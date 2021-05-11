Prince William and Kate Are Hiring for an Important Position at Their Norfolk Estate

If you’re still upset you missed out on the chance to work for Prince William and Kate Middleton as their new communications officer, then you’ll definitely want to check out an opportunity to join the team at the Cambridges’ country home—as long as you have the required green thumb.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are hiring a Head Gardener to join their royal household; the new employee will take the lead on all gardening work and oversee a private garden on the Norfolk estate.

While the job description doesn’t specify the precise Norfolk property, it seems safe to say that the grounds in question are located on Prince William and Kate’s beloved Anmer Hall retreat, which is on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, and is where the Cambridges spend most weekends and holidays.

The new addition to Prince William and Kate’s Norfolk household will lead a “very small” team, and work with a garden designer, contractors and other “private Household staff” to make sure that the garden is “maintained to the highest possible standards at all times.”

The ideal candidate for this full-time, permanent position will have a strong horticulture background, as well as “excellent plant knowledge,” in addition to the necessary skills and experience of working on a private estate. No newbies need apply, as experience is required for this senior position. The applicant must have all the relevant and necessary horticulture qualifications, certificates and experience handling machinery, in addition to a U.K. drivers license.

The job description from the Royal Household website also notes that the preferred candidate will have an interest in implementing organic gardening principles, which is truly great to hear and aligns with how the royals have been outspoken about conservation practices. Prince Charles, in particular, has long been an advocate of sustainable and organic gardening, and even wrote a book on it in 2007, titled The Elements of Organic Gardening.

Duchess Kate shares the same love of gardens and the outdoors as her father-in-law; she even helped design a special garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, which in turn inspired the new public park that recently reopened at Sandringham Estate. Her husband, however, doesn’t seem to have quite the same skills as his father and wife. During a recent visit to Wales, where Prince William helped plant a tree, he reportedly said that Duchess Kate “does all the gardening,” per Hello. “I really like it, but I have no idea what I’m doing.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did inherit the gardening gene, though, as Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, recently told Saga magazine that she’s been gardening with her grandchildren. She said, It’s important for children to grow up appreciating nature and part of that is allowing them to get a bit muddy.”

If you live and breathe all this horticulture, and you also maybe want to help out the Duke of Cambridge with his subpar gardening skills, then the Head Gardener position might just be your dream job. If you’re interested, make sure you send in your application before the May 20 deadline.