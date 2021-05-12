Draper James x Lands’ End Launched a Perfectly Preppy Collab Just in Time for Summer

By
Draper James and Lands' End just launched the cutest summer collection. Scroll through for our favorite pieces from the preppy collab.
Into this bikini-bag-sarong coordination.
A gingham one-piece is so classic.
With a matching sarong, of course.
More gingham, duh.
Yes, even more.
Need. This. Towel.
It's a whole look.
The oversized shirt dresses are so versatile.
As are the shift dresses.
The totes are perfect for carrying around all your summer essentials.
Into this for a beach day.
There are so many swimsuit silhouette options.
Including tankinis.
Or bikinis.
Don't worry, there's a solid navy option, too.
Just in case you need some outfit inspo.
A whole vibe.
Now that summer is mere weeks away, it’s entirely acceptable to start dreaming of all those sunny beach days and poolside lounging in your very near future. A warm weather wardrobe complete with many a chic bathing suit and adorable cover-up is the requisite uniform for the season, so it’s ideal timing for the launch of the new Draper James and Lands’ End collaboration.

Reese Witherspoon’s fashion lifestyle brand, Draper James, has once again teamed up with Lands’ End on a perfectly preppy 25-piece collection, with plenty of classic patterned swimsuits, beach cover-ups, sundresses and accessories to keep your outfitted in a peak Americana vibe all season long.

The 25-piece collection is filled with preppy summer classics.

The swimwear range includes tankinis, one-pieces and bikinis, all in a variety of prepster-approved navy and Nantucket red patterns, because what is summer without an overload of gingham and floral? Don’t fret if you’re not yet ready to go full country club, though, as there’s a solid navy option, too.

The Draper James and Lands’ End collab also features all your must-have summer accessories, including towels and beach bags in coordinating prints, as well as shift dresses and cover-ups, to complete your warm weather look.

You can mix and match, too.

Draper James and Lands’ End first collaborated on a swimwear collection last spring; the launch was all about promoting body positivity and inclusivity, and this new collection, which offers sizes from 2 to 3x, is no different. There’s also a charitable component. as a percentage of the sales proceeds from the collection will be donated to Girls Inc., a nonprofit that works to support young women and increase opportunities through mentorship and advocacy.

The preppy collab is now live to shop on Draper James’ website. Scroll through the slideshow above for a peek at our favorite pieces from the new collection.

