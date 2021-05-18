How the Royals Feel About Prince Harry’s Latest Podcast Appearance

Last week, Prince Harry spoke with Dax Shepard on the actor’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, in a conversation that covered topics including mental health, the Sussexes’ new life in California as well as Prince Harry’s feelings on life as a royal.

While the podcast conversation didn’t have quite the same jaw-dropping nature as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big interview with Oprah Winfrey, the ‘Armchair Expert’ talk wasn’t exactly well-received by the royals, especially pertaining to the Duke of Sussex’s comments comparing life as a member of the royal family to a mix between The Truman Show and “living in a zoo.”

Prince Charles and Prince William, in particular, reportedly took offense to the remarks. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET Online that Prince Harry’s comments were “echoes of what he said on Oprah, that he, and his brother, and his father feel trapped by the institution…It may be how Harry feels, but I don’t think it’s how William and Charles feel.”

The Duke of Sussex also didn’t shy away from what many saw as pointed comments about Prince Charles’ parenting. Prince Harry said that he’s not placing blame, but “certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure that I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.”

He added, “There’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway,” and that as parents, he and Meghan, who are parents to two-year-old Archie and are expecting their second child, will do their best to make sure that doesn’t happen to their children. In a less than shocking turn of events, the royals aren’t too pleased with this, and many see it as “yet another example of Prince Harry criticizing the royal family,” and especially his father.

The royals are reportedly “distressed and angry” over the remarks, especially after Prince Harry’s recent reunion with his family at Prince Philip’s funeral, where it seemed there was progress in repairing both Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship as well as with Prince Charles. Prince Harry’s recent podcast appearance isn’t going to help mend his relationship with his brother and his father, per Nicholl, and the conversation could actually “set back the healing process.”