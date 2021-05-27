Breeze Maxx Reviews (2021): What They Won’t Tell You

Every time summer hits, you start to see cooling machines returning to the market. One of those machines is a portable AC which is designed to cool down the temperature within a certain range and can be brought along to anywhere you want. Breeze Maxx is one such device which can be helpful not just indoor but outdoor as well.

The age of big and bulky air conditioners might be coming to an end as the industry mobilizes to find better and more efficient solutions for cooling. We’ve already seen companies trying to be more energy-efficient. However, one area that hadn’t been fixed until now was the size of these air conditioning units. Thankfully, Breeze Maxx has found the answer to all of these questions with an AC unit that is portable, energy-efficient, and a powerhouse when it comes to cooling.

Even though Breeze Maxx is being promoted as an Air Conditioner but that is just completely rhetorical as it is not really an air conditioner but an air cooler. Websites with claims of calling it an air conditioner are lying as air cooling devices with no compressor in it are only air coolers. Breeze Maxx might not have a compressor in it, but the other advanced features make up for it – and that is not a lie.

The company has taken a no compromises approach with its portable air cooling device. As a result, the Breeze Maxx not only doubles down on the value front, but also provides a premium product for a budget-friendly price tag. The portable AC is also designed to work under a plethora of different weather conditions. So, whether you’re looking for some instant cooling or a gentle breeze, Breeze Maxx has got you all covered.

Since this portable AC has been so popular lately, we’ve dug in to find the nitty gritty details to help you ascertain whether it is worth picking up or not. So, in this Breeze Maxx Reviews, we’ll discuss all the features, the benefits, the cons, and everything in between.

What is the Breeze Maxx?

In simple terms, the Breeze Maxx is actually a portable air cooler and not exactly an air conditioner as air conditioning unit needs a compressor for cooling; Breeze Maxx on the other hand uses its advanced filtered technology to provide cooling, humidification, and much more on the go.

So, whether you’re trying to cool your workspace or take it on the road with you, this little box has got you all covered.

Air conditioners are not a new concept by any means and we have seen some leaps and bounds in terms of AC tech. However, one area where they have been lacking traditionally is their portability. Once you’ve fitted a traditional AC unit, it can be quite hard to move it somewhere else. Breeze Maxx comes in to solve that problem. Even though it is not as powerful as a traditional air conditioner but when it comes to use it for small spaces, it can easily fulfil the need of an AC in there.

Breeze Maxx is compact, lightweight, and most importantly, packs a punch when it comes to the cooling department. This allows the AC to be operational everywhere including a workspace, a bedside table, or even a car. The portable AC doesn’t just tout to be a one trick pony though as it has multiple different cooling modes.

Firstly, it cools the air around you with its air conditioner mode, which is what most people will use it for. It has many more tricks up its sleeve though. For instance, the Breeze Maxx can also act as a humidifier to increase the humidity around you and get rid of irritation due to dry air. In addition to that, it also comes with a plain and simple fan mode that just blows some gentle room temperature breeze whenever you need it.

Having said that, arguably the biggest advantage that the Breeze Maxx Desktop AC holds over traditional air conditioners is the fact that it doesn’t require any power out of the wall. This means that the portable air cooler can be operated completely with its built-in battery. Furthermore, the fact that it only runs off a battery also means that it doesn’t consume much energy at all.

In fact, the company claims that their portable AC is approximately twenty times more power efficient than a normal AC in your house. Now, those are some seriously impressive claims especially when you consider all the power that this little thing holds. However, we find this claim a bit absurd as the video reviews suggests otherwise; a unit of Breeze Maxx works great within a certain range, but if you seek to chill an entire room using this tiny device, it won’t work for that purpose. Websites claiming otherwise are LYING and you should not buy the device from those. Get it only from its official website.

How does it work?

The Breeze Maxx is, without any doubt, an impressive feat of technology. Packing in this much power and features is not something to scoff at. But, how exactly does this little machine manage to pack so much punch into it? Thankfully, the answers are quite straightforward and don’t require any rocket science to understand.

