Best Essential Oil Brands Today: Highest Quality Essential Oils, Diffusers, Scented Oils & More

If you’ve been using essential oils for a while, you’re probably already aware of the calming and healing effects they have.

This guide with the best essential oils will help you discover some great sites where you can order a new set of essential oils or find some unique blends!

Read on to discover the top essential oil sites and our personal favorites!

Top Essential Oils: First Look

1. Plant Therapy – Best Essential Oils Overall

Pros

Offers kid-safe products

All-natural oils

Competitive prices

Cons

Not FDA approved

Founded in 2011, Plant Therapy originally started as a small family business that quickly grew into one of the biggest essential oil providers. Plant Therapy features a large variety of blends and oils to choose from at competitive prices.

And most of the essences are kid-friendly, too!

The site features a ton of helpful information about their oils, how to use them, and where they are sourced. While the oils aren’t FDA approved, they’re all-natural and of the highest quality.

Our Favorites

Organic Lavender Essential Oil: Lavender is widely known for its calming properties, and it even helps to aid sleep too. The 10 ml bottle of lavender oil is sourced from Bulgaria, using the steam extraction method – which is the best one. Plus, it blends well with bergamot essential oil and clove bud!

Citrus Burst Essential Oil Combination: The citrus burst oil combination is ideal for covering strong odors like cooking smells or pet smells. Plus, the fragrance is very invigorating and is excellent as a pick-me-up after a long day. The ingredients include sweet orange, grapefruit, and lime.

2. Rocky Mountain Oils – The Best Essential Oils for Your Diffuser

Pros

100% pure essential oils

Affordable pricing

Wide variety of essential oil singles

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Free shipping only in the U.S.

Rocky Mountain Oils guarantee that their essential oil singles and blends are 100% natural and ethically produced. Judging from user reviews, they weren’t lying! Their scented oils received a lot of praise from other customers, including their diffusers and carrier oils.

Currently, Rocky Mountain Oils only offer free shipping in the U.S. for orders over $25. Hopefully, we’ll see them apply the same promotion for other countries, too.

The company is also heavily invested in teaching its customers how to use their products and the beneficial properties they hold.

Our Favorites

Fitness Essential Oil: This blend is stimulating and motivating – ideal as a pre-workout essential oil. It’s composed of spicy and warm scents to give that energy boost. The main ingredients consist of Lemon, Mint, Cinnamon Bark, and Ginger Root.

Breathe Ease Essential Oil Blend: With a sharp, menthol-like aroma, this oil blend may help relieve symptoms of stuffiness. Due to the strong presence of Peppermint, Spruce, Ravintsara, Pine, and Eucalyptus, it’s also very invigorating. You can use this topically or in your diffuser.

3. Vitruvi – Best Aromatherapy Oils

Pros

Wide variety of oils and diffusers

100% cruelty-free

15-day return guarantee for essential oils

Cons

Limited global shipping

Vitruvi is well-known for its natural, cruelty-free essential oils and stylish diffusers. The company began in 2013, and all of its products are designed in Canada.

The company promises that they don’t use any fillers or synthetic ingredients in their oil blends, and what you smell is all-natural. The only downside is that international shipping is limited, and the shipping prices to Europe are pretty high.

However, you get great discounts if you live in Canada, U.S., or Australia!

Our Favorites

Sweet Water: This essential oil blend smells like expensive French perfume. It uses ingredients like Bergamot, Amber, and Frankincense for a delicious fragrance that will warm up your home. This blend is best used topically or in a diffuser.

Golden Blend: Inspired by the feeling of basking in the warm sunlight, the Golden blend is a warm and cozy essential oil blend. It helps you to feel calmer and generally more favorable due to the warm citrus tones. The ingredients include Grapefruit, Lavender, Ginger, and Peppermint.

4. doTERRA – Top Essential Oils for Relaxation

Pros

Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade (CPTG)

Offers wellness programs

Sells many oil blends

Cons

Costly



doTERRA is a widely known essential oil company that’s founded by a group of healthcare and business professionals. All their oils and other products are ethically sourced and manufactured, and they ensure all their oils are of the highest grade.

