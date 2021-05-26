Margot Robbie Just Listed Her Hancock Park Home for $3.48 Million

By

Margot Robbie is ready to move on from her Hancock Park home.

After over four years of ownership, Margot Robbie is ready to bid adieu to her Hancock Park abode. The Academy Award-nominated actress and her husband, producer Tom Ackerley, have listed their four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home for sale, with a $3.48 million price tag attached.

The couple purchased the 3,364-square-foot Los Angeles residence in an under-the-radar $2.73 million deal back in early 2017, shortly after they tied the knot in a secret wedding.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The secluded, gated California home features  high ceilings and imported European oak hardwood floors throughout. The foyer leads directly into a living room with a grey marble fireplace, which in turn leads to a formal dining room with navy paneled walls.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and a Carrera marble sink, as well as a lengthy grey marble island with breakfast bar seating that’s adjacent to a dining nook.

The kitchen is open to a step-down living area, which is outfitted with another grey marble fireplace as well as doors that lead to the backyard. There’s also a wine cellar.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley already found their next Los Angeles abode.

The owner’s suite features a private outdoor balcony, as well as a bathroom with a freestanding tub and separate shower, double sinks and a marble vanity. There’s also a walk-in closet with built-ins.

The home is definitely pet-friendly, as there’s a private cat or dog room with a built-in separate entry door, per the listing shared by Engel & Völkers brokers Sam Real and Justin Fierro.

Outside, there’s a pool and lounging areas, in addition to a fully covered seating and dining space and a cabana.

Even though they’ve only just listed this Hancock Park house for sale, Robbie and Ackerley have already moved on from the home, as according to Variety, the couple upgraded to a compound in Venice Beach two years ago, for which they paid precisely $5 million in another off-market transaction. Margot Robbie Just Listed Her Hancock Park Home for $3.48 Million

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, Los Angeles, Los Angeles real estate, celebrity news, California, Margot Robbie