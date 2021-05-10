Prince Harry and Meghan Celebrated Mother’s Day in the Sweetest Way

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Mother’s Day in the sweetest way, as the couple marked the occasion by making a charitable donation to Harvest Home, a Los Angeles-based organization that provides housing, support and other essentials and resources for pregnant women and their children who are experiencing homelessness.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell foundation teamed up with Procter & Gamble to make the huge donation; the contribution was used to purchase Harvest Home’s entire online wish list for women in need, including a year’s supply of diapers, cleaning supplies and other necessities to “stock the shelves at Harvest Home’s first facility as well as their new home in progress.”

Subscribe to Observer’s Royals Newsletter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement on the Archewell website revealing the donation; they wrote, “In honor of Mother’s Day, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are recognizing the work of Harvest Home, a Los Angeles–based organization that uplifts expectant mothers who are experiencing homelessness. Harvest Home offers these women welcoming and comfortable housing and goes to great lengths to provide programs that help them start their mothering journey on a stronger foot, benefiting their families for generations to come.”

In addition to the financial contribution, Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, wrote a personal letter to Harvest Home, part of which the organization revealed on their Instagram. “As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting. These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values.”

The Duchess continued, “Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own. When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of color and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home’s residents.”

Sunday was Prince Harry and Meghan’s last Mother’s Day as a family of three, before the birth of their baby girl this summer. They’ve reportedly been making an effort to spend as much time as possible with their son, Archie, before he becomes a big brother, and they recently celebrated Archie’s second birthday at the family’s home in Montecito. According to Us Weekly, the Sussexes gave their son homemade cards with a poem written inside, and “splashed out on gifts—including outdoor toys—and have bought him the cutest birthday outfit!” Prince Harry and Meghan also marked Archie’s big day with another charitable effort, as they asked supporters to join them in donating and advocating for vaccine equity.