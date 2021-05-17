The Most Fashionable Sunglasses to Elevate All Your Summer Looks

Summer is fast approaching, and sunnier days are already here. While sunglasses are always a key accessory to any daytime ensemble (or evening, if that’s your vibe), they’re of the utmost importance during warmer months, as we spend more time than ever outside, and need to protect our eyes from harsh glares. Plus, we all want to look our best for all of the beach days, long walks and al fresco dining (sans heaters!) in our *very* near future.

You’ve surely already started stocking up on flirty sundresses, adorable strappy sandals, fashionable swimsuits and classic denim shorts, but don’t forget to add a stylish pair of sunglasses to your summer shopping list. Sunglasses are one part of your outfit that you can *always* have fun with, so why not try something different this year? There are tons of different frame styles to peruse, whether you’re into a feminine cat eye, retro round, trendy rectangle or any of the *many* geometric styles out there right now, in countless colors and materials.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

While some people are happy sticking with that one pair of sunnies they’ve somehow managed not to lose for the past decade, there are others (ahem, us) that are staunch believers that you can never have too many pairs of sunglasses. If you’re like us, then you’re definitely going to want to shop around for a new pair (or three) of frames to start off the season, and we’re here to help.

Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of adorable sunnies out there? Not to worry, as we’ve done the hard work for you, and rounded up all our favorite shades of the moment. Below, see the most stylish sunglasses to accessorize your summer looks.

Etnia Barcelona Almagro Sunglasses

We can’t resist a chic pair of perfectly round sunglasses, like these dramatic white-framed shades from Etnia Barcelona. $309, Etnia Barcelona.

Saint Laurent Square Aviator

If you’re looking for an edgier twist on your go-to aviators, try these square shades from Saint Laurent. $365, Net-a-Porter.

Celine Cat Eye Acetate Sunglasses

Cat eye sunglasses never go out style, and we love the fresh mint green colorway on these frames. $400, Celine.

Garrett Leight Norfolk Sun

The slightly geometric shape of these almost-round sunglasses is so flattering on any face shape. $390, Garrett Leight.

Velvet Canyon A La Plage Sunglasses

These vintage-inspired sunglasses are honestly just screaming to be taken on a trip to the South of France. They come in a few colors, but if you’re looking for a trendy see-through lens, try something different with these peach-toned frames. $223, Velvet Canyon.

Paradigm 20-57

A petite rectangle shape that’s understated and modern. $145, Baxter and Bonny.

Moscot Vantz Sun

If you love a classic wayfarer but want a more unique take on the shades, try this edgier style. $310, Moscot.

Converse Malden 51mm Round Sunglasses

These simple grey sunnies are a stylish choice for a more casual look. $59, Nordstrom.

Krewe Monroe Sunglasses

These ultra-feminine cat eye shades will take your right back to Hollywood’s Golden Age, while the entirely flat lens adds a modern touch. We can already picture wearing these with a retro high-waisted bikini. $255, Krewe.

Ray-Ban Round Metal Sunglasses

You can’t go wrong with Ray-Ban’s classic round metal sunglasses; they’re a safe choice for almost any face shape, and look adorable in all settings. $161, Ray-Ban.

Le Specs Outta Love Oval Acetate Sunglasses

If you recognize these little shades, it’s probably because you’ve seen them on your favorite fashionable celebrities, and it’s easy to understand why—the petite oval frame is so cute, and the tortoiseshell makes them more wearable than a dramatic black frame. $59, Net-a-Porter.

Lapima Mia Areia Gradient

Sometimes, you just want a pair of sunglasses that cover half your face, but in a chic, bumble gum-pink kind of way. When that time comes, consider these oversized sunnies from Lapima. $485, Lapima.

Corlin Casena Black Sunglasses

If you can’t get enough of ’90s trends, but aren’t sure how you feel about the teeny-tiny sunglasses fad, then we recommend trying these slightly oversized rectangular shades. $84.99, Corlin Eyewear.

Lele Pons x EyeBuyDirect Alexandra Sunglasses

We’re very into the glamorous look of these oversized oval shades, with their thick white frames. $29, EyeBuyDirect.

Toms Unity Collection Sawyer Sunglasses

We love a rainbow moment all the time, but these frames are particularly fitting as Pride Month is coming up in June. These colorful shades are part of Toms’ Unity Collection; the brand gives a third of net profits to grassroots programs including Brave Trails, a summer camp for LGBTQ+ youth, and also partnered up with the Helen Keller International Childsight Program, to help provide free eye care for homeless youth in New York and Los Angeles. $149.95, Toms.