While the essential oils are a little pricey, doTERRA often sells various sets of multiple options – that will end up costing you less.

Our Favorites

Lime Essential Oil: Lime oil is very refreshing and energizing. It can also be used in cooking for extra aroma, and some people use a few drops during cleaning.

Air-X Blend: The Air-X blend is a great combination to use in your diffuser. It’s designed to freshen your air and create a wonderful atmosphere through its citrus and woody scent. The ingredients include Grapefruit, Frankincense, Cardamom, Litsea, and Tangerine.

5. Aura Cacia – Top Essential Oils to Have At Home

Pros

100% pure essential oils

Not tested on animals

Offers plenty of essential oil starter kits

Cons

Testing process is done internally

Aura Cacia has been around since 1982, and their oils are recognized for their excellent quality. The company personally meets with the growers to ensure their oils come from the best sources, and they test every shipment to verify their purity.

While the testing is done internally only, users have verified that their products are 100% pure, as claimed.

Our Favorite

Frankincense Ready: This Frankincense oil by Aura Cacia has stress-relieving properties amongst other benefits that deal mostly with relaxation. It’s safe to use topically as it’s a gentle formula, and it’s made out of pure Frankincense and coconut oil.

6. True Botanicals – Top Aromatherapy Oils for Face Care

Pros

Great skincare line

MADE SAFE certified

Plant-based ingredients



Cons

Some products are expensive

True Botanicals mainly specialize in natural, plant-based skincare that’s ethically sourced and sustainable. Their wide product array addresses common skin issues like dryness, irritation, anti-aging, breakouts, and more. While they are pretty pricey, their product line is very effective.

Our Favorite

Pure Radiance Oil: This essential oil blend is designed to tackle breakouts and combat the appearance of wrinkles. It’s made out of high-grade oils and ingredients such as Sandalwood, Cypress, and Helichrysum, which are very therapeutic.

7. Mountain Rose Herbs – Best Essential Oil Roll-Ons

Pros

Competitive prices

USDA & Oregon Tilth Certified Organic

Responsive customer support

Cons

Users experienced shipping delays

Mountain Rose Herbs is a reputable company that carries a wide range of fair-trade, certified, and organic products, including a wide selection of roll-ons. Their company motto stands – ” that no conventionally grown herb, spice, or tea will enter our facilities.”

While some users claim delayed shipping times, most reviews are very positive.

Our Favorite

Calming Essential Oil Blend: For a deeper sense of peace, we like their calming blend. Created by their in-house aromatherapist, this blend aims to relax you and may even aid sleep. Its top ingredients are organic Tangerine, Ylang-Ylang, Lavender, Vetiver, and Sage.

8. Tata Harper – Most Effective Essential Oils for Spa Treatments

Pros

Popular skincare line

All products are recyclable

FSC certified and cruelty-free

Cons

Some products are expensive

Tata Harper is well-known for its effective skincare line that uses only natural and organically sourced ingredients. On their website, you can find a ton of beauty products ranging from face serums to essence mists – all of which use organic essential oils.

The prices are a little high, but they have a product that claims to address almost every skin problem!

Our Favorite

Hydrating Floral Essence: Their flora essence mist is a rejuvenating combination of Lavender oil, Rose, Neroli, and Hydrosols, all of which can help freshen your skin. Plus, it has anti-aging properties.

9. Jurlique – Best Organic Essential Oils

Pros

45-day return policy

Home-grown ingredients

A wide variety of spa products

Cons

Some skin creams are overpowering

Jurlique is a skincare brand that’s based in Australia. For 30 years, all of the ingredients used in Jurlique’s skincare products are grown on their local farm in Australia. They also claim to not use any pesticides or chemicals during the growing process, and all their oils and creams are natural.

While some users like their skincare line, others found their products to have a strong scent. However, most customers only have good things to say about Jurlique.

Our Favorite

Lavender Pure Essential Oil: Lavender has a ton of amazing properties. It can lift your mood and is overall very soothing – especially before bedtime. You can combine it with a carrier oil to release muscle tension and anxiety.

