Alo Yoga just launched its first swimwear collection with Frankies Bikinis.









Celeb-approved activewear brand Alo Yoga is perhaps best known for its comfy, soft and Insta-ready workout outfits, which you’ve surely spotted on the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner. Aside from Alo Yoga’s highly photogenic matching sets, the brand has also expanded into hats, shoes, leisurewear and workout accessories, as well as what might be my personal favorite yoga mat of all time.

Last year, Alo branched into beauty for the first time ever, and now, the brand is expanding its horizons with its first-ever foray into swimwear, just in time for summer.

Alo Yoga is launching a limited edition swimwear capsule collection with Frankies Bikinis, another Insta-favorite brand that counts Olivia Munn, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid as fans, to name just a few. The 27-piece swimwear drop includes both one-piece and bikini styles, in bright colors and cheerful prints.

“Alo x Frankies Bikinis celebrates both our communities and our lifestyle alignment. Our collaboration from conception to design was seamless, but most importantly organic and fun,” Alo co-founder Danny Harris told Observer.

The *very* high-cut one-piece has spaghetti straps and single string around the waist, and comes in pink, black and two different checked patterns. There’s also a criss-cross halter bikini top, a strappy triangle top as well as an underwire top, with a high-rise bottom or a string bottom. If you’re looking for peak beach coordination, then not to worry, as there’s also a bucket hat offered in every single colorway.

“This Alo x Frankies Bikinis collaboration is a perfect mesh of two likeminded brands at the forefront of immersing fashion trends into their respective categories—activewear and swimwear,” said Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director for Frankies Bikinis. “In my eyes, Alo showcases the Southern California lifestyle in the activewear category the same way that Frankies Bikinis highlights the California lifestyle in the swimwear world. We have merged the two to create a fashion-forward, inclusive, active inspired swimwear collection that we hope everyone loves!”

The swimsuit collection, which ranges in price from $50 to $185, is designed to complement Alo’s preexisting apparel, so customers can mix and match, and go from the beach to a workout to just a day of lounging.

The swimsuits are now available to shop online at Alo Yoga and Frankies Bikinis, and if you’re interested in scooping one up to add to your beach repertoire, make sure you add to cart ASAP, as the collection won’t be restocked once it sells out. Scroll through the slideshow above to see our favorite pieces from the summery new collection.