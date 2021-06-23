Best CBD Wax: Top 3 Brands on the Market

Out of all the CBD products, CBD wax is a popular cannabis concentrate appreciated by enthusiasts and amateurs alike. When you hear the word wax, you probably associate it with dabs. The two terms are essentially interchangeable in the world of cannabis.

If you have been struggling to locate the best brands selling the finest quality CBD wax, we hope you can find a companion in our review. We’ll share our top recommendations to ease your shopping experience, and we also have answers to some of those burning questions!

A Closer Look at the Top 3 CBD Wax Brands

Cheef Botanicals – Highest Quality & Value Steves Goods – Best Runner Up A Gift from Nature – Quality Wax at a Fair Price

The CBD market is filled with many brands and new businesses seeking to rise to the top of the industry. We considered many different criteria when selecting the top brands on the market. Here are some of the standards we examined.

Brand Transparency

Extraction Method

Affordability

CBD/THC/Cannabinoid amounts

Customer Service

The brands we chose not only met these factors, but they also outshined the competition. Without further ado, here are the top three CBD wax brands on the market.

1. Cheef Botanicals – Highest Quality & Value

Cheef Botanicals prides itself on having some of the cleanest CBD wax available. Their company focuses on educating people on the positive uses of CBD and other natural cannabinoids.

Cheef sources all their CBD from premium hemp farms in Colorado and Oregon, run by experienced farmers. Their cannabidiol is extracted with the CO2 extraction process, which is the safest method available. Cheef Botanicals ensures all products are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, so you don’t have to worry about heavy metals or intoxicating effects.

Cheef Botanicals CBD wax is non-GMO with no added preservatives or artificial flavorings. Instead, it contains organic terpenes and flavonoids for added benefits and flavor. Most consumers favor natural products, like those from Cheef, that complement the body!

Free of any trace amounts of THC, Cheef Botanicals CBD wax contains over 85.4% of pure CBD. It also contains a few other cannabinoids like CBG. With about 87.59% total cannabinoids, this wax delivers potent effects without sacrificing quality.

As if this brand wasn’t trustworthy enough, they also include a Certificate of Analysis (COA) with their CBD wax. A Certificate of Analysis is a document from an accredited and licensed cannabis laboratory that breaks down the cannabinoid content in CBD wax.

Aside from offering discount codes through their different social media accounts and newsletter, Cheef Botanicals also offers its CBD wax at great price rates.

1 CBD wax container for $29.95 each

3 containers for $28.95 each

5 for $27.95 each

10 for $26.95 each

The more you buy, the more you save! You can also take advantage of a 25% discount by subscribing to their products monthly or biweekly. They also offer alternative payment plans through Sezzle.

Their website has over 5000 honest reviews from consumers. Cheef’s customer service is also exceptional when responding to consumers’ questions, concerns, and general comments. If you want to learn about cannabis, they have a CBD blog that dives deep into every topic you could imagine.

Their shipping, processing, and return policies are fair and transparent. All orders are processed within 2 business days and include a shipment tracker so you can see where your product is in real-time.

We agree that Cheef Botanicals CBD wax and their other products might just be the best quality available, but if a customer is not satisfied for any reason they can easily opt for a full refund. The brand offers a refund policy that is honest and ensures any concerns with the product are addressed properly.

2. Steves Goods – Best Runner Up

What started as a single person’s dream to provide and educate the rest of the world about the benefits of hemp and CBD has become an award-winning brand. Recognized as one of the best CBD producers in the industry, Steves Goods takes joy in providing consumers with all-natural CBD from their very own hemp farm in Colorado.

CBD wax was the first product they came out with, and they have been refining it for years. They offer a variety of flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes from hemp plants.

