The Most Stylish One-Piece Swimsuits to Prep for Summer

Summer is *finally* just around the corner, which means it’s time to check on your warm weather wardrobe. Lazy days by the pool and sunny beach outings are mere weeks away, so why not start perusing around for a chic one-piece to add to your current swimsuit repertoire?

While one-pieces may have once had a reputation as the bikini’s frumpier cousin, that’s all in the past now. The right one-piece is classic and elegant, and also happens to be very on-trend at the moment. There are countless fabrics, cuts and styles to choose from when it comes to selecting a flattering one-piece bathing suit, depending on your individual taste.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the options, don’t fret, as we’ve found all the best, most stylish and flattering one-piece bathing suits to add to your summer wardrobe, especially now that travel restrictions are starting to ease up and we’re starting to let ourselves dream about tropical getaways. Below, see our favorite one-piece swimsuits right now.

Melissa Odabash Calabasas Ribbed Blush Swimsuit

We love the subtle buttons on this pretty pastel pink ribbed swimsuit. $244, Melissa Odabash.

Same Celine One Shoulder One Piece

The one-shoulder cut adds a modern twist to this retro-inspired suit, as does the geometric belt. $250, Same.

Robin Piccone Isla Front-Tie One-Piece

Looking for more coverage? Consider this preppy blue-and-white patterned swimsuit, with a girlish bow that ties above a tiny keyhole, for just a hint of skin. $148, Robin Piccone.

Eres Cassiopée

You can’t go wrong with Eres—yes, they’re pricey, but these swimsuits are so worth the investment, and they last forever. If you’re looking for a swimwear staple, we recommend opting for the black bustier one-piece; it’s a classic. $510, Eres.

Anemos The K.M. Tie One Piece

For elevated minimalism, try this off-white one piece, which has a low square neckline, wraparound tie waist and high-cut legs. $250, Anemos.

Hermoza Vanessa One-Piece

Very into this royal blue hue *and* ruffled one-shoulder cut. $168, Hermoza.

Onzie High Leg One-Piece

Live your best ’90s live in this high-cut backless one-piece, in a monochrome leopard print. $65, Onzie.

Faherty Santiago One-Piece

Add texture to your swimming ensemble with this marigold one-piece, which has (waterproof!) velvet paneling. $168, Faherty.

Gigi C. Kayla One-Piece

Make a statement in this bright-red suit, which features a deep v-neck and waist-cinching belt. $165, Gigi C.

La’Mariette Yvonne One-Piece

Can’t decide if you’re in the mood for a one-piece or a bikini? Well, this flirty cherry-print swimsuit gives you the best of both worlds, thanks to a strategically-placed cut-out. $175, La’Mariette.

Myra Swim Aloe One-Piece

This Kim Kardashian-approved brand makes such chic and sleek swimwear, like this off-white strapless one-piece that also works as a bodysuit. $190, Myra Swim.

Isabel Marant Sicilya One-Shoulder Swimsuit

The ruffled asymmetrical neckline and adorable red floral print of this maillot is just screaming for a day of lounging, with a glass of rosé in hand, please. $275, Isabel Marant.

Mikoh Lebanon One-Piece

Nothing says summer like a yellow-and-white stripe, and we love the cutesy bow ties. $228, Mikoh.

Lively Colorblock One-Piece

This colorblock swimsuit features cut outs in the back, but still has tons of support. $65, Lively.

Jade Swim Trophy One-Piece

This minimalist spaghetti strap one-piece proves simple doesn’t mean boring. We love the sky-blue hue and plunging low back. $198, Jade Swim.

Shani Shemer Reef Accessory Bandeau

Go for a whole runway vibe in this shimmery pale green suit, complete with a statement belt. $320, Shani Shemer.

Aerie Ruffle Keyhole One-Piece Swimsuit

Think of this girly black one-piece as the swimsuit version of your favorite LBD. $38.46, Aerie.

Carve Designs Sandhaven One-Piece

This timeless striped bathing suit is perfectly preppy, with adjustable straps so you can tighten or loosen as needed. $88, Carve Designs.

Vitamin A Jenna One-Piece

Embrace your sartorial animal instincts in this flattering one-piece. $205, Vitamin A.