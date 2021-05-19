Princess Beatrice Is Expecting Her First Child With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

There’s another royal baby on the way, as Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together later this year.

The couple, who married in a small, private wedding at Windsor Castle last July, after canceling their initial plans for a big fête in London due to the coronavirus pandemic, will welcome a baby in the fall, Buckingham Palace announced.

Queen Elizabeth “has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.” Even though this is Princess Beatrice’s first child, she’s already stepmom to Edoardo’s son from a previous relationship. Princess Beatrice is reportedly very close with her stepson, and said it was a “great honor to become a stepmother.”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot just under a year ago, in a surprise ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge. Only a few guests, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, were in attendance, and Beatrice wore her grandmother’s Norman Hartnell dress for the occasion.

Beatrice’s happy baby news comes after a difficult time for the royal family, in the wake of Prince Philip’s death in April at the age of 99.

Princess Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are surely thrilled about welcoming another baby into the family; this will be their second grandchild, as Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child, August, with her husband Jack Brooksbank earlier this year. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are super close, and must be excited that their children will be so close in age—we predict many a royal playdate for the future cousins.

It seems 2021 is quite the year for royal babies, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child this summer. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are now living in Montecito after relocating to California last year, are already parents to two-year-old Archie, and are actually celebrating their third wedding anniversary today.