Home Set: Our Pre-Summer Shopping Guide

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a ’70s-inspired bucket hat and the softest camisole to a crisp rosé and your new favorite face serum, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Local Heroes Back to ’70s Bucket Hat

The combination of cheerful daisies with this specific shade of blue on this adorable hat is just so perfect. $49.21, Local Heroes.

One Ocean Beauty Replenishing Deep Sea Moisturizer

Maybe it’s the change in weather, or perhaps the necessary masks, but my skin has been having a rough time lately, which has not been helped by overuse of aggressive exfoliating products. This clean moisturizer helps hydrate and soothe, with the lovely added benefit of brightening and smoothing out fine lines. $82, One Ocean Beauty.

Kate McLeod Dry Brush

We’re big fans of dry brushing; it exfoliates skin while helping with lymphatic drainage, and we also find it really helps wake us up in the morning pre-shower. $26, Kate McCleod.

Floatley Cozy Adjustable Bra

This ultra-soft black bra is so comfortable, and is totally seamless, which makes it great for under tees. $35, Floatley.

Apollo and Artemis Oracle Eye Cream

The combination of peptides, hawthorn and jasmine brightens tired eyes, and eases puffiness and dark circles for those days you weren’t able to get in a full eight hours of sleep. $74, Apollo and Artemis.

Bleusalt The Camisole

A simple camisole is one of our wardrobe necessities; it’s chic enough on its own, and also a layering staple. $85, Bleusalt.

Sonya Dakar Ultima C Serum

Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid are two of the hero ingredients we recommend for bright, clear and glowy skin, and Sonya Dakar’s latest serum combines the two, so you can streamline your beauty routine. $88, Sonya Dakar.

Chateau Minuty Rose et Or

Rosé season has arrived, and you deserve a glass of pink wine right now. $40, Drizly.

Alo Yoga Magnesium Reset Spray

This magnesium spray is a true lifesaver when it comes to sore and achy muscles; just spritz a bit onto the tense part of your body, massage it in and wait for relief. $48, Alo Yoga.

Skims Cotton Rib Legging

These comfy leggings are perfect for this transitional time of year, and they’re so flattering, too. $52, Skims.

Malin + Goetz Botanical Deodorant

We made the switch to natural deodorant almost exactly a year ago, and while we have our tried and trues, it’s always great when a go-to brand comes out with a new formula. Malin + Goetz just launched its latest natural deodorant, and it’s the brand’s strongest protection yet, thanks to ingredients like witch hazel, barley powder and coconut oil, which prevent odor without irritating the sensitive skin under your arms. $22, Malin + Goetz.