Why Meghan Markle Chose Not to Have a Baby Shower Before Her Daughter’s Birth

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child this summer, but they’re not planning on hosting any kind of lavish baby shower prior to their daughter’s birth.

Meghan Markle has decided that with everything that’s happening in the world right now, including the coronavirus pandemic and other issues around the globe, it’s not the time to throw a big, splashy party, per Us Weekly.

Duchess Meghan “doesn’t feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now,” as “there is too much strife in the world. She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose.”

Prince Harry has reportedly been doting on his wife more than ever during her pregnancy, and taking care of everything around the house at their new home in Montecito. Meghan knows she has the love and support of her friends and her husband, per Us Weekly, and doesn’t feel the need to have a glitzy baby shower.

It’s a big departure from the over-the-top baby shower Meghan’s friends threw for her prior to Archie’s birth back in 2019. That extravaganza took place at the luxe $75,000-a-night penthouse at the Mark Hotel in New York, and included a flower arranging class with celeb floral designer Lewis Miller, as well as a dessert tasting courtesy of chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Prince Harry and Meghan have had lots to celebrate as of late, as it was Archie’s birthday on May 6, and then Mother’s Day on May 9. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked both occasions with charitable endeavors, including supporting vaccine equity and helping pregnant women experiencing homelessness. Prince Harry and Meghan still have one more big celebration coming up before their daughter’s birth this summer, as their three-year wedding anniversary is on May 19.