They also explain through their product descriptions that their CBD wax will not produce any psychoactive effects. All of their CBD wax is broad-spectrum, so it contains no THC. Some of their best selling CBD wax includes:

Girl Scout Cookies CBD Wax (94.5% total CBD and 1.5% other cannabinoids)

CBD Wax OG Hemp (91.4% total CBD and 2.5% other cannabinoids)

Pineapple Express CBD Wax (88.9% total CBD and 1.5% other cannabinoids)

Blueberry OG CBD Wax (90.1% total CBD and 1% other cannabinoids)

These are just a few of the options they carry, and they also offer a limited selection of CBD wax strains that quickly sell out. Their pricing is simple and affordable. One full gram is $34.99, and one-half gram is $24.99.

Worried about sketchy checkouts? Steve’s Goods provides secured checkout and also accepts Google Pay. Their website also has a friendly return policy that makes shopping with them worry-free.

To top it off, their customer support team is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week. An email address, web chat, and mailing address are clearly displayed for communication with their brand.

Steve’s Goods CBD wax is tested and has a Certificate of Analysis from ACS Labs, an accredited third-party laboratory in Colorado. You will have peace of mind knowing their CBD wax is free from any harmful byproducts. They safely extract their CBD by using CO2, ensuring it’s free of chemical solvents.

3. A Gift from Nature – Quality Wax at a Fair Price

For the past three years, A Gift from Nature’s CBD wax has been rising above other brands in the community. Their CBD wax lives up to their company’s name, A Gift from Nature.

Located in Orlando, Florida, A Gift from Nature prioritizes consumer health and well-being when producing CBD wax. Sourced from organic American hemp, their CBD wax is safely extracted using the CO2 method.

A Gift from Nature CBD wax is a broad spectrum concentrate. They also test their wax product through a third-party lab to ensure that it does not contain any preservatives, pesticides, or solvents.

According to their Certificate of Analysis, CBD wax from A Gift of Nature contains 81.8% of pure CBD, 2% all-natural terpenes, and 0% THC. It is safe to say that their CBD wax is not only well-liked by consumers but also provides noteworthy entourage effects.

For just $29.99 plus a flat rate for shipping, this CBD wax can be delivered to your door. Once you submit an order, they’ll send you a confirmation email so you can track your shipment. They dedicate a whole webpage to information regarding their shipping policy.

If the CBD wax product did not meet your expectations, A Gift from Nature offers a fair refund policy that is easy to locate on their website. They also include contact information for any consumer questions or inquiries.

What is CBD Wax?

Some consumers enjoy CBD flowers or CBD vapes, but CBD wax reigns supreme among many enthusiasts. It is easy to see what all the fuss is about once you find out what it is and how it can benefit your overall health.

CBD wax received its name because it looks like ear wax. It is sticky yet soft with a gel-like appearance. It can appear in different colors ranging from opaque to yellow to brown.

CBD is short for cannabidiol, and CBD wax is a highly concentrated form of CBD. It is produced by extracting CBD from the hemp plant, with the CO2 (carbon dioxide) extraction method being the safest. This process refines CBD to the point that it solidifies into a waxy substance.

So, what’s CO2 extraction? Hemp is placed in a chamber, and then CO2 in a supercritical phase (meaning at a high temperature and pressure) runs through the material. This dissolves the plant’s trichomes and frees the cannabinoids.

The C02 is removed from the chamber and the CBD concentrate is extracted. The final result is a clean and pure product that is free of any residuals. CBD wax usually contains the following ingredients:

Hemp Extract : The main ingredient in CBD waxes is cannabidiol.

Other Cannabinoids : The most common cannabinoids in CBD waxes are CBG, CBN, and sometimes less than 0.3 percent of THC.

Terpenes : Naturally occurring compounds found in hemp plants responsible for the pungent, Earthy aroma in CBD wax products.

Flavonoids : Some CBD strains are purple, while others are light green. Flavonoids are responsible for giving a hemp plant its color.

What Are the Benefits of CBD Wax?

