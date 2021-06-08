When it comes to building muscle, eating right, and lifting weights will only get you so far.

To build the kind of body you’ve been dreaming of you’re going to need to add some supplements into your routine too.

But there’s so many of them for sale which ones should you add?

It has to be safe and effective otherwise you’ll just be flushing your money and your health down the drain.

So, in this article we’re going to talk about the 7 best supplements for building muscle that will help you to get the kind of physique that has people turning their heads and taking notice.

The 7 Best Muscle Building Supplements

Here’s our list of the 7 best supplements for muscle growth and our recommended products:

Why do we think these are the best for building muscle?

Keep reading to find out!

1. Whey Protein

First on our list of the best supplements for building muscle we have Whey Protein.

Whey protein is an essential because it helps your muscles to repair and grow after a tough workout.

Proteins are the building blocks of muscle and whey protein is one of the fastest digesting proteins so it’s perfect to take just after a workout when your muscles need it most.

It will also help you recover faster.

One study on 12 men had them take 25g of whey protein after resistance training and 25g the morning after. After consuming whey all the participants recovered much faster which means they were able to train again sooner and build muscle faster.

What Product Do We Recommend?

Available here

If we could recommend just one supplement for building muscle, then it would be a good quality protein powder that contains at least one form of whey protein.

Luckily, our recommended pick ‘Tri Protein’ contains not 1 but 6 forms of fast, medium, and slow digesting proteins to really maximize muscle growth.

With six different types of proteins, we think that ‘Tri-Protein’ by Crazy Bulk is a great product if you want to get more protein in your diet to pack on some serious muscle.

Plus, it comes in a delicious chocolate flavor!

2. Creatine

Second on our list of the best muscle building supplements is creatine.

Creatine will help boost ATP production to give you the explosive energy you need to lift heavier and pack on muscle faster.

It also increases water retention to give your muscles a more round and fuller look.

Supplementing with creatine is a great way to help you train harder and build muscle faster.

Here’s Why:

One study showed that supplementing with 3-5g of creatine per day helped to increased lean body mass by up to 20%.

Creatine is proven to supply your body with an increase in energy and increase muscle size and strength by up to 25%.

Following 4 weeks of use, one study on creatine showed that it could improve body mass for recreational weightlifters.

When used as a supplement during resistance training, creatine improved strength and body shape for underweight non-athletes.

a research Creatine proved to increase power in young athletes during intense handgrip exercises. Ina research study Creatine proved to increase power in young athletes during intense handgrip exercises.

Creatine has been proven to increase performance in long-distance runners.

So, if you want to smash through your sets and pack on some size then a good creatine supplement will go a long way!

What Product Do We Recommend?

Available here

When it comes to creatine our number 1 pick is Crazy Bulk’s Ultimate CRN-5.

CRN-5 contains a powerful blend of 5 different types of creatine and it also comes in a tasty orange and mango flavor.

What Are People Saying About Crazy Bulk Ultimate CRN-5?

Jake says he’s really noticed a boost in his strength and recovery.

Loaded with 5 powerful types of creatine, CRN-5 will help you train harder and build muscle faster.

Plus, the Orange Mango flavor tastes delicious too!

3. Pre-Workout

At number 3 on our list of the best muscle building supplements we recommend you start using a pre workout.

A good pre workout supplement will give you the energy, focus and drive you need to crush your workouts and get results.

What Product Do We Recommend?

Available here

If you want to take your workouts to the next level and get some serious results, then we recommend a product called ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ by Crazy Bulk.

It contains a powerful blend of workout intensifying ingredients to get you fired up and ready to workout.

Here’s what’s inside:

Citrulline Malate 2:1: Helps to boost energy levels and relieve muscle soreness. In one Helps to boost energy levels and relieve muscle soreness. In one study of 40 men who did bench presses, participants could do 50% more reps and had less muscle soreness after a single dose.

Beta Alanine: This ingredient gives you a tingly feeling. One This ingredient gives you a tingly feeling. One study found that by supplementing with Beta Alanine there was a significant improvement in workout intensity.

Betaine Anhydrous: A study showed that Betaine Anhydrous helps to increase strength and power by over 20% during workouts.

Glycerol Monostearate: Research Research has shown that Glycerol will help boost energy during workouts and help you perform at your best.

L-arginine alpha ketoglutarate 2.1: L-arginine AKG has been L-arginine AKG has been shown to help boost protein synthesis which helps to build muscle!

Taurine: This ingredient is a powerful workout booster that can improve energy, endurance, and focus. And, it’s This ingredient is a powerful workout booster that can improve energy, endurance, and focus. And, it’s been shown to increase the rate of fat burn by 16.6%

Glucuronolactone: One One trial on cyclists showed that glucuronolactone could increase overall levels of endurance and physical performance.

L-phenylalanine: Test Test results showed that phenylalanine could increase the rate of fat-burning if taken before exercise.