10. Aromatherapy Associates – Top Rated Essential Oils for Mood Balancing

Pros

Certified organic oils

B Corp certified

Large variety of essential oil kits

Cons

A little expensive

The Aromatherapy Associates provides a wide range of organically certified essential oils, blends, and skincare products. On their website, users are able to find an essential oil that may help relieve stress, frustration, digestive issues, and much more.

While their oils are fairly expensive, their quality is excellent.

Our Favorite

De-Stress Roller Ball: The de-stress formula may help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and lift your mood through its calming smell. Its ingredients, such as Chamomile, Frankincense, and Rosemary, are great for inducing a night of more restful sleep.

11. Cap Beauty – Highest Rated Essential Oils for Wellness

Pros

Wide selection of natural skincare

Offers high-quality CBD oil

100% natural product line

Cons

Expensive international shipping

Cap Beauty offers a wide range of Spa treatments using their all-natural products. Now they have an online shop where anyone can purchase their skincare items and oils and other treatments. On the downside, unless you reside in the U.S. – International shipping is pretty high.

Our Favorite

Rooted Oil: This product is a beautiful blend of Bergamot essential oil, Palo Santo, Cardamom, and Coconut oil. It helps you to ground down during the hectic moments, and you can apply it topically.

12. Aveda – The Best Aromatherapy Oils for Hair Care

Pros

100% vegan products

Supports carbon neutral shipping

90% naturally derived hair care

Cons

Doesn’t offer international shipping

Aveda prides itself on using only vegan and natural products for its beauty product line. They are mostly known for their hair care products, all of which are designed for different hair types. Currently, Aveda doesn’t ship outside of the U.S. territories.

Our Favorite

Peppermint Essential Oil: Peppermint oil is highly stimulating and can help you feel energized when feeling low. You can sprinkle a few drops in your bath or mix it with Eucalyptus for an even more powerful scent.

Runner Ups:

13.Public Goods – 100% Natural Organic Lavender Oil

14. Revive – Lemongrass 100% Pure Essential Oil

15. Eden’s Garden – Clary Sage Essential Oil

16. ELLIA – Grapefruit Essential Oil

17. Now Essential Oils – Balsam Fir Needle

18. Saje – Rose Hydrating Euphoric Mist

19. Artnaturals – Frankincense Essential Oils

20. De Mamiel – Summer Facial Oil

21. L’Occitane – Harmony Essential Oil Blend

22. Majestic Pure – Tea Tree Essential Oil

23. Aethos – Eucalyptus Essential Oil

24. H. Gillerman Organics – True Relaxation Purest Essential Oil Blends

25. Helias – Patchouli Essential Oil

Top Essential Oils: FAQ

What Are Essential Oils?

Essential oils are the essence of a plant.

The chemical compounds are extracted from the roots, seeds, or even bark to create potent and beneficial oils with plenty of favorable health properties – including a powerful scent.

What Benefits Do Essential Oils Have?

Essential oils claim to come with a ton of benefits. For example, Eucalyptus may help you breathe better when feeling stuffy.

Lemon essential oil, as well as Chamomile and Jasmine, may help to alleviate stress and anxiety due to their calming properties.

There is a huge variety of different oil blends that may aid with varying aspects of our health.

How Should I Use Essential Oils?

There are various ways you can use essential oils. You can apply some topically on several body points such as wrists or temples. However, more potent strains such as Jasmine are best used with a carrier oil to make it gentler on the skin.

The most popular way is to diffuse the oils using a diffuser or by inhaling them directly.

Best Essential Oil Blends: The Takeaway

Essential oils are a great way to help calm down after a long day or create a cozier atmosphere at home.

Most companies like Plant Therapy pride themselves on creating genuinely organic products and blends that can help others relax and de-stress.

Whether you prefer to use essential oils with a diffuser, directly on your skin, or even while relaxing in the bath, we hope you were able to find a few new favorites from our guide.

As always, thanks for reading.

FDA Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.