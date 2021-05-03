Reformation Is Relaunching Its Chic and Sustainable Shoe Line Just in Time for Summer

A flat slide is so flattering, and this is definitely on our wish list.













Sustainably-focused cool girl brand Reformation is known for its endless array of crop tops, floral frocks and slinky slips, and now the fashion line is ready to branch back into footwear. Reformation is relaunching its shoe category, with a new array of fashionable and sustainable shoes that you’re definitely going to want to add to your spring and summer wish list.

Reformation’s first shoe collection debuted back in 2019, but the brand put the expansion on pause after realizing that creating eco-friendly and chic shoes wasn’t as easy as they’d hoped. Now, Reformation is launching Ref Shoes 2.0, with an even greater emphasis on sustainability.

The collection is composed of 18 shoe styles, ranging from block heels to strappy sandals to elevated flip flops to simple mules, to name just a few, in different patterns and textures. The new shoes are available in sizes 5 through 11, with pricing between $98 to $278.

Reformation is using all sustainable materials for shipping, and has also partnered up with Looptworks on a take-back program, so the brand can fully recycle the footwear.

“Frankly, when it comes to sustainability, shoes suck,” Joni Pangsaeng, Reformation’s Footwear Design and Merchandising Director, told Observer. “For our relaunch, we went back to the drawing board to ensure we were making our shoes more sustainable and transparent than ever before. This means knowing 100 percent of our farms, cutting virgin plastic by 75 percent, and going all the way to the end of each product’s life by making 100 percent of the shoes recyclable.”

The brand made a point to design shoes that were on the dressier side, as opposed to sneakers. “Our new shoe collection allows our customers to both be sustainable and look cute, without sacrificing one for the other,” Pangsaeng explained. “Aesthetically, we were really driven by ’90s-inspired strappy silhouettes and ruching details that can pair well with the rest of our vintage-inspired designs.”

It’s rather optimal timing, as now that we’re all venturing out of the house a bit more and temperatures are *finally” rising, we personally think it’s time to have a little more fun in the shoe department, which might just mean a block heel slide with ruched detailing and the prettiest blue-and-white floral pattern.

The first Ref Shoes 2.0 collection is now available to shop on Reformation’s website, and new styles will drop throughout the season. Scroll through the sideshow above to see a few of our favorite picks.