for the Ergo 3D. The rest of the team all think it has something to do with the headrest …

3. HON Ignition 2.0 Mid-Back: Best For Long Hours

Hon is all about making spaces work for you. This kind of interaction between design and functionality should be pivotal in any 21st-century company in this segment of the market, but alas, it’s not.

Many companies get stuck in incomplete thinking when they design and build their products. It gives the impression of something modular instead of seamless design thinking.

Hon is decidedly different in this regard.

The Ignition midback is ultra-stylish and minimalist – if this is your thing. It certainly is ours!

The chair adjusts in every way imaginable – the back reclines and has an adjustable height, seat positioning moves forward and back, the height adjusts as does the width, you can toggle the arm width, it swivels, and it flexes – you name it, this chair can do it.

This is really important for folks that already have sitting-related issues with their backs, spines, or hips.

It takes about twenty minutes to set the chair to the individual’s ideal specs. If it’s set up properly, you will be less tired than from lesser chairs, and completely pain-free after an eight-hour work session.

The chair’s facility to move the lumbar support up and down is a clincher. It allows anyone to find the optimal sitting position for their body by spending a little time adjusting the chair upfront, and this pays dividends in spades as the day progresses.

The best feature for one member of the team was its ability to recline. This person comes off high-end gaming chairs (he mentioned DXracer, X Rockers, etc.), and according to him, they do not have nearly the ability to lean back that the Ignition Midback has.

The Ignition’s mechanism to allow for a full range of reclining motion, as well as the lock when you want to stay in one position, is a well-considered design feature.

All of us liked this chair—a lot. Two members of the review team spent more than 10 hours at a time in the chair for two days running. And they raved about the lack of fatigue and back aches.

Features:

The mesh of the chair is breathable – not as good as the Ergo, but certainly not bad.

The back recline is fully customizable

You can adjust the height of the back

The seat is 100% adjustable for ultimate support

The arms can adjust – with and height – and they move up and down too

The wheels are resin-based for durability

The manufacture of this chair incorporates only top-quality materials

Pros:

Variable adjustability is fantastic

All body types are fully supported

The mesh is good – not quite as innovative as the Ergo, but good

It is a sexy, minimalist chair

The general support is excellent – and setting this chair up properly leads to a wonderful sitting experience.

Armrests are completely adjustable, and this is great for additional spinal support.

Materials are top-shelf. The chair looks and feels like class all around

It needs some assembly, but this is easy enough. (Even the accountant managed just fine!)

The chair is brilliant on hardwood floors and plush carpet – we tested it on both.

Cons:

The chair dimensions are not clear on the HON website. This makes it difficult to know what to expect.

Unless you set the chair up properly upfront, you may find yourself lurching forward a little

The height adjustment does not lower as far as other chairs – this may cause problems for tall people.

The packaging is not great – it is hurried, not well thought through, which detracts from the class the chair exudes.

What the Customers Say?

This is a collection of verified customer review highlights. All of them echoed our own experiences with this chair.

65% of HON Ignition 2.0 Midback owners give the chair a 5-star rating

Many users are newly working from home due to the pandemic – they compare the chair to Herman Miller and Steelcase chairs they worked from in the office

Users love the fact that the chair is quick to assemble

Users comment on the ability to set the chair up “just right” for individual body types and sitting positions

An overweight, out of shape owner states the chair has done wonders for his neck, hip, and lower back issues

The stability of the chair (this is REALLY important) is mentioned over and over again

Many owners praise the comfort of the mesh on the Ignition 2.0

The worldwide pandemic has, in many cases, changed the way we go about our day. A good office chair at home is probably more important to many than it has ever been before.

Shopping for a chair for a home office is different from getting one for the, well, office. Design and build quality have to balance perfectly with the price range, so it can be complicated.

Add to that the absolute requirement that the chair protects your spinal health and finding the right chair for the right price can be a nightmare.

The HON Ignition 2.0 Midback may just mark the end of your search.

If you are looking to work from home and you need a chair to fit your budget, look at this chair. You won’t be disappointed.

4. BestOffice Ergonomic Office Chair: Cheapest & Best Under $100

This is an economy chair. So, the question is this – do all the best-practice rules still apply? Read on to find out.

Our first impressions were really very good. This mesh task chair provides good support – and as you know, this is the first thing we look for.

