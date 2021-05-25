Home Set: Memorial Day Weekend Must-Haves

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From an adorable workout dress and a lush foamy cleanser to a Sleeping Beauty-worthy face mist and the cutest swimsuit, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Evening Mist

Spritz this mist on your face right before you go to sleep for the best night’s rest, thanks to the combination of cannabidiol, melatonin, magnesium salts and lavender extract. It also provides your skin with a serious refresh. $84, Omorovicza.

Halara In My Feels Everyday Dress Wannabe

It took us a minute to come around to the concept of a workout dress that’s not exclusively for tennis, but now we’re sold. This adorable navy dress is supportive, cute and comfy, and the built-in shorts prevent any wardrobe mishaps. $49.95, Halara.

Apotheke From a Rooftop in August Bar Soap

It’s safe to say we’ve all become much more conscious of what hand soaps we’re using over the past year. This chic limited edition bar from Apotheke cleanses as well as moisturizes, with a lovely summer-worthy scent of white amber, vetiver, cedar wood, lavender and green apple. $10, Apotheke.

Cuup Scoop Neck Top and Bikini Bottom

The unofficial start of the summer is mere days away, which means swimsuit season is nearly upon us! We’re really loving Cuup’s new swimwear styles; the styles are simple yet stylish, and the tops have bra sizing, for the best fit possible. $68 for bottom, $98 for top, Cuup.

Herb and Flora Eye of the Cyclops

Sometimes it’s just not possible to get in those eight hours of sleep, but this revitalizing eye gel will at least give you the appearance of being well-rested. $52, Herb and Flora.

Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 5″ Short

These adorable pink shorts are so cute for summer workouts…or just running around for a full day of errands. $59, Athleta.

Volition Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer

This moisturizer contains ultra-caffeinated yaupon tea, which has brightening, de-puffing and plumping properties to give your skin an energy boost. $39, Volition.

Clé de Peau Softening Cleansing Foam

This gentle cleanser is great for those of us with sensitive skin; it’s filled with antioxidants, to smooth and clean all impurities. $75, Nordstrom.

Tatcha The Essence

As longtime Tatcha enthusiasts, we obviously could not wait to try the new toning essence, and it did not disappoint. The Essence simultaneously brightens, hydrates, smooths and softens skin, to perfectly prep you for the rest of your skincare routine. $105, Tatcha.