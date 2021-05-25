Kate Middleton Paired Her All-Camel Ensemble With a Perfectly Scottish Scarf

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in the midst of a royal tour of Scotland, and today, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Orkney for the first time. This morning, Prince William and Kate left the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh via helicopter in order to travel to the archipelago, which is located off the northeast coast of Scotland.

During the visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially opened Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, and spoke with local National Health Service staff about their experiences working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Duchess Kate, a true master of sartorial diplomacy, went for an almost entirely beige look, with a long, camel-colored Massimo Dutti coat that she paired with wide-legged tan trousers and a tan sweater. She accessorized with a red, yellow and green scarf in Strathearn tartan, a nod to Prince William and Kate’s Scottish titles of the Earl and Countess of Strathearn. Duchess Kate also wore earrings from Scottish brand Hamilton and Inches, per royal style Instagram account @katemidleton1.

Kate made a quick outfit change before the Cambridges’ visit to Orkney’s European Marine Energy Centre; she rewore her Seeland jacket, blue jeans and See by Chloé brown suede ankle boots for a more casual vibe.

Prince William and Kate have a busy few days ahead of them, and later this week, they’re making a very special visit to their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews, where they first met 20 years ago. The couple, who recently celebrated 10 years of marriage, will speak with current students at the school about their experiences over the past year, throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The Cambridges’ brief tour comes to an end on Thursday, as they’ll return to London just in time to spend the weekend with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.