KSM-66 (Ashwagandha): KSM-66 is an Ashwagandha extract that boosts testosterone. A 2015 KSM-66 is an Ashwagandha extract that boosts testosterone. A 2015 study showed that Ashwagandha drastically increases muscle mass and strength.

Caffeine (Caffeine Anhydrous): Many studies find caffeine to have beneficial effects for exercising. For example, one Many studies find caffeine to have beneficial effects for exercising. For example, one study found caffeine improved w

orkout performance by 12% helping you to workout for longer and with more intensity.

What Are People Saying About Intensive Pre-Train?

Intensive Pre-Train is getting 5-star reviews and customers are raving about it:

Tomas says that it’s keeping his energy and focus levels up post-workout.

Riley says it’s like a switch turning on in his body and it’s giving him more energy and focus.

And Edward has found it really increases the intensity of his workouts.

Crazy Bulks ‘Intensive Pre Train’ will give you the explosive energy you need to train like a beast and build a body you can be proud.

We think it’s a great supplement to add to your arsenal if you’re trying to pack on some muscle.

4. BCAA’s

Fourth in our list of best muscle building supplements are BCAA’s, or Branched Chain Amino Acids.

But what are they and what do they do?

BCAA’s are amino acids like valine, leucine and isoleucine and they’ve been shown to speed up recovery and reduce soreness after an intense workout by helping your muscles to recover and repair faster.

Before I started taking BCAA’s I would feel sore for days after a workout but after I started taking them I noticed a huge improvement in recovery time which meant I could workout harder and more often.

What Product Do We Recommend?

Available Here

If you’re looking for a great BCAA supplement to help you train harder and recover faster, then we recommend Xtend by a company called Scivation.

Xtend has been around for over 10 years and is known as ‘the official recovery brand of champions.’

Let’s take a closer look at what’s inside:

L-Leucine: One One study of leucine supplementation showed that, when combined with regular training it will boost the anabolic effects of weight training.

L-Glutamine: A study of 16 men and women found that L-Glutamine helped to speed up recovery time and reduce muscle soreness post workout.

L-Isoleucine: suggest that L-Isoleucine may provide additional protein synthesis to increase lower body strength. Studies suggest that L-Isoleucine may provide additional protein synthesis to increase lower body strength.

L-Valine: L-Valine is L-Valine is known to promote muscle growth and repair tissue fibers.

Electrolyte Blend (Sodium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride): This blended combination helps to prevent dehydration which can happen if you’re working out and sweating a lot.

Citrulline Malate (1:1): Citrulline malate is recommended for boosting recovery following intense training. Following a Citrulline malate is recommended for boosting recovery following intense training. Following a review on power athletes, 8g of citrulline taken 1hr prior to intensive training proved to reduce muscle soreness post workout

What Are People Saying About Xtend?

People seem to love Xtend. Between Amazon and the official website, it has an average rating of 4.6/5

Hapcat says their fitness has improved and they’re no longer fatigued after workouts.

Don’t underestimate the power of recovery. It’s an essential part of building muscle and Xtend will help to rapidly speed up the recovery process so you can workout harder and more often.

It also comes in a range of different flavors. The ‘Blue Raspberry Ice’ is delicious and refreshing!

5. Legal Steroids

At number 5 on our list of the best muscle building supplements we have ‘legal steroids’.

Legal steroids are a safe and effective way to build muscle faster but without all the nasty side effects that come with using real anabolic steroids.

What Product Do We Recommend?

Available here

When it comes to legal steroids, we recommend a product called D-Bal, from Crazy Bulk.

Here’s why:

D-Bal contains an ingredient called Suma Root which contains ‘Ecdysteroids’ which are known as “nature’s anabolic steroids”.

So, while they don’t contain harmful steroids, they do produce a steroid-like effect in your body.

And with D-Bal, you can rest easy knowing that all the ingredients are safe, natural and won’t cause any regretful side effects.

What Do Ecdysteroids Do?

One study found that Ecdysteroids boost protein synthesis which helps to increase muscle growth.

Another study found that it increased muscle fiber size and growth factor.

And when tested in a controlled group, the group who took Ecdysteriods during exercise had significantly higher increases in muscle mass than those who didn’t.

Along with Suma Root, D-Bal also contains:

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol): One One study shows a strong correlation between muscle growth and high serum levels of Vitamin D. So, getting enough rays, or supplementing your diet with Vitamin D, is critical to making gains.

L-Isoleucine: This This study found that by combining Leucine with a 12-week resistance training program, participants gained an extra 1.9kg or 4.1lbs of muscle.

Ashwagandha: A study found that Ashwagandha helped to boost muscle growth by 1.5 times more compared to a group tested with a placebo.

What Are People Saying About D-Bal?

D-Bal has over 100 reviews on their website here.

Many of these are 4 or 5 stars, so here’s a taster of what people are saying:

J thinks it’s the “best supplement” and says he gained 5 pounds of solid muscle in one month!

