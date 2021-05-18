Jet Set: The Rose-Hued Travel Edit You Need Right Now

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a hot pink silk set and multi-tasking creamy face tint to a rose gold ring and a rosehip rollerball, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Montserrat The Jet Set

We were, of course, immediately intrigued by the name of this silky set, and were even more enthused once we learned about the adorable two-piece ensemble. It’s designed for the specific purpose of easy packing; you can just toss it into you suitcase and you already have an outfit that works for a chic evening out or as fashionable leisurewear on your travels. $275, Montserrat.

Alleyoop Slow Your Roll Deodorant in Pomegranate

We know that it’s not always easy to make the switch to natural deodorant, but it really is worth it in the end. Alloop’s formula is made of 100 percent natural essential oils, and not only does it prevent odor, but it also slows hair regrowth. The perfectly petite size is ideal for tossing into your suitcase. $14, Alleyoop.

Verlas Chevron V Ring

A good rule to follow when it comes to your travel jewelry edit is to ask yourself if you’d be comfortable wearing all the baubles at once; we like to bring just a few simple pieces that we never have to take off. Not only does it seriously minimize the risk of losing any of your treasured items, but it’s also way more convenient. This delicate rose gold chevron ring is such a pretty, simple and stylish piece that you won’t ever want to take off. $353, Verlas.

Trilogy Organic Rosehip Rollerball

We’re huge fans of rosehip oil (it’s super helpful with reducing the appearance of scars and even fine lines, and also Kate Middleton loves it), and this travel-approved rollerball version is perfect for tossing into your purse or suitcase. $14.99, Trilogy.

Barrière Travel Kit

Masks are still required for any form of plane, train or bus, and this little kit includes seven printed masks in a very convenient travel case, plus a moisturizing hand sanitizer. $25, Barrière.

Ilia Multi-Stick

In case you haven’t noticed, it seems we’re on a bit of a pink kick considering all our favorite Jet Set items this week, and we’re really loving this rosy multistick from one of our favorite clean beauty brands, Ilia. Multitasking products are key when traveling, because toiletry kits are only so big! This is great for a cheek or lip tint, for an adorably sunkissed glow. $34, Ilia.

Seiso J Beauty Experience Kit

Once again, mini sizes to the rescue! We love that this four-piece set includes a full entire skincare routine, complete with a cleanser, serum moisturizer and heavy duty cream. $75, Seiso.

Marcy McKenna Compression Packing Cubes

Packing cubes will truly change your entire packing experience. Seriously, just trust us and try it. $28.29, HSN.

On Gossamer Cabana Cotton Seamless Longline

A super soft and comfortable bralette is crucial for travel days. $34, On Gossamer.

Van der Hout Jewelry Diamond Evil Eye Necklace

An evil eye necklace is another piece of jewelry you won’t want to take off. $285, Van der Hout Jewelry.