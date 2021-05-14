CBD Oil Canada: Where to Buy CBD Oil Products in Canada

Do you find yourself constantly struggling to sleep at night? Many people face sleepless nights which lead to several negative effects. You may begin to deal with daily fatigue, lack of focus, chronic pain, anxiety attacks, etc.

Up to 30% of adults around the world – from all socio-economic backgrounds and all countries – struggle with insomnia. About 20% of adults deal with chronic pain and about 8% of them, the pain interferes substantially with their daily lives. As for anxiety, around 18% of adults over the age of 18 experience at least one serious anxiety attack every year.

Mainstream medicine and big pharma have spent billions of dollars in R&D to come up with effective (read: profitable) cures for these conditions in all their various guises. Some work well, and some not at all.

Now, let us introduce you to the CBD market where you can put any of these struggles at ease. CBD provides many natural benefits that may help you overcome issues such as insomnia, chronic pain, anxiety, and more.

In this article, we’re going to look at the best of the best in the CBD oil market in Canada. We’re going to put the brands themselves under the microscope, have a look at consumers’ individual needs and try to match those up with a product and brand that caters specifically to them, and we’re going to look at what people say about these products and brands.

It’s all about empowering you with enough savvy to make the best CBD oil choice in Canada for your specific needs – and of course, doing it in a way that matches your balance sheet.

Here We Go – Our Top 3 CBD Brands In Canada

How Did We Come Up with Our CBD Oil Canada List?

The Internet is full of articles and “top-lists” in the search results when it comes to seeking information about the best CBD. However, many of the answers these sources provide are insufficient.

Moreover, we gathered our top 3 brands through a specific methodology we follow. The products we place on that list must make it through relevant requirements to obtain a position on top. We personally test all of these products to ensure we deliver genuine results.

Typically, we begin with ten brands or products. Our first approach in testing is to assure each member of our team has a superficial understanding of the brand, the customer experience, and the product.

When doing this, our team members do not discuss anything with one another. Each individual is responsible to test and evaluate their own experiences and conduct their own conclusion about the product.

Following that phase, we get together to discuss everyone’s experience in which we lessen the ten brands down to about five or six.

Then, we reorder a collection of products from the top five or six and begin to test as a team. We search thoroughly through the internet for every bit of information on the brands, their ethics, their business practices, their consumer profiles, and their scientific lab reports.

We find it important to collect every form of information there is to make informed judgments in order to help you make informed decisions.

Although it is not a lightweight process, we work from a guide sheet that allows our team to cover the same factors in every brand and product we look at. This ensures that we are conducting an in-depth and equal comparison of each product.

Our Guide Sheet in A Nutshell

Here’s how we look and think about a product:

Efficacy

Every brand tends to make the best claims about their products, their customer service, and most importantly, how effective their products are in alleviating specific conditions.

It is evident that brands are going to make sure you only see all the great qualities within their products. However, we are here to research each product and reveal if it performs the way the brands claim they do.

Origin

Pedigree matters in CBD oils and possibly even more than in other products. This is due to different regions and countries playing by different rules.

When it comes to health products, we like to know that the science behind them is real. In areas that are well regulated and the laws are applied with at least a degree of efficiency, this is an easy factor to check on.

Extraction Methodologies

It is important that the science and chemistry put into the manufacturing of these oils are as natural and organic as possible. It is our priority to deliver you the best oils that do not contain unusual chemicals.

THC Levels

This one is important for many reasons. Most importantly, we love CBD products, and we love the fact that this industry has made it more possible for us to choose what we put into our bodies for our own health and pleasure.

Lab Results

It is important for us to see the lab results on the brand’s website. We want to see verifiable results from bona fide 3rd party labs to ensure the brand is providing legitimate lab results.

Trustworthiness

Reputation and customer satisfaction speak volumes, and both of these are easy to determine.

Many companies with great products have fallen off our top 3 lists because of brand reputation and the way they treat their customers.

Trustworthiness is an essential part of any brand to make sure your customers feel the connection is genuine. This creates loyalty between both the brand and consumers making them feel comfortable.

Information

The CBD industry is fairly new. There are many potential customers coming in for the first time and doing research to gain more knowledge about the industry.

Every brand must cater information to their customers to enhance their understanding of CBD. We take a look into how they gather this information and check to see if it is accurate.

Our Top 3 List of the Best CBD Oils in Canada

1. Overall Best: CBDNorth

CBDNorth operates out of Vancouver, BC. Their mission statement is simple. Every Canadian has the right to high-quality healthcare. Also, every Canadian has the right to be treated fairly when receiving that healthcare, and a part of that fairness is affordability.

There should be no difference when it comes to CBD products – fair, affordable, and high quality. That is what CBDNorth is all about.

With their CBD products, they strive to provide every Canadian with the best, most effective, all-natural, and affordable CBD available anywhere in the world.

CBDNorth is painfully picky when it comes to the ingredients they use. They select the 3rd party labs they use to test their products with such oversight and care, and they don’t try to stick to standards – they aim to exceed them every time.

