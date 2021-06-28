The Most Stylish Straw Hats to Wear All Summer Long

Now that summer is in full swing, we’re making the most of these long, sun-drenched days. Whether you’re planning on spending the summer lounging at the beach, basking by the pool, hiking in the forest or just strolling around, it’s important to protect your face from the sun. You already know that sunscreen is a non-negotiable, but why not add a very stylish extra layer of protection by topping off your summer look with a chic straw hat?

Even if you don’t consider yourself a hat person, we promise there’s a stylish straw hat that will change your mind. Straw hats are a summer staple for a reason, so now that you’ve already found the perfect swimsuit, cute sandals and a fashionable cover-up, it’s time to move onto the accessories front and block the UV rays with a timeless straw chapeau.

There are countless options to choose from, including trendy bucket hats, vintage-inspired boaters, retro fedoras, classic wide-brims and everything in between. Below, see our favorite straw hats to wear this summer.

Hat Attack Ava Rancher in Taupe

This straw hat is the perfect mix of a larger rancher style and a fedora, so it’s great if you don’t want a super wide brim. We love the combination of the unexpected taupe shade with the preppy crisp white ribbon. $102, Hat Attack.

Vitamin A Cannes Bucket Hat

If you can’t get enough of the ’90s-inspired bucket hat trend, then you absolutely must try this handwoven, recycled straw version. It’s also ideal for packing, since it won’t get crushed in your suitcase. $95, Vitamin A.

Gigi Pip Isla Straw Fedora

As much as we try not to play favorites, this chic fedora is just such a classic. The wide brim keeps your face entirely protected from the sun, and the suede trim adds warm texture. $96, Gigi Pip.

Cuyana Ribbon Tie Summer Hat

If you want to add a pop of color to your beach ensemble, then you’ll surely adore this rust-colored hat, with the prettiest ribbon. $95, Cuyana.

Gucci Grosgrain-Trimmed Glitter Straw Hat

How could anyone resist this glittery Gucci boater hat? We personally think it’s perfect for that trip to Italy you’re finally taking this summer…or just for a day of errands, because everyone needs a little sparkle. $520, Net-a-Porter.

Sensi Studio Panama Hat Long Brim Two Tone

Sometimes, you just want to be a little extra, which is when you turn to this handmade straw panama hat, with its cinnamon-flecked edges and double-tied feminine bow. $234, Sensi Studio.

Sundry Panama Hat

Embrace the bohemian surfer girl vibes in this raffia panama hat. $98, Sundry.

Missoni Mare Multicolor Striped Woven Straw Sunhat

Make a seriously colorful statement in this oversized rainbow Missoni Mare straw hat, with an extra-wide floppy brim. $280, The Outnet.

Eugenia Kim Annabelle Hat in Natural

Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn in this glamorous chapeau, complete with a dramatic navy ribbon. $445, Eugenia Kim.

Gigi Pip Capri Medium Brown Hat

We love the simple, vintage-y look of boater hats, like this chocolate brown style. $96, Gigi Pip.

Artesano Ecru Pinta Hat

This ridiculously chic hat is handcrafted by local artisans in Ecuador; the neutral shade is so versatile, and we’re into the tone-on-tone grosgrain ribbon. $240, Net-a-Porter.

Ba&sh Heli Straw Hat

Can’t decide between a traditional straw hat and a trendy bucket style? Well, now you don’t have to, thanks to this adorable pink-trimmed option. $125, Ba&sh.

Lack of Color The Jacinto in Tan

This timeless tan hat goes with truly anything, and it even has a very useful chin strap, so you can frolic about without worrying about losing the stylish headpiece. $99, Lack of Color.

Yosuzi Lucy Woven Straw Hat

Looking for a hat that somehow combines the best of a cloche, bucket hat and classic wide-brim? Please, try this adorable straw topper. $450, The Outnet.

Vitamin A Je t’aime Hat

You can’t go wrong with this classic boater, for the ultimate French girl style look. $95, Vitamin A.

Hat Attack Classic Packable Travel Hat

Keep it simple with this natural fedora-esque hat, which is perfect for your next getaway since it also happens to be packable. $115, Hat Attack.