Breeze Maxx is designed to be as streamlined and simple as possible. This is because such intuitive and simple design leads to a better yield and lower costs. However, there is a fine line between cutting down costs and decreasing quality. Breeze Maxx though, manages to straddle that line perfectly.

The Breeze Maxx uses an advanced technology called thermoelectric cooling to provide some excellent air cooling in a small package. This method is a bit different from your usual air cooling units. Essentially, what it does is convert electrical energy into thermal energy via the use of a solid-state semiconductor.

In reality, this translates to the device operating in two sections. One part of the AC is cooled down significantly while the other remains at room temperature. This difference in temperature results in the extraction of heat from the atmosphere, eventually cooling down the air in the process. For a portable AC, not using any refrigerant is absolutely necessary since there’s a higher risk of it leaking out. So, this alternative method makes perfect sense as not only is it power efficient, but it also makes the device much more robust and usable in the long run.

Additionally, the Breeze Maxx also has tons of other tricks up its sleeve that allow it to perform other functions like humidifying. For example, the portable AC has an air purifying filter built into it that purifies the dust out of any air that passes through it. Not only that, but in humidifying mode, this layer also carries water that’s turned into minute droplets and blown straight into the air for that cool humidifying experience.

The Breeze Maxx also comes with a separate ice tray. This ice tray is used under emergency circumstances when you need some exceptionally strong cooling without having to wait for the natural process. This ice tray cools down any air that passes through it resulting in some chilly winds that will remind you of snow-covered mountains.

For power, Breeze Maxx has gone with the tried and tested method of lithium-ion batteries. These last for over 8 hours on a single charge and aren’t expensive when it comes to replacing them either. Thankfully though, they’re built to last for years so you can put that worry to bed. Furthermore, the charging method is also in accordance with the modern standards as the portable AC uses a USB Type-C cable to charge. And not only that, but you can also charge the batteries while using the air conditioner which can be very handy during clutch moments.

Breeze Maxx Features

This AC device touts some incredibly versatile features and does all of that in style. Thanks to its small design and budget-friendly price tag, the fact that it can fit in all these features becomes even more impressive. Furthermore, the portable air conditioner is built to work and last in a multitude of different conditions meaning it will suit a wide range of customers despite their preferences.

Let’s take a look at all the features that make Breeze Maxx such a powerhouse in its product category:

1. Various Operating Modes:

Usually, when you buy an air conditioner, you buy it for its cooling prowess. However, the Breeze Maxx Portable Air Cooler doesn’t just excel at cooling but can also be used for a multitude of other purposes as well. Firstly, the cooling power of the portable AC is exceptional in a small space, especially when you add in that extra punch with the ice tray.

However, the true quality of the Breeze Maxx starts to shine when you switch over to the other modes. For instance, the humidifier function is incredibly impressive and just cannot be undermined. During the past few years, climate change has led to some erratic weather, a lot of which involves dry spells of dusty wind and bad air quality.

The humidifier mode of the Breeze Maxx fights that with flair as it not only filters out the dust particles from the air, but also throws in some moisture for that much-needed humidity. This helps with skin dryness and irritation in addition to breathing problems as well.

And last but not the least, the fan mode can give you that soothing room temperature wind when the weather outside is relatively pleasant.

2. Multiple Fan Speeds and Controls:

We have already established that flexibility and adaptability are Breeze Maxx biggest strengths. However, this fact doesn’t just stay restricted to its cooling and operational modes.

You don’t always want harsh cold wind being blown at your face. Sometimes, you just want to relax and feel that cold humid breeze to freshen yourself up. The Breeze Maxx is, unsurprisingly, also capable of doing that. It comes with three different fan modes to suit different weather conditions. It can be turned up to the max when you need that intense cooling or you can put it down to a lower level for that gentle breeze we mentioned earlier.