The transparent mesh across the back allows air to circulate well. There are no fancy proprietary materials made from the earlobes of rare Asian Unicorns here – just plain old nylon mesh – but we found it surprisingly comfortable. No sweating at all, even after spending lots of time in the chair.

The Best Office Ergonomic Chair has basic adjustments – it lifts and lowers with an under-seat adjustment lever.

Armrests are padded and do a pretty good job of taking pressure off your shoulders and neck.

Five hooded dual-caster wheels glide easily over floors. Not so much over the carpet, though…

Features:

Height is easily adjusted and set

The locking mechanism ensures your back is kept upright

The chair’s mobility is brilliant

Serves as an entry-level gaming chair

It can support users weighing up to 250 pounds

The chair is ultra-easy to assemble

90-day warranty with 100% satisfaction guarantee

Pros:

Vertical adjustability is good

Mid-back support is adequate

Supports weight of up to 250 pounds

Mesh is surprisingly comfortable and effective with no sweatiness

The warranty and guarantee are solid

Cons:

Metal looks flimsy

We did not find the chair comfortable, especially for our elbows and thigs

The finishes are questionable

The chair can feel wobbly – this is no good for problem backs

The armrests are too short for tall people

It would be hard to sit in his chair for hours on end

What the Customers Say?

This is a collection of verified customer review highlights. All of them echoed our own experiences with this chair.

63% of BestOffice Ergonomic Office Chair owners give the chair a 5-star rating

Most owners love the ease of assembly.

Buyers frequently comment that all shipping and delivery criteria were promptly met.

Many users say this is the ideal chair for a teenager (we agree)

The size of the chair makes it ideal for small home office spaces

The chair can be too snug for bigger people

Most owners say the price was their biggest motivator for purchasing the chair – and that they are happy they got what they paid for

The design is neat, and again many owners mention it is ideal for a home office corner.

We are back to the conundrum of comparing apples with apples again. There is no way in the world it would be fair to compare this chair with the previous ones in his article. They are just not in the same class.

So, why include it in the top five list, then, you ask?

Simple. It’s because many of us are suddenly finding it necessary to set up a home office. Not all of us shop in the same price categories. And our needs are different. Also, not all of us sit for the same lengths of time every day.

For some, a chair is a place to sit for a few hours while doing some much-dreaded admin. It has to look good and not irritate you for that limited period you use it in a week.

For those clients, this ergonomic chair would be ideal. It is VERY well priced, the shipping and return policies are great, and according to customer reviews, they are well implemented and adhered to. So, there is real value for money here, provided you are looking for this type of chair at this kind of price.

If you are expecting something like the Gesture or Ergo and are disappointed when you buy this chair, that’s your own fault.

This chair is great for teenagers. Many kids study on non-adjustable wooden chairs. This chair is a fantastic upgrade at a great price.

The point is – there is a definite place for a chair like this in a price range like this, provided you don’t shop in one price range and expect a performance that belongs to another.

All of us, the whole team, are in one mind. We are heartily recommending this chair. With this proviso, know what purpose you are buying the chair for and don’t expect to get more than what you’re paying for.

With that in mind, this is a really good chair!

5. HOMEFUN Ergonomic Office Chair: Best Under $200

HOMEFUN manufactures high-quality home, office, and patio furniture. They were founded in the 1990s. In 2003 the company was completely transformed. They integrated industry and trade and set forth on a new course.

They brought a team of professional designers on board and set up a modern standard plant. And they have been going from strength to strength ever since. They currently employ more than 500 people.

The company motto is quality first. And it shows in the look and feel of their Ergonomic office chair. But more about that in a mo.

Shopping with them is great. From the order to the delivery and every step in-between. They have streamlined their systems to be completely customer oriented. KUDOS!

It is fantastic to see how a solid product combined with exceptional customer service creates client loyalty over and over again. Homefun has achieved just that. Their clients love them. And they love their products.

The Homefun Ergonomic Office Chair can decline between 90-degrees and 135-degrees. Height adjusts from 16 inches to 20 inches. With these specs, it’s positioned as a chair for work and gaming.

It sits comfortably enough to want to just, well, sit in it. But sitting for relaxation is different from sitting for work. Different rules apply, and different parameters come into play as far as the human spine is concerned.

This chair also has a padded headrest, which we are learning to like more and more!

And really, the chair looks great. Like it should be on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise.

