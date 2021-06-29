29 Best Sex Toys for Couples—Top Adult Toys to Spice Up Your Sex Life

Sex toys aren’t just for solo fun!

Using couple’s sex toys is a great way to increase intimacy, explore your sexuality, and see what works for both of you.

Today we’ve put together the 29 best sex toys for couples from top-rated adult toy manufacturers across the globe.

So what are you waiting for?

Let’s get to it!

Top 29 Best Sex Toys for Couples

First Look at Top 10

1. Lovense Lush – Best Sex Toy for Couples

Price: $89.00

Pros

Discreet public play

Hands-free vibrating pleasure

Smartphone app-controlled

The Lovense Lush vibrator is one of the most powerful Bluetooth-controlled sex toys out there! It’s operated by Bluetooth, meaning you can enjoy it for some solo fun or have your partner operate it for you while miles away.

The vibrator comes with unlimited combinations, so you can find precisely the correct type of vibration pattern to suit you both.

You can add this sex toy as a way to spice up foreplay, especially during oral sex, anal play, or even discreet public play!

2. Lovense Max 2 – Best Sex Toy for Men

Price: $119.00

Pros

Intense vibrations

Realistic 360-degree contractions

Smartphone app control

The Lovense Max 2 is probably one of the top male sex toys out there. It offers unique sucking and vibrating sensations that you can easily control and adjust.

It’s a fun addition to your bedroom since you can use it alone or with your partner. Plus, your partner can control it remotely for some long-distance couples’ fun!

The toy is rechargeable, waterproof, and made out of body-safe, durable materials that will last you for ages.

3. Bondage Boutique Mattress Restraints – Best For Couples Who Are Into BDSM and Roleplay

Price: $119.00

Pros

No permanent fixtures or fittings required

Suitable for most types of beds

Super sturdy & versatile

The Bondage Boutique restraints can turn any bedroom into a BDSM dungeon. These restraints are super easy to use: simply pop them under the mattress and adjust the velcro straps as needed.

What’s great about these is that they are designed to suit almost any bed size or type and are completely adjustable for a more comfortable fit. You can also pair the restraints with other sex toys to double the fun!

4. Love Honey Butt Tinger Butt Plug – Best Adult Toy for Anal Play

Price: $27.83

Pros

Excellent for beginner anal play

7 vibration patterns for added pleasure

T-shaped to keep it in place

Another fun addition to the bedroom is the LoveHoney Butt Tingler Butt Plug designed for both couples fun and solo play. The vibrating butt plug comes with 3 vibration speeds and 7 patterns to choose from, and it’s completely buzz-free!

Alternatively, you can also use this on other erogenous zones like the penis, nipples, clitoris, and so on.

5. Lovense Ambi – Best For Pinpoint Stimulation

Price: $69.00

Pros

Effective for pinpoint stimulation

Remote hands-free functionality for added fun

Download up to 5,000 vibration patterns

If you’re looking for something a little more versatile, then you’ll love the Lovense Ambi bullet vibe.

This bullet vibrator offers external stimulation and comes with over 5,000 different vibration patterns that you can download! What’s also great is that the bullet vibe is super small and discreet – making it ideal for some private couples or solo play.

6. Lovense Nora – Most Powerful Bluetooth Sex Toy for Couples

Price: $99

Pros

Super powerful

Rotating head for G-spot stimulation

Thrusting function for added pleasure

This classic pink rabbit vibrator by Lovense is a fantastic couple’s vibrator due to its impressive power!

You can use it on your own or your partner’s body during foreplay, as its rotating and vibrating head offers great external stimulation for all the erogenous spots. It also acts as an effective G spot vibrator if you or your partner want some solo fun.

Plus, you can choose from various vibration patterns and speeds to find your groove! And, as with most Lovense remote vibrator sex toys – smartphone control and long-distance play are possible.

7. We-Vibe Chorus – Ultimate Hands-Free Couples Vibrator

Price: $241

Pros

3 different color options

Hands-free clitoral & G-spot stimulation

Squeeze remote

Worn during penis-in-vagina sex, the remote-controlled waterproof We-Vibe Chorus sex toy offers incredible sensations for both partners thanks to its dual stimulation functionality.

This couple’s sex toy responds to your movements and adjusts accordingly for added satisfaction. Plus, since it’s app-enabled, you or your partner can control it from anywhere for some fun remote playtime!

Take regular ol’ sex to the next level.