CBDNorth’s signature oil goes a long way to alleviating inflammation and pain, restoring a general sense of wellness, and sorting out anxiety and mood issues. It provides all the benefits of CBD but with zero THC.

They consist of only the purest ingredients, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives. This is the best there is.

CBD is great, and for many people, it’s more than ample. But with persistent or severe conditions, something extra may be required.

There are more than 100 cannabinoids, including the more well-known ones like THCV, CBG, CBDV, and THC. When you use only CBD, you may be missing out on the unique healing benefits of the other cannabinoids.

CBDNorth is well-aware of this and offers a full-spectrum CBD oil tincture that unlocks the amazing benefits of the other cannabinoids. This works exceptionally well in severe cases of chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety.

CBDNorth will ship to anywhere in Canada within a couple of business days (typically two to five).

A brand’s commitment to the community it serves speaks volumes about that brand’s integrity. So, CBDNorth created a CBD Assistance Program in Canada, in fact, the first one there is in Canada.

Here’s how it works.

If you’re a Canadian in need, you get a 45% discount on all full-price orders.

They offer the same 45% discount to Canadians who are:

Recipients of Canadian government COVID relief under EI, CRB, etc.

Students past post-secondary level

Canadians on long-term disability

Low-income households in Canada

On active military duty

Military veterans

First responders like EMTs, cops, and fire-fighters

As mentioned above, we place a lot of importance on a brand’s reputation. The brand’s interaction with the community it serves will always be a clear indicator of the brand’s integrity.

CBDNorth made a remarkable impression on us with this program of theirs. It is innovative, genuinely caring, well thought out, ingeniously designed, and it fulfills a set of basic needs that are often overlooked in the mad scramble for profit.

Pros:

Canadian grown

3 rd party lab tested

Assistance program

No high

Only organic hemp

GREAT company ethos

Truly caring customer service

Cons:

It would be great to have a membership program with an automatic reordering facility.

Key Performance Areas:

Efficacy – Products do what they say they will do every time.

THC levels – Always within legal limits and stated product specifications.

Origin – Canadian grown.

Lab Results – Published and verified.

Trustworthiness – A great brand with a great ethos and customer service.

Information – Accurate and relevant throughout the buying experience.

We can say that they were easily able to pass each of these factors.

2. Cheaper Alternative: CBD Magic

In any fast-developing industry, there are always massive undercurrents at work.

New players come and go. Other brands establish themselves for a variety of reasons. There are always brands in it for a quick buck and others who are in it for a long haul.

CBD Magic is an all-around brand, and that’s one of the reasons they made it onto our top 3 list.

With their full-spectrum CBD oil, users receive what is known as an entourage effect.

The Entourage Effect happens when you combine various different cannabinoids, including THC at less than 0.3% levels, to maximize efficacy for sleep disorders, anxiety, stress disorders, and chronic and severe pain.

Their full-spectrum tinctures contain hemp extracts, hemp seed oil, and MCT oils – only the best ingredients are used. Their extraction methodologies have been designed to retain the natural integrity of the different chemicals.

All CBD Magic products are 3rd party lab-tested, and those tests are published on their website.

They ship from Ontario – and really – their shipping process is seamless.

Pros:

Canadian grown

3 rd party lab tested

Great product range

Really great shipping and delivery experience

Pricing is great

Cons:

Canadian based

It would be great to have a live chat facility

Key Performance Areas:

Efficacy – Great and quick-acting. Feel the difference within a day.

THC levels – Always within legal limits and stated product specifications.

Origin – Canadian grown.

Lab Results – Published and verified.

Trustworthiness – They will do as they say and deliver what they promise.

Information – Not as great as CBD North, but well within acceptable parameters.

CBD Magic undoubtedly passed these factors with no problem.

3. Runner up: ResolveCBD

Compassion, education, and accessibility are key pillars of the ResolveCBD company ethos. They source their CBD from local (Canadian) farms, and their CBD oils are a little like a craft experience. In fact, their oils are handcrafted.

Even though they don’t have the sophisticated cannabinoid-spread CBD North has, their product range is extensive and caters to just about every CBD preference. Gummies, capsules, creams, and of course, oils are all there.

Their lab results (independent and 3rd party, always) are published and verified.

They manufacture and ship from Toronto.

ResolveCBD gets top honors when it comes to information. They have a great blog (almost as good as CBD North) and believe in empowering potential customers with as much knowledge as they need to make an informed decision on the kind of product for the kind of condition they wish to address.

They pride themselves in being a CBD family – not just another company. And this shines through in their approach. It was great doing business with them, their products were good, and their service was excellent.

ResolveCBD was an easy selection for the number three spot on our top three list.

Pros:

Canadian grown

3 rd party lab tested

They have a Resolve Cares program so those with financial constraints can get access to their products. (Good, but not nearly as comprehensive as CBD North)

Pricing is great

Cons:

Canadian based

Cannabinoid spread isn’t as good as CBD North

Key Performance Areas:

Efficacy – Quick and effective.

THC levels – Within legal limits.