As far as working from the chair is concerned – well, the jury’s out on that. It’s not a pro-working chair, but it will undoubtedly suffice provided you don’t expect more from it than it can deliver.

For someone who sits behind a desk the whole day, it probably won’t do. The entire back of the chair is made of one solid piece of plastic that doesn’t flex adequately. Their backs won’t last a week because the chair is not as comprehensively adjustable as the Gesture or the Ergo.

It is not a budget chair, and it is not a top-of-the-range item either. It’s sandwiched somewhere in between the two. Both in terms of price and features. And this is what it should be judged as.

Features:

It inclines between 90- and 135-degrees

Height adjusts from 16” to 20.”

It is a multi-purpose chair – work and gaming and just relaxing if you want

The seat is padded with high-density foam

The headrest is lushly padded

The chair’s frame is reinforced for sturdiness

It can support users up to 250lb

Really sexy design (for some!)

Pros:

Great customer service

Quick delivery

Good neck support for gamers

Vertical adjustability is good

Midback support is adequate

Supports weight of up to 250 pounds

The padding is comfortable all around

The warranty and guarantee are solid

Cons:

There are design faults that, if assembled wrong, could lead to problems

The lock mechanism is flimsy

Once you have set up a sitting position, the chair struggles to hold that position. The lock system is not good.

What the Customers Say?

This is a collection of verified customer review highlights. All of them echoed our own experiences with this chair.

47% of Homefun Ergonomic Office Chair owners give the chair a 5-star rating

Customers (especially in California) love the coolness of the mesh

The reclining reach is great

Owners love the contemporary look

EVERYBODY comments about the fast shipping and excellent delivery

Owners love the neck support

Assembly is easy, and the tools are all provided

Owners complain that the lumbar support cushion is disappointing

Owners complain that the padding gets uncomfortable after sitting for a while

Owners don’t like that the armrests are low and non-adjustable

To be honest, we found this chair a little disappointing. It fits into the lower-middle end of the market, so on this list, there was nothing to compare it to, really.

The claims the manufacturers make seem to want to pitch it against the higher-end chairs, but that’s just unfair and wrong. And the price prevents a proper comparison with the BestOffice Ergonomic Office Chair.

When all is said and done, oddly enough, all of us said we prefer the cheaper chair. Even if the price were the same, we would probably still opt for the BestOffice chair.

The reasons were varied. For many of us, the support was just not there. Critical design issues, such as the low armrests, prevent this chair from being a serious contender in the office category.

These little design issues are often simple to solve and can make all the difference in customers’ response to the product.

That said, we did pick up from the chit-chat on the website that the company seems VERY responsive to client comments. So much so that they actually change their designs if enough clients ask for them.

The company clearly has a loyal following. And this may just be their saving grace. If they continue down that path and keep on listening to their clients, they will eventually incorporate design features into the chair that will lift it from mediocre to great.

We will keep our fingers crossed.

The Most Important Features to Look For In Your Office Chair

If you spend a lot of time in an office chair, there is really no excuse not to take care of your spinal health and general well-being by getting yourself a decent, well-designed chair.

This is what you should have in mind when you start shopping around.

Adjustable Height

We all come in different shapes and sizes. Therefore, no chair can be one-size-fits-all. You should be able to adjust the height of your chair so that it is optimal for your height and the height of your desk.

Ideally, sit in a way that your thighs are properly horizontal with the floor. Lift or lower your chair until your position is ideal.

If the chair cannot do that, it is not for you.

The Backrest Should Be Adjustable

We sit differently at different times of the day. When we concentrate, we tend to sit forward. When we think and ponder, we tend to lean back.

Your chair should be flexible enough to accommodate any position you sit in during any part of the day.

Your backrest should be adjustable so you can either move it forward or backward. A locking mechanism is essential.

If the backrest is separate from the chair, you should be able to adjust the height and angle.

Proper Lumbar Support

Contours are everything in lumbar support. An office chair designed to match your spine’s curve will save you many aches, pains, and probably more serious problems down the line.

Proper lower back support will prevent you from slouching as the day progresses and as you progressively get fatigued. In fact, proper lumbar support acts as an excellent preventative measure against mid-day back fatigue!

The proper lumbar support is essential because it reduces compression on the lumbar disks in your spine.

The Seat Must Be Deep and Wide Enough

You simply can’t sit comfortably in a seat that is too small. You will have that “squeezed” feeling in your thighs, and this will translate into pressure on your hips and lower back. This pressure will build all the way up in your spine and can even result in migraines!

