Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2021

“Amazon Prime Day” is, in essence, an early Christmas for Amazon’s over 200 million Prime subscribers. During these sales periods, Prime members will have access to some of the lowest prices of the year on Amazon products as well as ones from other leading brands. Even some of the most advanced, big-ticket products are included, with winning deals on items such as Fire tablets, as well as services such as Amazon Music Unlimited. No category on the site is left behind; the sale covers products across all categories, including technology, home, fashion, and more. Home goods were widely popular last Amazon Prime Day, with some of the best-selling items being Instant Pots and wireless, robot vacuums.

Amazon Prime Day was first introduced in 2015, partly to celebrate the site’s 20th anniversary. The main intention was to create one of the biggest sale events of the year, possibly beating out Black Friday.

It’s worth noting the company has seen some turmoil surrounding the event. In 2019, employees at Amazon’s warehouses planned walkouts during the sale in July. The warehouses’ unstable workplace environment, as well as demanding workload, have been the subject of scrutiny for many years.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

The name is slightly misleading — Amazon Prime Day actually lasts two days. Starting at midnight (PDT) on Monday, June 21, Prime subscribers will have access to these exclusive deals. The event wraps up the next day after 48 hours (end of day on June 22), however there are expected to be some deals that last a few days afterwards.

In past years, Amazon Prime Day was held in July. Last year, the sale shifted later in the year to October, due to the pandemic. Out of respect for those displaced from their jobs, and to acknowledge the social and economic instability caused by COVID-19, Amazon decided to delay the two day sale. This year’s decision to hold the sale in June is leaving consumers wondering if this month will become the new norm for the event.

What are “Lightning Deals?”

Not only does the site offer considerable deals during the whole 48-hour period, but if you’re quick enough, you may spot a Lightning Deal. Lightning Deals are pop-up sales that are available for a very limited time — usually only two to six hours sporadically throughout Amazon Prime Day.

How much does a Prime membership cost?

A Prime membership costs users $13/month, or $119/year. In addition to access to Amazon Prime Day, Prime subscribers enjoy other benefits, such as two-day shipping on many items, rewards at Amazon locations (such as Whole Foods) and an array of movies and TV shows accessible to stream at Amazon Prime Video. If you’re wary about paying for Prime, users have access to a 30-day free trial.

What are the best Amazon Prime Day deals this year?

Seeing as Amazon sells, well, pretty much everything, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the possibilities offered by Amazon Prime Day. Observer has compiled a list of some of the most noteworthy sales across different categories to hopefully make your shopping a little less daunting.



Technology & Gadgets

Apple AirPods Pro – These AirPods look and sound better than their predecessor, and they also come with noise cancellation. Save 21%.

Echo Show 5 – The Echo Show 5 allows you to make video calls, stream the game, and more. Although this isn’t the most recent release, it is the best discounted one at Amazon Prime Day this year. Save 44%.

Amazon Smart Plug – This outlet, when plugged into other existing outlets in your home, can be controlled using the Alexa app on your phone or tablet, or with an Echo device. Save 40%.

Braava Jet M6 – This robot will clean your home, with the help of the iRobot App. Save 22%.

The fourth-gen Echo – Use this device to stream your favorite hits, provide reminders, and even control other devices in your home. Save 25%.

TOZO W1 Wireless Charger – For those who hate cords, this wireless charging pad comes in a variety of colors. Save 42%.

BOSE noise cancelling headphones– The 700 model comes with lots of additional features, such as 11 levels of noise cancellation, as well as embedded Alexa and Google Assistant. Save 18%.

Insignia HD Smart-TV – A nifty, smaller Smart TV. Save 41%.

Gaming & Streaming

Nintendo Switch “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has become one of the most popular RPGs in history. Save 40%.

Amazon Music Unlimited – This music sharing service allows access to over 70 million songs and podcasts, ad-free. Prime members who have not yet tried this service can get it for four months free.

Audible Premium Plus – Prime subscribers can get access to this for 54% off for four months. An additional bonus: an audiobook of choice each month.

Nintendo “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” – Though this title was released for the Nintendo Switch in 2017, it remains one of the best Switch games on the market. Save 30%.

Summer Necessities

Sunscreens:

Up to 35% off select Aveeno sunscreens

Up to 27% off select Coppertone sunscreens

Up to 31% off select Hawaiian Tropic sunscreens

Cleansers: