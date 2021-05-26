Netflix Beefs Up ‘Sandman’ Cast With ‘Fargo’ & ‘Doctor Who’ Alums

In January, Netflix unveiled the impressive main cast it had collected for its ambitious adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic The Sandman. As the streamer desperately attempts to develop in-house franchises, notable IP such as this take on a greater emphasis.

That first batch of talented names included Tom Sturridge (Dream of the Endless), Gwendolyn Christie (Lucifer), Sanjeev Bhaskar and Amid Chaudry as Cain and Abel, Charles Dance (Roderick Burgess), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne) and Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian). Now, we have a host of new names rounding out the cast and solidifying The Sandman as a project of interest to keep an eye on.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste is Death, Dream’s wiser sister.

is Death, Dream’s wiser sister. Mason Alexander Park is Desire, Dream’s sibling, and desire personified.

is Desire, Dream’s sibling, and desire personified. Donna Preston is Despair, Dream’s sister, and the twin of Desire.

is Despair, Dream’s sister, and the twin of Desire. Jenna Coleman is Johanna Constantine, haunted exorcist and Occult Adventuress for Hire.

is Johanna Constantine, haunted exorcist and Occult Adventuress for Hire. Niamh Walsh is Young Ethel Cripps, a betrayed and determined young woman seeking to survive.

is Young Ethel Cripps, a betrayed and determined young woman seeking to survive. Joely Richardson is Ethel Cripps, Master thief and woman of a thousand identities.

is Ethel Cripps, Master thief and woman of a thousand identities. David Thewlis is John Dee, Ethel’s son. Dangerous, insane and on a quest for truth.

is John Dee, Ethel’s son. Dangerous, insane and on a quest for truth. Kyo Ra is Rose Walker, a young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother. She discovers a connection to Dream that neither of them can escape.

is Rose Walker, a young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother. She discovers a connection to Dream that neither of them can escape. Stephen Fry is Gilbert, Debonair protector of Rose Walker.

is Gilbert, Debonair protector of Rose Walker. Razane Jammal is Lyta Hall, Rose’s best friend and travel companion.

is Lyta Hall, Rose’s best friend and travel companion. Sandra James Young is Unity Kincaid, Heiress and mysterious benefactor.

Young is Unity Kincaid, Heiress and mysterious benefactor. Patton Oswalt will voice Matthew the Raven, Dream’s trusted emissary. A Raven.

The Sandman is a new dark fantasy Netflix series based on The Sandman comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, Coraline). Gaiman is also an Executive Producer and Co-Writer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) serves as Executive Producer and Goyer and Heinberg are also Co-Writers on the project.

The official logline is: “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”