People seek high-quality CBD products because of the therapeutic benefits they provide. With more research funding, scientists are discovering more reasons for people to take advantage of CBD. Consumers enjoy CBD wax because it:

Soothes physical discomfort : Whether you spent half the day sitting in traffic or just finished a long shift on a construction site, CBD wax helps relieve any aches you might be experiencing. Researchers found that CBD can reduce soreness, according to a study .

Reduces joint swelling : Nagging sports injuries may impair people from enjoying simple activities. Consuming CBD wax can assist with joint aches, tension, and boost mobility.

Promotes natural sleep : People struggle with getting a full night’s rest for different reasons. When you dab CBD, your body and mind will be at ease allowing you to sleep more peacefully. Scientists conducted a study where they found that CBD may help support more natural sleep .

Balances appetite : Eating is important for our bodies to function and gain nutrients. The best CBD wax will help stimulate a person’s appetite.

Alleviates anxiousness : Nervous thoughts can get in the way of completing day-to-day tasks. Professionals researching CBD found that it can help minimize negative worries and thoughts.

Enhances mood : Sometimes, keeping up your spirits is tough. CBD can help you maintain positive energy and promote a happier mindset. Though it doesn’t get you high, CBD wax can certainly boost your mood!

With so much potential, there definitely is a need for more research to help us better understand cannabidiol’s true value.

Will CBD Wax Get You High?

Federally legal CBD wax will not get you high since it is required to contain 0.3% or less THC. Increased amounts of THC are responsible for producing intoxicating effects.

Some states allow cannabis products with higher amounts of THC in their CBD waxes. To avoid any psychoactive side effects, reputable brands and stores should display the amount of THC in their products.

THC consumption may cause difficulty with coordination, forgetfulness, nervousness, and other effects. Consumers who want to avoid THC should look for CBD wax that comes with a COA stating exactly how much THC is in the product. If the product contains 0.3% or less THC, you should not worry about it getting you high.

The Effects of CBD Wax

The variety of CBD-infused products is expanding, and new companies are starting up in the industry every quarter. You can find CBD in edibles, topicals, and tinctures. But the fastest way to get CBD into your bloodstream is through CBD smoke inhalation.

Smoke doesn’t pass through the digestive tract; the cannabinoids directly enter your bloodstream through the capillaries in your lungs. This is why you can feel these effects immediately — within 30 to 90 seconds after inhalation. The effects can last between three to four hours. CBD edibles and topicals also produce effects quickly, but CBD wax is understood to be stronger and is felt instantly.

Once it’s active in your body, the cannabinoids interact with receptors in the endocannabinoid system (ECS). This network helps maintain your body’s internal balance (homeostasis) by regulating other systems, like your digestive and nervous systems.

Your ECS plays a large role in your mood, pain responses, appetite, sleep, and more. Though more research is necessary, some scientists believe that CBD may help your ECS perform better.

How to Consume CBD Wax?

CBD wax can be consumed differently depending on a person’s preference. Some people prefer inhalation, and others prefer ingestion. Whatever you feel comfortable with, here are the different ways CBD wax can be consumed.

Dab Rig : Portioned amounts of CBD wax are applied to a heated dab rig. This apparatus is hot enough to instantly melt the wax, with the use of a dabber tool so the consumer does not burn themselves. The vapor then filters through water and then it can be inhaled. This is known as CBD dabbing.

Vaporizer/Dab Pen : A vaporizer heats up electronically, allowing consumers to control the temperature to melt the CBD wax. CBD wax should be applied to a heated element that is between 350 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Dab pens are sought-after because they are almost as effective as a normal-size dab rig, and they are travel-sized.

Sprinkling it on your favorite flower : Not everyone has the equipment required for CBD dabs. But, you can apply wax to CBD hemp flower. Since wax can be sticky, a dabber tool or even a small butter knife can be used to apply and spread wax on CBD flower.

Make CBD edibles : This method of consumption is popular for people who enjoy creating and cooking food. You can mix CBD wax into baked recipes such as rice krispies and cupcakes.

You try out each method to find which consumption process is more convenient for you!

What to Look For When Buying CBD Wax?

