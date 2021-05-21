What a Walt Disney World Vacation Actually Costs in 2021

Even though Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, has been open since July, its steady phased reopenings and various new initiatives have left eager park goers confused about the particulars. That’s understandable. A whole new world doesn’t come without a few questions. So as Walt Disney World prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, let’s explore the ticket price options you and your family can enjoy.

Limited capacity is still in effect, but Walt Disney World continues making strides toward normalcy. On-site temperature screenings for guests was phased out earlier this month and, while some experiences remain limited for public health and safety reasons, the majority of the park is open for business. However, Walt Disney World is operating a little differently, with new reservation systems in place to that requires all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. Theme park tickets are required to make reservations.

One notable change is that guests with passes or tickets that include the Park Hopper option must make a Disney Park Pass reservation for the first park they plan to visit and enter that first park prior to visiting another. A park reservation is not required after the first location you hit. Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. each day and end at the park’s scheduled close time in order to maintain a streamlined flow of customers.

According to Walt Disney Info, here are the ticket pricing options for 2021 across all offerings.

Florida residents are also offered discounted ticket prices across the base ticket, Park Hopper, Park Hopper Plus, and base ticket and water park / sports packages.

However, it’s important to note that before you go shopping for your Walt Disney World tickets, you should know which dates you intend to visit the park. If not, the exact prices may not be clear on the website. Tickets for Walt Disney World are no longer priced on a value, regular, and peak season scale as they have been in the pre-pandemic past. Instead, Walt Disney World single-day and multi-day tickets are now priced based on the date guests intend to visit which is why it’s so important to know ahead of time. The multi-day ticket pricing will be based on the arrival date chosen at the time of purchase.