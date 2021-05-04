Meghan Markle Wrote a Children’s Book Inspired by Prince Harry and Archie

Meghan Markle is adding yet another title to her already very impressive resume, as she’s now written her very first children’s book. The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her second child this summer, is publishing her debut children’s book next month.

Duchess Meghan’s new book is titled The Bench, and is inspired by her own family life with Prince Harry and Archie. The book is about the special evolving relationship between a father and son, as seen through a mother’s eyes.

The 40-page book, which is being published by Random House Children’s Books, features watercolor illustrations by Christian Robinson. It’s geared toward children ages three through seven.

Duchess Meghan made sure The Bench is an inclusive book, as the story looks at the “shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons,” per the press release.

The book’s origins actually go back to a poem the Duchess wrote for Prince Harry shortly after Archie’s birth in 2018. “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in a statement. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

Meghan is going all out with her storytelling skills for the audiobook, too, as she’s narrating it herself. The book will be published on June 8, so definitely mark your calendar to make sure you get a copy.