Origin – Canadian grown.

Lab Results – Published and verified.

Trustworthiness – Stable.

Information – Not as great as CBD North, but well within acceptable parameters.

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly – How to Identify A Good CBD Oil Brand?

Look, let’s not beat around the bush. There’s money to be made in the CBD business. It consists of good money and the industry is relatively new.

That means for every one company that has a consumer’s best interests at heart and that wants to see the industry reach its full potential, there’s another ten that don’t. And it’s these fly-by-nights that can seriously hobble the growth of a new industry and give it a bad name in no time flat.

The responsibility to prevent this doesn’t only lie with the players in the industry – it rests solidly on the committed consumer’s shoulders too.

In that case, as the consumer, you will be able to make it impossible for the shady operators to get a foothold.

So, think about the following when you choose a brand and product.

Know where the hemp is sourced. Make sure it comes from a territory that is well regulated and operates according to the highest standards. Organic, no-pesticides, and other terms like these are important.

Check that the brand places the relevant emphasis on legal compliance – especially for their THC levels. If the consumer respects the law, the law will respect the industry.

Absorb enough information (articles like these, for instance) from reputable sources to help you with your decision.

Independent lab tests are crucial to the longevity of this industry. Make sure your manufacturer has them and flaunts them. And make sure those tests are the real thing. Credentials are everything at this stage of the game.

CBD Dosage?

Natural products differ when it comes to dosage and effects. With products aimed at the mainstream market – let’s take pain killers, for instance – you can almost guarantee more of an effect if you increase the dosage.

Not necessarily so with natural products.

Because natural substances work with your body’s natural systems, it works differently than trying to direct them like mainstream medication. Larger doses do not always mean more spectacular effects.

But just the right dose can ensure the best results.

Most reputable brands will have clear instructions with their products – and these include recommended doses. Experiment a little in either direction, but don’t overdo it. After a few days, you will get your dose just right and receive the best benefits.

Your body’s own, very personal endocannabinoid system plays a fascinating part in your individual sleeping patterns and how your body transmits and translates pain signals. It’s superbly balanced, and you don’t want to disrupt it if you can help it.

If a disruption does occur, it can bring negative side effects – mood changes, muscle cramps, and insomnia.

Good CBD products work in harmony with your endocannabinoid receptors. So, they end up producing the required relief but without the parasitic side effects if you use the necessary dosage amount

Lastly, as a rule of thumb, if you’re new to the CBD journey, start slow. Increase the dose as you go along until you get it just right. You’ll know when that is because your body will tell you.

You’ll feel so much better and more alive. The pain, insomnia, or anxiety symptoms will be gone.

CBD May Help With Anxiety, Pain, Sleep & Many More

CBD may have an effect on these conditions and symptoms related to these conditions:

Depression and anxiety

Autism

Migraine and general headaches (especially of the stress variety)

Epilepsy

Acute pain

Chronic pain

Pain stemming from deteriorating bone-health

Insomnia

Inflammations and other skin conditions

More About the Endocannabinoid System

Here are a few things your Endocannabinoid system in your body is responsible for:

Appetite – either too much or none at all

It helps navigate the pain signals to your brain

It regulates hormone signals

It improves your immune system

Sleep

Mood

Inflammation

Memory

Movement

Regulating your body’s temperature

It stops and prevents constipation and indigestion

It assists reproduction

These are several reasons why you want to use the best, most natural, and purest CBD products.

How to Use CBD Oils?

Use a little dropper to deposit the CBD oil directly beneath your tongue – this facilitates the quickest absorption into your system. Once you’ve dropped a bit of fluid, let it rest under your tongue for a minute or so before you swallow. A lot of the absorption already happens in your mouth.

If you do not prefer the oil under your tongue, you can also purchase a soft gel or capsule. Make sure the brand you pick has those options available.

If you take CBD orally, it has to enter your bloodstream before you notice any effect. This may take a while. Remember – it has to make its way through your digestive system first.

CBD Side Effects

CBD does not have any severe side effects.

There are a few minor side effects to look out for. If you’re unsure, consult your medical practitioner.

Minor side effects include:

The possibility of lower blood pressure

Sleepiness and even some dizziness

Withdrawal symptoms, especially if you use it to sleep and suddenly quit.

The sudden calmness brought on by the use of CBD may cause mild depression – simply because the body and mind don’t know what to do with the sudden relaxation.

In Conclusion: Should You Add CBD Oil to Your Health Regime?

If you feel like you are constantly struggling with chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, etc. and you are not able to alleviate these issues, then CBD oils may be something for you to experiment with.

Using CBD oils daily may help promote your overall health and wellness. CBD has many natural benefits with no severe side effects. It is an effective product that can manage pain, treat anxiety and sleeplessness, help regulate mood, and many more benefits.

The brands mentioned above have all been tested and approved by many Canadian CBD journalists to provide you with the most beneficial results within those issues you experience. They are all-natural, organic, and overall trustworthy brands.

It is important to consult with a doctor before using CBD as part of your health regime.