Simon says it’s helping a lot with bulking.

Plus, Abdulmalik is noticing huge muscle gains and more strength and stamina.

D-Bal is a powerful muscle and strength building supplement that offers many of the benefits of real anabolic steroids but without any of the scary side effects.

This is a natural and legal product. But if you are training to take part in an athletic competition, some research warns that Suma Root may still be classed as a “doping” agent.

So, before taking D-Bal to build muscle, please check with your athletic commission if you’re a tested athlete.

6. Weight Gainer

At number 6 on our list of the best muscle building supplements we recommend a high-quality weight gainer.

One of the key factors when it comes to building muscle is making sure that you eat enough calories and get enough protein because you need to eat a surplus of calories to grow!

When you’re trying to build muscle, you have to eat a lot more food than normal and although it sounds fun it can sometimes become tiresome having to prepare all that food.

And that’s where a mass gain powder comes in.

Just one scoop can equal an entire meal so just mix it with water, chug it down and carry on with your day!

What Product Do We Recommend?

Available here

When it comes to mass gain powders, we recommend Optimal Nutrition’s Serious Mass to give you the protein and calorie boost you need to pack on some serious muscle.

Just 2 scoops contain:

1,250 calories

50g of protein

and 252g of carbs

What Are People Saying About It?

On their website, Serious Mass has almost 50 reviews and a 4.2-star rating.

And on Amazon, it has a 4.5-star rating.

Kevin gained 13kg after using Serious Mass for one year and recommends it if you have a fast metabolism.

This supplement is perfect if you lead a busy lifestyle and need to get in the extra calories but don’t have the time to spend all day in the kitchen.

Plus, it comes in a bunch of delicious flavors including chocolate, strawberry, cookies and cream, and vanilla!

7. ZMA Testosterone Booster

At number 7 on our list of best supplements for building muscle we recommend a testosterone booster that contains ZMA.

ZMA stands for Zinc, Magnesium and Vitamin B6 and has been proven to boost testosterone levels which will help prime your muscles for growth.

The ZMA Study On Football Players

A 16 week study was conducted by the Journal of Exercise Physiology on 27 American football players to test the effectiveness of ZMA.

Some were given ZMA, and some were given a placebo.

At the end of the 16 weeks the researchers found that the group who supplemented with ZMA:

Had a 40% increase in muscular strength.

A 32% increase in total testosterone levels.

A boost in growth factor hormone.

On the contrary the researchers found that after 16 weeks of intense training the group who took the placebo had lower levels of both testosterone and growth factor than when they started!

Which means that ZMA will help fuel your body with the testosterone and growth factor your need to make some serious muscle gains.

What Product Do We Recommend?

Available here

If we could recommend one testosterone booster that contains ZMA it would be TestoMax.

Not only does TestoMax contain ZMA it also contains:

Vitamin D3: According to one piece of According to one piece of research , men who took a daily Vitamin D supplement for a year saw a big increase in testosterone levels compared to a placebo group.

D-Aspartic Acid: In a In a research paper by Western Sydney University, D-Aspartic Acid was shown to help increase testosterone and boost muscle growth.

Nettle-Leaf Extract: A report suggests that nettle leaf will help to increase the amount of free testosterone levels in your body.

Korean Red Ginseng: During a Ginseng was proven to significantly increase levels of free testosterone. During a clinical trial involving 66 participants,Ginseng was proven to significantly increase levels of free testosterone.

Fenugreek Extract: A twelve-week A twelve-week study confirmed that 90% of men who took a daily dose of fenugreek increased their testosterone levels by almost 50%!

Boron: Boron is Boron is proven to be efficient in enhancing the body’s use of testosterone and Vitamin D levels.

Black Pepper Extract (Piperine): A research report by a team of Japanese scientists revealed that an enzyme in Piperine had the potential to convert testosterone and cause them to remain high. It’s also known to improve the bioavailability of the other ingredients.

As you can see, as well as ZMA there’s some impressive studies backing the ingredients in TestoMax as a way to boost testosterone and build muscle.

What Are People Saying About TestoMax?

TestoMax is getting some impressive reviews.

Right now, there are 30 reviews with a 4.7-star rating.

Taylor says he’s getting huge muscle gains and more strength and stamina.

And Zac says it’s helped him gain 4 pounds of muscle in just 1 week!

You can read more reviews on the official website here.

With its impressive list of testosterone boosting ingredients, including ZMA, we think that TestoMax will make a great addition to you supplement stack if your goal is to pack on muscle and build an impressive physique.

The Best Muscle Building Supplements Stack

So that’s it for our list of the 7 best supplements for building muscle!

Let’s have a quick recap to finish off!

If you’re serious about building muscle, then the stack above contains everything you need to ensure that you get the best results possible from all your hard work pumping iron.

Thanks for reading our article about the best supplements for building muscle!

