The Most Stylish White Jeans You’ll Wear All Summer Long

While I firmly believe that red wine, ketchup and pizza are magnetically attracted to any item of white clothing I’ve ever worn, I just can’t resist the effortlessly chic allure of white jeans. There are few items of clothing that epitomize *summer* quite like white denim, and yes, I’m aware that rules are meant to be broken and that winter white is a thing, but there’s nothing like bringing the white pants back out at precisely the moment Memorial Day arrives.

White jeans are a summer wardrobe classic, and they can be worn in so many different ways—just look at the range of white denim looks worn by style icons including Jane Birkin, Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Princess Diana.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Everyone has a different checklist of the requirements for what makes their personal perfect pair of white jeans, and luckily, there are so many different styles and versions to peruse. The only rule we highly recommend every person sticks to is ensuring that your white pants aren’t see-through, because while you might think denim is a thick enough fabric that it’s not necessary to do a quick transparency test, we’re here to sadly inform you that this is not always the case, so just keep that in mind the next time you’re trying on new white jeans.

Now that Memorial Day is mere days away, it’s time to make sure you have a pair of go-to white jeans in your closet, because the versatile pant is sure to be a very important part of your summer wardrobe. Whether you’re into flares, straight-legged or skinny styles, or if you’re partial to a raw hem, distressed knee or a classic crop, we found all the best white (and also ecru, beige and cream-colored) jeans. Below, see our favorite stylish picks to shop now.

Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These pants have an ultra-high waist, for an extra-flattering fit. They’re on the cropped side, and the raw hem hits just at the ankle. $98, Levi’s.

J Brand High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Still firmly in the skinny jeans camp? We get it, and despite Gen Z’s attempts to banish the slim-fitting style, we’re still fans, too. This simple silhouette is extra stretchy, which is always a plus with tighter pants. $79, The Outnet.

Erdem x Universal Standard Hana Patchwork Jeans

These off-white jeans are fitted at the waist but loose in the leg, with stylish frayed detailing that starts just below the knee, for a special little touch. $148, Universal Standard.

Mott and Bow Slim Boyfriend Mercer

We’re all about being as comfortable as possible during the sticky summer months, so we really love these breathable, lightweight white jeans. They’re an easy-to-wear straight-leg silhouette, with just the right amount of stretch. $108, Mott and Bow.

The Row Carlton High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

These elegant high-rise jeans are made of a stiff fabric with pretty much zero stretch, and the hem hits below the ankle, for a slightly scrunched length. Yes, they are a serious splurge, but if you’re looking to invest in a classic pair of jeans, they’re definitely worth considering. $650, Net-a-Porter.

Kut from the Kloth Connie Slim Fit Ankle Skinny

These super-soft cotton denim pants are so versatile, with a unique button-down fly and cropped raw hem. $89, Kut from the Kloth.

Warp + Weft ICN Wide-Leg Bone

These bone-colored cropped flares are a great alternative to those who aren’t into a bright white shade. $98, Warp + Weft.

Iro White Elyse Straight-Leg Jeans

Seeking a looser fit? Try this straight-legged, raw-hem style from Iro. $137, The Outnet.

Jen7 High Waist Eyelet Hem Ankle Skinny Jeans

We love the delicate eyelet hem on these feminine jeans. $71.40, Nordstrom.

Levi’s Premium Wedgie Straight Jeans

You can’t go wrong with Levi’s Wedgie jeans; they’re one of our personal favorite silhouettes. While distressed denim can be tricky (there’s a fine line between a fashionable rip and looking like your pants were attacked by a rogue chain saw), these stay on the stylish side. $98, Levi’s.

Agolde ’90s Pinch Waist Jeans

In case you haven’t heard, the ’90s are having a moment right now, and these high-waisted jeans, with a retro-inspired button and zipper, are the chicest kind of homage to the decade. $180, Net-a-Porter.