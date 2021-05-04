Jet Set: Stylish Packing Essentials for Your Next Adventure

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From simple white sneakers and a chic navy suitcase to a hydrating lip balm and versatile bike shorts, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Saucony Jazz Court Sneakers

A good pair of white sneakers is a travel staple, and remember that comfort is key when you’re running around airports. $90, Saucony.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Italian Summer Face Palette

Multi-product face palettes are one of the best travel beauty hacks, like this three-shade kit with a bronzer, highlighter and blush. $58, Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Gigi Pip Isla Straw Fedora

A chic straw hat is so timeless, and we love the wide brim on this summer-ready style. $96, Gigi Pip.

Zero Halliburton Continental Carry-On Case

A new suitcase is the perfect way to kick off travel adventures after this long year of staying at home, and this ultra-lightweight navy carry-on case is a great option, as it’s durable, roomy and won’t weigh you down. $475, Zero Halliburton.

Megababe The Smoothie Deo

Deodorant is, of course, a key component of any toiletry kit, and we’re loving Megababe’s latest fruit enzyme formula, which smells amazing and gives you extra protection, but without any aluminum or baking powder. $14, Megababe.

Parade Scoop Bralette

You want to be as comfy as possible when you’re on the road, which is why we always opt for a less constricting (yet still supportive) bralette as part of our travel uniform, like this soft style from Parade. $28, Parade.

Clark’s Botanicals Ultra Rich Lip Balm

The changing seasons are already tough enough on our skin, but it’s near-impossible to get through a day of travel (especially on planes) without painfully chapped lips, so we highly recommend always toting around a moisturizing lip balm. We’re obsessed with this new formula from Clark’s Botanicals, which is so hydrating, but not sticky. $25, Clark’s Botanicals.

Vuori Clean Elevation Shorts

Even if you think your getaway won’t involve any kind of activity, take it from us and make sure you still pack clothes you’d be comfortable working out in—you never know if a surprise hike might pop up! Bonus points when your workout apparel is just as appropriate even when you’re not hitting the gym, like these adorable pink bike shorts. $54, Vuori.

Room Service Cheetah & Stripe Satin Notch PJ Top and Crop Pant

A cute PJ set is always on our packing list, like this soft satin set. $48 for top, $48 for bottoms, Room Service.

Furtuna Skin Discovery Set

We absolutely love Furtuna Skin, and the Italian brand’s discovery set includes all their products in conveniently travel-sized (aka TSA-approved) packaging. It’s a very good option for those of us that are always a little extra when it comes to skincare, and want to make sure we have *all* the essentials. $98, Furtuna Skin.