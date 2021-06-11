The Best Lip Balms With SPF to Moisturize and Protect Your Pout This Summer

At this point, you’re surely aware of just how important sunscreen is, though we’re just going to quickly remind you (over and over again!) that applying SPF is by far the most crucial step in your skincare routine. Now that summer is here, make sure you’re slathering on the sunscreen to protect your face and body from the hot sun, and don’t forget about those often-overlooked spots, like your ears and lips.

You should always do your best to wear an SPF on your lips, as the skin there is actually even thinner and more delicate than the other parts of your face, so it can be especially susceptible to sun damage. You want to do everything possible to protect your lips from wrinkles and cancer-causing rays, so please, don’t forget to swipe on the SPF. It’s particularly important during summer, and after over a year of a whole lot of mask-wearing, your lips could definitely use some extra TLC.

Since your lips can be such a sensitive area, a moisturizing lip balm with SPF is a must. Since you’re likely already using some form of a lip balm or a chapstick, why not make sure you invest in one that also has SPF, so you can simultaneously hydrate and protect your pout?

There are so many sunny beach days ahead, but don’t even think about basking in the sun without layering on the sunscreen, and making sure you swipe lip SPF. Whether you’re looking for a no-nonsense chapstick, a tinted balm or an ultra-hydrating gloss, these are the best lip SPFs to use right now.

Supergoop Play Lip Balm SPF 30 with Acai

This ultra-moisturizing lip balm is nourishing and protective, and while the shea butter definitely helps hydrate your pout, it doesn’t leave any sticky residue. $9.50, Supergoop.

Paula’s Choice Lipscreen SPF 50

This fragrance-free, flavor-free lip balm gives you all the hydration and protection you want, but in a no-frills, no-nonsense package. There’s no greasy texture or gross taste that’s so prevalent in many lip balms, and we also love that this is broad-spectrum SPF 50. $10, Paula’s Choice.

Sonya Dakar Lip Shield All-Natural SPF 15

Celebrity facialist Sonya Dakar is known for her in-spa treatments, but she also has a great beauty line, including this all-natural SPF lip balm, which is made with organic hemp and olive oil. We’re very into the watermelon flavor, because summertime! $12, Sonya Dakar.

Thrive Causemetics Sunproof Intensive Lip Balm SPF 24

This broad spectrum SPF 25 lip balm is a thicker formula than a traditional chapstick, but it doesn’t leave a tacky residue and we *love* that it’s reef-safe. $18, Thrive Causemetics.

MDSolar Sciences Hydrating Sheer Lip Balm SPF 30 in Ruby

This tinted lip balm is perfect for those that want a sheer pop of color to go along with their SPF 30. $20, Dermstore.

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm in Coconut

This is one of our favorite SPF lip balms; it’s simple and functional, and is made with aloe and vitamin E, to soothe, moisturize and protect. We’re partial to the coconut flavor, for a truly tropical moment. $3.99, Sun Bum.

Clé de Peau Beauté UV Protective Lip Treatment SPF 30

After over a year of staying inside and mask-wearing, you (and your lips) deserve to indulge in the very best of luxury, and that’s where this Clé de Peau lip treatment comes into play. It’s smooth, chic, hydrating, protecting and also happens to have anti-aging benefits, because your pout wants to stay forever young, too. $65, Clé De Peau Beauté.

EltaMD Lip Balm Broad-Spectrum SPF 36

EltaMD is one of the most universally-loved brands when it comes to sunscreen, and for good reason. This protective and hydrating formula helps prevent sun damage while also soothing chapped lips. The very effective and functional applicator is also a major plus. $11.50, EltaMD.

Purigenex Element Protection Stick SPF 27

This SPF chapstick is especially good for those constantly participating in outdoor athletic pursuits, as aside from offering hydration and sun protection, it’s also water resistant, and helps repel insects. $20, Purigenex.

Peak Scents Herbal Sun Balm

Not only does this herbal sun balm work for your lips, but it’s also useful for sensitive areas like your nose and ears. $14, Herbal Scents.

EleVen by Venus Williams Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15

This is a great option if you prefer silky smooth mineral formulations (and who doesn’t?!); it’s an SPF 15 creamy lip balm, with shea butter, bayberry fruit wax and full broad-spectrum protection. $19, Credo Beauty.

Kiehl’s Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30

