HBO Max Adds New Batman and Superman Shows to DC Animated Portfolio

WarnerMedia is fully committed to franchising its biggest intellectual properties across its various mediums and embracing an avalanche of high-profile blockbuster titles to attract audiences. On Wednesday, two new super heroic efforts in this branded push were added to the studio’s growing list.

J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves are reteaming to produce a new animated Batman series, Batman: Caped Crusader, with DC animated universe veteran Bruce Timm for a straight-to-series order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network, THR reports. At the same time, Jack Quaid (The Boys) will lend his voice to WB Animation’s My Adventures with Superman, which scored a two-season order at HBO Max and Cartoon Network, per Deadline.

As we’ve previously noted, animation has become a key battleground of the streaming wars. Now, WarnerMedia—which announced its intentions to merge with Discovery Inc. earlier this week—can add two of the most iconic superheroes to its animated roster.

Abrams and Reeves, who previously worked together in the Cloverfield franchise, described the new series as a “reimagining of the Batman mythology” in a joint statement.

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City,” said the duo. “The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

In the DC hierarchy, few stand taller than Timm, who helped launch the studio’s animated success with the beloved 1992 show Batman: The Animated Series. He is considered one of the definitive visionaries when it comes to the Dark Knight.

“Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans,” said Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register. “It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy.”

Per THR, “Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available, this powerful creative partnership will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.”

Quaid and Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) will voice Clark Kent and Lois Lane in the upcoming animated series My Adventures With Superman. The series features the two characters, along with best friend Jimmy Olsen, as twenty-somethings beginning to discovery who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet, per Deadline.

A young Clark will be building his secret Superman identity as he learns to embrace his role as Metropolis’ hero—and beyond. Lois, rapidly rising through the journalism ranks, takes photographer Jimmy under her wing. As they each discover their own individual destinies, Clark and Lois begin to fall in love, share adventures, fight crime, and “discover what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.”

“It’s been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways” Register said. “This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy – whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends.”

Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell as co-producer.