3. Different Methods for Cooling:

We’ve discussed the different operating modes that the Breeze Maxx can switch to. However, those operating modes are just the tip of the iceberg since each individual one can be fine-tuned to match your personal preference. For instance, if we just stick to the cooling, the portable AC doesn’t confine itself to a single cooling method. Instead, you can mix and match it with other features to achieve that perfect balance and mix.

Other than using the normal air conditioner mode which uses a solid-state conductor, the ice trays can also be used to achieve the same effect faster. This method is especially helpful during a car journey or an event when you don’t have the time to wait for the room to cool down gradually. In addition to that, you can also use the humidifier mode in tandem with the cooling mode to push out cold and humid air.

For this to work, the Breeze Maxx uses its additional water curtain to add moisture into the cold air that’s being blown out of it. So, you can have three separate effects in one go, which is quite extraordinary.

Advantages and Disadvantages of using Breeze Maxx

Despite all the great features that the Breeze Maxx holds, not every product is perfect and there are bound to be some downsides as well. So, let’s take a look at what makes the Breeze Maxx great, and what makes it not so great for use in your daily life.

Advantages:

The Breeze Maxx is an incredibly impressive feat of engineering. It is compact, comes with a multitude of different features, and most importantly, is easy on the pocket as well. All of these things combined together make it one of the compelling products in terms of value and feature set. However, there are many more advantages to using this portable AC that might go unnoticed while reading the feature sheet.

For instance, the Breeze Maxx is an incredibly quiet piece of machinery. It doesn’t make loud noises to disturb your sleep or study etc. Thanks to the fact that it only produces 40 decibels of noise, the portable AC is even quieter than a library. This comes in extremely handy when you’re using it on your workstation or on your bedside desk as it doesn’t distract you like some other air conditioners or air coolers do.

In addition to that, the different modes that the Breeze Maxx comes with really elevate its position in the value charts. For example, if you had a normal air conditioner and wanted some humidity in your room, you’d have to buy a humidifier separately. However, with this, you can have both cooling and humidifying functions within a single unit which can be taken on the go as well.

All of these features combined with the fact that the AC doesn’t cost much and also saves you energy costs in the long run means that it is a perfect companion for anyone looking for a budget-friendly air conditioner.

Disadvantages:

The Breeze Maxx isn’t a perfect device by any stretch of the imagination though as it carries some flaws with it as well. For instance, the smaller form factor of the device means that while the cooling is quite adequate for its size, it will still not be able to compete with a full-sized air conditioning unit. So, if you’re wondering whether it is going to replace your split or window air conditioning unit, the simple answer is that NO, IT WILL NOT!

In addition to that, since it comes with a lithium-ion battery inside, it won’t continue to work indefinitely. This means that over time, your battery time will get worse and within a few years, you will have to replace the batteries inside it.

And last but not the least, the portable air cooler is also not available in the offline market. So, the only way to procure it is via the official Breeze Maxx Website, which can be worrying for some people. Thankfully though, the company offers secure payment solutions and money-back guarantees so you can proceed with your purchase without any hesitation.

How and where to buy it?

Since the Breeze Maxx is not available in the offline market, your only avenue for actually getting it is via the official Breeze Maxx website. The website details all the pricing and availability of the product. However, the company is currently offering a special discount offer that brings the price of this portable air cooler to less than $100 USD, which is incredible value. You might want to hurry up though as there is high demand for the Breeze Maxx and it can eventually run out of stock as well.

In addition to the special discount offer, the company is also offering additional discounts if you order more than one unit. So, if you’re looking to cool more than one room, that could be the perfect option.

You don’t have to worry about the security of payment either as the company offers payments via secure and popular methods like Google Pay, Apple Pay, Credit Card, and Paypal. Furthermore, to sweeten the deal, the Breeze Maxx also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can go ahead with the purchase without any worries.

Verdict:

The Breeze Maxx is a nice air-cooling device with an incredible feature set but it is only good to use for a small space. It cannot work for bigger places and can only perform its functions well within a certain range. If you are looking for a small, portable and reliable cooling device for small purposes, then this is the perfect pick, otherwise it’s not! Visit its official website for a safe purchase!