8. LoveHoney Door Bondage Set – Best Over the Door Sex Restraints

Price: $48.39

Pros

Ideal for standing-up sex

Strong nylon material to ensure it doesn’t break

Suits almost all doors

The LoveHoney Door Bondage Set allows you to enjoy some standing kinky couples fun in a whole new way!

The straps will easily support your lover’s legs during intimate pleasure, and the cushioned thigh straps will ensure optimal comfort during standing-up sex. The bondage set is suitable for all types of sex positions and partner play.

9. Lelo Tor 2 Vibrating Cock Ring – Best Cock Ring

Price: $105.10

Pros

Stretchy silicone fits any size penis

Waterproof for shower fun

6 stimulation modes

Turn on the heat for you and your lover with this ultra-powerful vibrating cock ring by Lelo.

This rechargeable sex ring has 6 pleasure settings to choose from, it’s waterproof for some aquatic adventures, and very flexible, ensuring a more comfortable fit.

Vibrating cock rings are great during deeper penetration or mutual masturbation.

10. Fun Factory Manta – Most Versatile Adult Sex Toy

Price: $106.85

Pros

12 vibration settings

Vibrating silicone flaps suitable for ALL OVER body

Waterproof for shower fun & easy cleaning

The Fun Factory Manta is precisely that, fun!

This versatile sex toy is suitable for everyone, especially during partner play. It offers targeted stimulation for all your sensitive zones such as the penis shaft, nipples, and clitoris, and you can pair it with other adult toys like strap ons and vibrators.

On top of that, it’s easily rechargeable, waterproof, and includes a travel lock for added peace of mind. Tie your partner to the bed, put a blindfold on them, and start running this bad boy down their body – they’ll be squirming in delight.

Best Couples Sex Toys: The 19 Runner-Ups

Check out 19 more fun couples sex toys you can add to your bedroom to spice things up!

11. b-Vibe Vibrating Rimming Butt Plug – Powerful Tip Vibration

Price: $134.00

Pros

6 vibration patterns to choose from

Over 1.5 hours of playtime

Works up to 30 feet away for remote fun

The b-Vibe Rimming Butt Plug offers remote-controlled Bluetooth technology that allows your partner to control it from up to 30 feet away!

With over 6 different vibration patterns and 7 pleasurable rotating speeds, it makes sense that this vibrating sex toy was voted as one of the Best New Sex Toys of 2018.

12. Eva II Couples Massager – One of the Best Female Sex Toys

Price: $135.00

Pros

Hands-free intense clitoral stimulation

Suits all types of sex positions

Super discreet for privacy

The Eva II Coupes Massager is designed to fit snugly under the labia and offer intense stimulation during solo or couples play.

What’s great about this little guy is that it’s suitable for all types of adventurous positions, body types, and much more. If you like, you can also use it on your nipples, penis, and wherever else you feel the urge!

13. Lovense Ferri – Best For Discreet Public Play

Price: $119.00

Pros

Stimulates clitoris while walking or sitting

Shaped for comfortable wear

Whisper-quiet for extra privacy

The mini Lovense Ferri adult toy snugly fits into your panties for some playtime wherever you are! The clitoral stimulation you’ll get from this is very intense.

And best of all…

It’s whisper-quiet! So you won’t have to worry about anyone overhearing while you and your partner engage in some discreet public play.

14. Fifty Shades Of Grey Hard Limits Restraint Kit – Best Sex Restraints With Plenty of Add Ons

Price: $40.00

Pros

Affordable

Very customizable to find what you like

4 O-rings for extra sturdiness

The Fifty Shades of Grey sex restraints are fantastic for couples who are something a little more adventurous.

The mattress straps are highly adjustable for a more comfortable fit, and the set also includes blindfolds to really heat things up.

Mr. Grey will see you now.

15. LoveHoney Bionic Bullet Vibrating Cock Ring – Great for Perineal and Clitoral Stimulation

Price: $24.99

Pros

Vibrates during sex

Works well with other sex toys

Textured design for increased pleasure

The LoveHoney Vibrating Cock Ring offers super intense vibrations when worn over the penis.

The cock ring also feels great during penetrative sex as it hits all the erogenous spots, especially during double penetration – if you’re brave enough!

16. Lovense Hush Remote Control Butt Plug – Most Powerful Anal Sex Toy

Price: $99

Pros

Long & short-distance control

Deep anal penetration

Syncs to music

Set your own vibration levels

If you’re into some long-distance couples play, then you’ll love the Lovense Hush Remote Control Butt Plug!