Since hemp is legal in the United States, CBD wax is available for purchase online and locally in some areas. Online CBD wax shopping tends to be less tedious than searching for some at a local smoke shop. Regardless of where you buy your CBD concentrates, here are the factors you should consider when selecting CBD wax.

Amount of CBD and THC

It is important to know the amounts of CBD and THC when buying CBD wax. If you ignore the percentages on the CBD wax product label, you can end up consuming unwanted high amounts of THC. This is more common in states where recreational marijuana is legal.

Always purchase CBD wax that is made with either full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD. With either zero THC or tiny trace amounts of it, you will not experience any psychoactive effects.

Brand Transparency

Unfortunately, in the rising CBD market, some companies seek to make a profit at the expense of their consumers’ health. These shady businesses might use harmful CBD extraction methods and derive their CBD from imported hemp, which is subject to lower quality standards.

Some products may also have undesired byproducts, artificial coloring, and synthetic flavors instead of all-natural ingredients. If you have your eye on a certain CBD wax, make sure it comes with a Certificate of Analysis so you know exactly what’s in the product and that it’s of high quality.

Extraction Methods

First-time CBD wax consumers may not be aware of the different methods used to extract CBD. CBD wax can be made using any of these methods, but did you know some methods are preferred over others?

CO2 is the best method available. Other methods involving butane may potentially leave harmful solvents that are toxic to people. Always choose brands whose preferred method of extraction is CO2.

Color

One of the best tips available for people seeking to buy CBD wax is the color of the product. The clearer the color, the better. Darker colored CBD waxes could indicate it is a low-grade product.

Unethical brands may use artificial coloring to hide how dark their CBD wax actually is. This is why it is essential to buy CBD wax from companies that are transparent about how they produce their CBD waxes.

Affordability

High prices do not always indicate better quality CBD wax. When searching for CBD waxes locally, you may encounter a sales merchant that offers wax at a marked-up price. It may be easier on your wallet to seek CBD waxes from manufacturing brands instead of middlemen like smoke or tobacco shops.

The top CBD wax brands offer a secure checkout and do not shy away from offering promotions to encourage consumer retention. Most people use CBD wax repeatedly, and it is better to buy from a brand that offers CBD wax subscription purchases at a discounted rate.

Customer Service & Return Policies

Exceptional customer service and fair return policies are key to keeping consumers happy. You do not want to end up in a situation where you have questions about a particular CBD wax only to be left high and dry by the customer service department.

Although most brands display contact information for consumers’ questions, some might have long response times. It is helpful to know that you can call and expect a brand representative to be helpful and respectful to any questions you may have.

Sometimes, for whatever reason, you may not be satisfied with your CBD wax, and you’ll want to return it and request a refund. Before you buy CBD wax, take a couple of minutes to skim through the brand’s refund policy. Refund policies should always be clear and in the interest of you, the consumer.

Will Smoking CBD Wax Show Up On A Drug Test?

One of the best things about smoking CBD wax is that it will not show up on a drug test. There are currently no drug tests designed to look for CBD. It is also not tested for in any pre-employment drug screenings.

However, be mindful when consuming full-spectrum CBD wax because it contains some trace amounts of THC. This may build up in your system with prolonged use and potentially appear on a drug test.

If you want to be on the safe side, you can dab with other CBD concentrates such as CBD isolate or broad-spectrum wax, which are THC-free. If you are concerned about THC showing up in your system during a drug test, always check a CBD wax product Certificate of Analysis for a deeper review of the cannabinoids present in the product.

Final Verdict – Best CBD Wax

Whether you enjoy CBD for recreational or therapeutic purposes, CBD wax is one of the best ways to experience all the effects and benefits. The CBD market is growing every day, and new companies are speeding to get to the top. This guide was written to help you research the different brands selling CBD wax.

With so many to choose from, consider any of the brands listed in this article. If you haven’t already, check out their wide inventory of products to satisfy all your CBD needs!

