Prince Harry and Meghan Organized a COVID-19 Vaccine Fundraiser for Archie’s Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie is turning two years old today, and the Sussexes are asking those who want to celebrate his special day to donate to a very worthy cause.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are asking the community to join them in advocating for vaccine equity to mark Archie’s birthday. Prince Harry and Meghan are encouraging those who are able to make a financial contribution to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to help provide COVID-19 vaccines for people all around the world, especially in developing countries where there has been less access to the vaccine.

On their Archewell website, Prince Harry and Meghan wrote:

“This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries. While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start.

We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can—if you have the means to do so—to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places.

For a donation of just $5, you can cover the cost of a dose for someone in need. And because we were able to secure matching support from a number of organizations, that $5 you give will automatically turn into $20—covering the cost of four doses. Every single dollar counts—not only will it help save lives but it will help save families and communities.

We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.”

The Sussexes have been vocal about the need for vaccine equity; during his appearance at Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert in Los Angeles, Prince Harry said, “The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere. We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their second child this summer, are likely spending Archie’s birthday at their home in Montecito. They’ve already received plenty of well wishes the mark the occasion; the royals across the pond also shared adorable photos via their social media channels for Archie’s birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a photo from Archie’s christening, which was captioned, “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today,” complete with festive emojis, while Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Family account shared a photo of the Sussexes with baby Archie at Windsor Castle, shortly after he was born on May 6, 2019. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles also posted a sweet photo from Archie’s christening, with the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and then-baby Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan are spending as much solo time as possible with Archie right now, before the birth of their baby girl. Archie is quite excited about the new arrival, though, as he’s reportedly thrilled about his new role as a big brother.