It’s ultra-powerful and even offers an impressive 2-hour battery life – for longer uninterrupted fun.

If you want to try it out during solo play, the toy offers unique features such as the ability to sync up with music.

17. Hitachi Magic Wand – Most Powerful Wand Vibrator

Price: $60.71

Pros

Super powerful pleasure-filled vibration

Pinpoint stimulation

Rechargeable for added convenience

The Hitachi Magic Wand is one of the most powerful vibes out there! It offers intense vibration speeds and extra clitoral stimulation during couples’ play.

It’s a favorite amongst sex toys for couples as it’s super easy to use, very versatile, and great for some alone fun too.

18. LoveHoney Vibrating Penis Extender – Great for Added Pleasure During Penetration

Price: $39.99

Pros

Multiple speeds available

Clitoral ticklers

Easy to wear for extended periods

Add some extra girth and vibration using the LoveHoney Vibrator. This sex toy offers up to 3 extra inches of length, including clitoris ticklers at the base for an even more intense experience.

The Penis extender is made out of soft plastic that’s easy to wear for long periods and a ball loop for a more comfortable fit.

19. NJoy Pure Wand – Best For Direct G-Spot Stimulation

Price: $120.00

Pros

Super-sleek stainless steel

Easily reaches G-spot (or prostate)

Change temperature in cool/warm water

The Njoy Pure Wand screams luxury with its sleek steel exterior and simple design that’s super hygienic and body-safe.

While it might not have all the bells and whistles the other toys do, it will effectively help you or your partner climax by stimulating the G-spot. It’s perfect for some solo or couples fun, and no batteries needed!

It can also be used anally to stimulate the P-spot (prostate) in men!

20. We-Vibe Sync – Most Popular Couples Vibrator

Price: $149.00

Pros

Wear during sex

Remote control for long-distance fun

Adjustable fit

The We-Vibe Sync adult toy allows you to add some spice to you and your partner’s intimacy through its innovative design.

It offers hands-free external stimulation with many vibration modes to choose from, including dual stimulation that will help to hit the G-spot.

Plus, the “We-Connect” app lets you or your partner control the vibrator from anywhere, and it will last you 2 hours on a single charge.

21. LoveHoney Strap-on Pegging Kit – Best For Strap-on Sex

Price: $59.99

Pros

Includes a powerful bullet vibe

Comfortable to wear for long periods

Made out of body-safe silicone

The LoveHoney Strap-On set includes everything you might need or want in a pegging kit.

It includes a bullet vibe with 7 functions, an adjustable harness, and a dildo made of body-safe durable material. Due to the design, the dildo can effectively hit the G-spot, while the bullet vibe is fantastic for external stimulation.

22. Le Wand Rechargeable Wand Massager – Most Travel-Friendly Wand Vibrator

Price: $170.00

Pros

Super luxurious and powerful

20 vibration patterns to choose from

Offers total body stimulation

If you want something great for all-over body stimulation, then Le Wand is the way to go.

Not only is it great during sex, but you can also use it on your partner’s whole body during foreplay. Plus its strong vibration patterns are great for relieving tension out of muscles after a long day.

After 3 hours of charging the wand will provide an impressive 3 hours of playtime, which is… you know… a lot!

23. Hot Octopuss Pulse Duo – Suitable For Everyone

Price: $166.00

Pros

Powerful remote-controlled vibrations

100% waterproof

One of the most universal sex toys for couples

No matter what position you’re in, the Hot Octopuss Pulse Duo delivers intense remote vibrations that will make you both climax.

It’s easy to use for all bodies, and the versatile remote control functionality allows you to use it with the touch of a button.

24. Liberator Sex Wedge Pillow – Super Easy To Use and Great for Older People

Price: $98.00

Pros

Offers a variety of sex positions

Comfortable, full-body support

Travel-friendly

If you want something that offers extra support during sex, then the Liberator Sex Wedge Pillow is an excellent place to start.

It offers the perfect amount of elevation to accommodate various types of positions during penetrative or oral sex. It’s also super customizable to find what works for you both and very easy to bring along on your travels!

25. We-Vibe Tango – The Smallest Adult Sex Toy

Price: $59.00

Pros

Super powerful external stimulation

Very quiet

100% waterproof

The We-Vibe bullet vibrator is petite and discreet, making it easy to slip in your purse or bag with none the wiser.