If you are tall, look for a deep seat. If you are shorter, look for a shallower one. The seat must fit your body.

You should be able to sit with your back against the backrest and have around two to four inches of space between the back of your knees and the edge of the seat.

In this position, you should also be able to adjust the tilt of the seat forward or backward without causing discomfort.

Material and Padding HAVE to Be Breathable

Comfort is everything. And this is not a joke. When we are uncomfortable, our bodies subconsciously adjust position and posture to make us more comfortable.

Mostly, we do not even notice or pay attention. And we often end up in a position that compromises spinal, lumbar, and hip health.

Fabric is good. New materials too. Your padding should be in the Goldilocks zone – neither too hard nor too soft. Just right!

If your chair is uncomfortable, it is not for you!

Armrests Are Critical

Armrests take the strain off your neck and shoulders. Period.

When the pressure is off your shoulders and neck, they do not compromise by compressing the disks in your lumbar region. It is actually quite amazing to see how many muscles work together to keep you upright, even when you are sitting.

When you compromise one part of your sitting mechanism, it compromises and throws another part under the bus.

Adjustable armrests are important because we are all built differently.

Easy to Operate and Control

Chairs are coming onto the market with SO many features. This is really great because it shows designers and manufacturers are finally paying attention to spinal health.

But you do not want a chair where finding your optimal seating position is as complicated as landing a 747 in a snowstorm.

Make sure you can reach all the controls of your chair from where you sit. Otherwise, what’s the point, right?

You should be able to swivel, tilt, raise or lower the chair without straining to reach controls.

Swivels and Casters Make the World Go Around

It is unnatural for your body to be completely static. Your chair should be able to adjust to the movements you make during your workday. ANY movements you make, actually.

Its primary purpose is to support your body. If it can’t move with you, it can’t do that properly.

You should be able to rotate your chair as easily as you adjust the height. Casters make mobility easy. But casters can be choosy about the floors they run on. Make sure you check this out, so you do not end up compromising.

If all else fails, a chair mat can be a solution;

If your chair does not have casters or swivels, it is not for you!

FAQs – Get Your Answers Here!

Where Exactly Is the Lumbar Support on A Chair?

The curve in your lower back is where you want the chair to press. That’s proper support. If that part of your back is supported correctly, your posture will automatically be better.

To really feel a chair’s lumbar support in action, sit upright, back against the back of the chair, feet flat on the ground – now, that feels great, doesn’t it?

How Much Should an Office Chair Weigh?

How long is a piece of string? There is no real stipulation. But probably somewhere in the region of 22 to 28 kilograms. And it should be able to support a user of around 120 kg.

How Do I Raise My Chair?

Generally, the lever to lift your seat is just below you. Pull-on the lever – but do it while you are sitting down. Some chairs have a knob instead of a lever.

But they are all pretty easy. Read your manual. All should be in there and clear. Otherwise, Google the model number of the chair. Most chairs have online manuals too.

What Is the Ideal Height?

Again, there isn’t really an ideal height. Most chairs are between 42 and 52 centimeters. Here is a nifty trick to adjust the height of a chair. Stand in front of it. Now adjust the height so that the seat is in line with your kneecaps. That should be roughly okay. Now sit down, and keep adjusting until you hit the sweet spot.

I Am Confused – How Do I Choose?

Here is a list of things to look out for:

Comfort is important

A high back is crucial

Proper adjustable features are a must

Good support for your lumbar region is non-negotiable

When you are sitting down with your feet flat on the ground, your upper legs should be parallel with the floor. If you can’t achieve this position, pass by …

Armrests are crucial for neck, shoulder, and arm support

If your chair has at least all these features, you are good to go.

How Long Should I Keep My Chair?

Seven to ten years. That’s for an average working week of 40 hours.

Should I Replace My Chair Often?

Ideally, every five years.

Material and Padding: Why Do They Matter?

This is a biggie. And it is all about comfort. You do not want a slippery material and not one that’s rough, itchy, or sticky. Breathable is great. Absorbent too. A word of caution – make sure you are not allergic.

What Does “Ergonomic” Mean?

A chair with various settings and adjustments, all aimed at conforming the chair to your specific body, is ergonomic.

How Do I Configure My Office Chair for Me?

Place both your feet on the floor

Make sure you have your thighs comfortably parallel to the floor.

