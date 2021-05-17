The Best CBD Products for Your Pup

CBD products are everywhere these days – in your latte, in your cocktail, maybe even in your shampoo. It’s popular for a reason – the cannabinoid, a derivative of cannabis, is well-documented as having soothing and healing qualities. From the aches and pains you get after hunching over a laptop to the stress caused from answering 5,000 emails a day, for many of us CBD can be the difference between a good day and a bad day.

Something you may not know, however, is that CBD is not just for humans. In fact, there’s an entire subset of the CBD industry dedicated to making CBD products for dogs. Our furry companions have stressful days too and they deserve relief just as much as the rest of us. CBD for dogs is becoming almost as popular is it is for us humans.

Should your dog try CBD? It depends on what their needs might be, but there are a number of wide-netted health benefits that make a strong case for introducing CBD into every dog’s diet.

But before we dive into which products are best for your dog, you’re probably wondering why CBD could be good for your dog in general. So, let’s talk health benefits.

Health Benefits of CBD for Dogs

Dogs have their ups and downs, good days and bad days just like us, if not more so. Their tiny bodies age more rapidly than ours, they don’t always understand the sounds and sights that surround them, and they could struggle with appetite issues. CBD can aid with a number of canine-related issues like these.

CBD works on dogs by activating and prolonging a dog’s endocannabinoid system by slowing down the enzymes that would normally stop the ECS. This helps them produce more hormones and the increased hormone production often makes dogs feel calmer and more relaxed. CBD can specifically help dogs who suffer from things like:

Aching muscles and joints: especially for older dogs, CBD can soothe joint pain in dogs who struggle with walking, running, or sitting.

Anxiety: Many dogs experience separation anxiety or anxiety induced by loud sounds like thunder. CBD can help ease the stress levels so you don’t have to worry about your dog running away or hiding in distress.

Hyperactivity: An overactive dog can be quite the handful. CBD can help calm hyperactive dogs , which can be particularly helpful if you live in an apartment building and you want to avoid noise complaints from neighbors.

Loss of Appetite: CBD can help increase the appetite of a dog who may be picky or too stressed to eat. It promotes an increased metabolism and can encourage your picky eater to finish that bowl of kibble.

CBD for Dogs: The Products

Now that you have more of a background on why CBD could be a great addition to your dog’s diet – let’s look at some of the top quality products available for man’s best friend.

Rifling through the oversaturated market of the booming CBD industry, we found our best options were from a company that’s been around for nearly 10 years. CBDfx launched in 2014 and has since been providing some of the best full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products around. Their crops are organically grown, pesticide-free, and non-GMO, which means no pesticides and chemicals would make its way into your dog’s system. They also use a specialized CO2 extraction process to draw out highly purified CBD, so the product is as pure and clean as possible. Their products are produced in Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) facilities under strict clinical-grade standards and supervision and are tested for impurities and imperfections. You’re in charge of your pup’s livelihood, so it’s important to know what exactly you’re putting in their body, and CBDfx is definitely a trustworthy brand dedicated to pet wellness.

CBDfx offers a number of products for dogs that each tailor to specific needs:

This CBD oil for dogs is a great general-use CBD product to start with. It comes in three different sizes – 250mg, 500mg, and 1000mg – to cater to all different sizes of dogs. With a dog-friendly bacon flavor, the oil can be easily added to your pet’s food, whether it be kibble or wet food.

These sweet potato flavored treats are great for stressed out dogs of all sizes. Made with 450mg broad spectrum CBD per treat, the recipe also includes calming extracts of chamomile, passion flower, and valerian root to help specifically anxiety and stress.

Similar in flavor to the stress and anxiety treats, these treats are made to soothe aching joints and relieve the pressure of movement. They use 450mg broad spectrum CBD per treat as well, with the added ingredients of antioxidants from blueberries, spinach, and parsley.

With several options, and all this information now in your back pocket – what’s holding you back from giving your dog the treat of a lifetime: CBD-induced relaxation? You both deserve a restful, ache-free lifestyle and CBD might just be the answer for both of you.

