Staud x Intermix’s Chic New Collab Is Inspired by Summer Fun

Staud x Intermix just launched the perfect collection for summer.
The Gemma Crop Top.
Staud x Intermix
The Luca Tiered Colorblock Midi Skirt.
The Kanha Reversible Mesh Halter Dress.
The Kai Striped Poplin Halter Top.
The Sea Tiered Stripe Poplin Midi Skirt.
The Amaya Poplin Corset Midi Dress.
Still busy doing summer outfit research? Well, you’re in luck, because cool girl brand Staud, which counts Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner and Margot Robbie as fans, just launched a capsule collection with Intermix, and it’s here right in time for the unofficial start of summer.

Those who already love Staud’s matching sets, breezy frocks and adorable blouses will definitely want to check out the six-piece collab, which is composed of dreamy tiered skirts, bright maxi dresses and feminine crop tops, in shades of yellow, pink and orange.

The six-piece collab is so cute.

“We wanted to create a capsule that inspires joy through color and design and illustrates the beauty and optimism of summer. No matter what is thrown our way we are going to dress for positive and happy vibes,” explained Staud co-founder Sarah Staudinger.

The limited edition drop, which ranges in price from $145 to $395, is all about easy, comfortable and stylish pieces that work for all your favorite summer activities, whether you’re heading to the beach, going to a cocktail party or planning an outdoor barbecue fête.

The collab is fashionable yet very wearable, with items like a pale yellow poplin corset dress and a hot pink ankle-length frock. And truly, after the past sweatpants-filled year, the thought of a summer filled with actual clothes has never been more appealing.

Ah, the summery maxi.

“We were inspired to create this capsule as we knew there was going to be a desire to get dressed up again, but in a way that felt effortless and chic,” Intermix’s chief merchant, Divya Mathur, told Observer. “After months of being in sweatpants, getting to put on a vibrant colored dress or a fun matching set is exactly what our customer is excited to do.”

The limited edition collab is now live to shop in stores and on Intermix’s website. Scroll through the slideshow above to check out a few of our favorite styles from the chic collection.

