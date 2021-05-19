How Prince Harry and Meghan Are Celebrating Their Third Wedding Anniversary

Today marks an important milestone for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as it’s the couple’s third wedding anniversary. Three years ago, on May 19, 2018, the couple tied the knot in a fairytale royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle. In the time since, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become parents to baby Archie, stepped down from their senior royal roles and made the move to California.

Prince Harry and Meghan are about to become a family of four, as they’re expecting a their second child, a girl, this summer. The couple, who is now living in Montecito, also launched their foundation, Archewell, and have announced deals with Netflix, Spotify and Apple TV+.

Subscribe to Observer’s Royals Newsletter

Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to celebrate their anniversary today at their Santa Barbara home, spending time as a family with two-year-old Archie. The duo like to mark the special occasion by exchanging traditional anniversary gifts, but with their own unique twist, reports People.

For their first wedding anniversary, which was paper, Meghan “wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed” for her husband. Prince Harry also gifted his wife a special custom-made ring for the occasion; he reportedly worked with jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to design a ring featuring birthstones for Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie.

On their second anniversary last year, they gave each other gifts based on cotton, and Meghan also reportedly designed a special card for Prince Harry, with a personal message inside, while Prince Harry surprised Meghan with plenty of presents, including a big bouquet of roses.

The traditional gift for a third anniversary is leather, so surely the couple came up with creative ways of incorporating that into their gifts for each other.

Prince Harry and Meghan also revealed a big charitable project today, as their Archewell Foundation announced plans to build their next Community Relief Center in India, as part of an ongoing partnership with World Central Kitchen.

“Right now, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India. On Tuesday, India’s total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours,” reads a statement on the Archewell website. “Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported. In support of India, Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen are focusing on the long-term needs of local communities.”

The new community relief center, which will be the third in a series of four, will be established in Mumbai, which is “also home to Myna Mahila, an Indian organization focused on women’s health and employment opportunities that The Duchess of Sussex has long supported.”

This isn’t the first time Prince Harry and Meghan have marked a special occasion with an important charitable endeavor; for Archie’s second birthday, they organized a COVID-19 vaccine equity fundraiser, for which they raised over $3 million, and on Mother’s Day, they made a big donation to Harvest Home, a Los Angeles-based organization that helps support pregnant women experiencing homelessness.