It’s also effective during a solo session and couples foreplay, so you can try it out in several different positions to find your groove.

26. LoveHoney Wild Weekend Kit – a Selection of Adult Toys to Suit Everyone

Price: $89.99

Pros:

G-spot vibrator included

Vibrating rabbit ears for clitoral stimulation

Male Stroker for intense climax

The 11-piece LoveHoney Wild Weekend Kit comes with everything you could possibly need for a night of fun with your partner.

Whether you’re into strap-on play, doggy style, a clitoral vibe, or just solo sex – you can find it all in this kit.

Some of the toys you’ll find include vibrators, cock rings, anal beads, butt plugs, and much more.

27. Womanizer X Pro40 – Best Clitoral Vibe

Price: $99

Pros

6 intensity levels

100% waterproof

Whisper-quiet with intense suction power

The Womanizer X Pro40 comes with an intense suction power that’s designed for external clitoral stimulation.

It’s super easy and versatile to use, and it runs for up to 2 hours on a single charge.

Best of all, it’s completely waterproof for some hot tub or shower fun!

28. LoveHoney Spanking Paddle – Best Spanking Paddle for Couples

Price: $19.99

Pros

Various materials to choose from

Ideal for BDSM newbies

Wrist-loop for extra sturdiness

The LoveHoney spanking paddles don’t look too threatening, especially for beginners who are new to BDSM. Plus, you can choose from various materials, including faux leather, or satin for whatever you or your partner might be into.

Cute!

The extra-long handle also makes it easier to hold for longer periods, which is a great plus. You can also pair the paddle with other sex toys, like the Lovense Lush – for added satisfaction.

29. Fifty Shades Of Grey Nipple Suckers – Best Adult Nipple Teasers

Price: $11.64

Pros

Very cheap

Super simple & effective

Goes nicely with other adult toys

The Fifty Shades of Grey Nipple Suckers is a great addition to any BDSM, role play, or sexual fantasy collection.

They are straightforward to use, and you can also include lube in order to strengthen their suction power.

Plus, a set of these will pair nicely with a spanking paddle or sex restraints for a more intense and adventurous night!

What Is a Couples Sex Toy?

A couples sex toy is something both partners can use during lovemaking to make the experience more intense. They are either effective during foreplay, mutual masturbation or to help each other climax.

There are various types of adult toys out there depending on what you’re into, your gender, your circumstances, and what you’re willing to explore!

Let’s check out a few:

Bondage Sex Restraints

Sex restraints are a great beginner-friendly tool that couples can use, and they won’t break the bank either! They are great for all types of positions and a fun way to experiment to find what suits you both.

Pair them with a cheeky finger vibrator or masturbation sleeve to really spice things up and tease one another!

Bullet Vibrators

If you don’t know where to start, check out a bullet vibrator. These little guys are small but mighty and offer excellent stimulation where you need it the most, like nipples, penis, testicles, clitoris, and so on!

You can also try the best mini vibrators on the underside of the penis head – known as the frenulum or “F spot”. It drives guys crazy.

Hands-Free Vibrators

Hands-free vibrators are the most fun to use.

No one needs to hold them during sex, and their remote control feature allows it to be used for long-distance play too. Whether it’s clitoral, penis, or anal stimulation, teasing your partner with these sex toys for couples can be very fun.

Most of them can also “clip on” and be worn during penetrative sex!

Wand Massagers

If you want something powerful and suitable for the whole body, then a wand massager (a.k.a wand vibrator) is a good way to go. These offer fantastic tension release for the entire body and are a great addition to foreplay or even a solo session.

Though designed primarily for clitoris stimulation, these sex toys for couples can be used for various parts of the body, including the penis, nipples, and more.

Cock Rings

A cock ring is a simple, discreet, and fun sex toy if you have a penis. It’s highly arousing during a solo session or penetrative sex. Additionally, you can try out various positions while wearing one – so you’ll never be bored!

Cock rings are designed to make the penis harder for longer and can help to delay ejaculation – these sex toys for couples can significantly extend your sex sessions!

Conclusion – What’s the Best Couples Sex Toy?

Hopefully, by now you and your partner have found the ideal sex toy to introduce during date night. If not, no worries!

Try starting with something more simple like the Lovense Lush or go down the beginner-friendly BDSM road with the Bondage Boutique Mattress Restraints.

Either way, when it comes to adult sex toys, there really is something for everyone. Plus, a lot of them are great for a solo date night too.

Thanks for reading!