Adjust the seat back until you feel it support your lower back

Make sure you sit upright and with your back against the backrest while you set up your chair.

Once you have done this, a good chair will move with you to support you throughout the day.

How Do I Select an Ergonomic Chair?

Make sure it is a perfect fit for YOUR body.

You should be able to adjust the seat height until you are in a perfectly comfortable position.

You should be able to slip 3 or 4 fingers past the front of the seat and your lower leg.

Your forearm should reach the armrests without effort, but they should never be in the way – when you use a mouse or keyboard or answer a phone, for instance.

Your lumbar region should always be FULLY supported by the seatback

The chair should be adjustable so that it moves naturally with the user.

Find a chair that does all this for you, and you have found a great investment.

What Is the Proper Sitting Position for An Ergonomic Chair?

When all else fails, read the manual! Find out how your chair works and what knob and lever do what.

An ergonomic chair is a beautiful piece of engineering, so it makes no sense to use it just as it is. Adjust it so that it fits your body. That’s what it’s there for!

The 20 minutes you spend doing this upfront will give you many hours of relaxed, pain-free enjoyment down the line.

How Should I Sit When I Have Lower Back Pain?

When you were growing up, your parents undoubtedly told you to sit up straight. Turns out there were good reasons for that!

It is never healthy to sit in one single position for too long. If your shoulders are hunched or you’re slumped to one side, or even leaning back too far, it puts unreasonable pressure on your spine. And this causes pain, along with other issues.

Imagine a straight line running down from your crown, down your spine, to the floor. Keep your shoulders square and do not allow your pelvis to toll forward. That’s a good position.

If you sit like this, you will probably feel a stretching and lengthening in the small of your back. This means you’re doing it 100% right.

Are There Exercises I Can Do In My Chair to Prevent Back Pain?

Absolutely. And more people should be doing them!

Very Basic Neck Rolls

Sitting up straight, relax your shoulder region, and place your hands in your lap. Slowly lean your left ear over your left shoulder.

Now, move your chin down and let it drop toward your chest while keeping your back straight. SLOWLY!

Bring your head around until your right ear is over your right shoulder. Roll your head back gently and around to your left shoulder again.

Keep a steady rhythm, manage your breathing, and repeat these five to ten times in both directions.

The Good Old Shoulder Shrug

These are like push ups – just for your shoulders!

Keep your feet flat on the ground, keep your back straight, and hang your arms down at your sides.

Breathe in and hold your breath. While holding your breath, bring your shoulders up as high as possible.

Squeeze them as tight as you can and hold for 2 seconds.

Exhale and let your arms drop down.

Repeat 8 to 10 times.

The Shoulder Roll

It starts like a shoulder shrug. Once you have pulled your shoulders up, move them down in a circle.

DO this movement in a forward and backward direction.

Repeat 5 times in both directions.

The Wings of A Butterfly

This one works nicely with neck rolls. It helps to strengthen the pecs.

Sit up straight. Now touch your fingertips to your shoulders while pointing your elbows out to the side.

While you keep your fingers in place, release your breath and slowly pull your elbows together in front of you until they touch.

Inhale and move your arms back to their original position.

Back pain is an everyday occurrence at work. There are always ways to relieve that pain.

These exercises will help. But, remember, if the pain persists, always speak to your doctor or chiropractor for solid advice.

There is nothing as excruciating as living with constant pain and discomfort when you are trying to work, focus and be productive.

When you combine a good chair with a healthy posture and good back exercise habits, you can limit or completely prevent the discomfort and lead a happier, more productive work life.

Conclusion

For us, a good chair is as much a tool as our Mac and the Internet. If you are comfortable and pain-free, you will be able to focus. Your ideas will flow, and the outcome will be good or as expected.

And, above all, you will then actually LIKE your work. Face it; there is nothing quite as sad as not looking forward to the day, right?

If you work at an office and remain seated for a long period of time, you may already know the importance of having a good quality chair that will give you good support while you are working.

When you are sitting for a long time and your posture is not right, you are going to hurt your back. The blame for this bad posture can be laid squarely at the feet of the bad chairs. So, it is extremely important that you do your research before buying a chair for you.

Technology has changed. Prices have come down. Good things are affordable now. So, there is no excuse anymore. And, above all, it is easier than ever to arm yourself with hood and reliable knowledge before you make a final purchase. That’s what we are here for, after all.

