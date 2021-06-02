Best Muscle Building Supplements For Building Mass & Strength

Those who have used muscle-building supplements or other dietary supplements will likely know that not all of these supplements are created alike. This is in terms of their quality, pricing, and much more. So, with the wide choice of muscle-building supplements out there, how do you know which one to choose?

As is the case with all supplements, you’ll need to take a range of factors into account before you purchase one. We’ve taken all of these factors into consideration and compiled a list of only the best supplements we could find online. All of these supplements are produced by brands that are highly reputed and trustworthy.

How to Choose Muscle Building Supplements

You need to take the following factors into account when choosing a muscle-building supplement:

Ingredients Used

No good supplement is made using artificial or synthetic additives such as color, flavoring, etc.

The best supplements produced by the most highly reputed brands in the industry are those that contain some powerful natural ingredients that help users channel more power and energy during their workouts.

Such supplements are often found to have fewer or less intense side effects than those that contain synthetic additives.

Price

Since you’ll be using a supplement for weeks, even months together, it makes sense to choose one that’s easy on the pocket. However, this doesn’t mean that you should compromise on quality and opt for a cheap supplement.

Instead, purchase from popular brands that offer discounts and promotions on their products regularly. Such brands also offer you monthly, or yearly subscriptions that help bring down the price of each bottle of supplement.

Method of Consumption

As you would have realized while reading our product reviews above, not all supplements are available in the same form. Some are in the form of pills or capsules, while others are available in the form of powder.

Depending on how often you’ll need to consume a supplement and where you’ll be consuming it, you’ll need to take into account whether taking pills or drinking shakes is more convenient for you and purchase a supplement accordingly.

Lab Testing

The best brands in the industry are those that have their products and formulas duly tested by independent, third-party labs. Such brands are generally found to be more reliable and trustworthy than their competitors.

Moreover, they also make these results available online for users to view anytime they like, thereby promoting transparency.

If you’re not sure about purchasing a supplement as you fear what side effects it may cause you, it’s always a good idea to have a look at these testing results and even share it with your healthcare provider if you wish.

Well then, let’s get into our reviews of the top 6 muscle-building supplements.

Best Supplements to Grow Muscle Mass

1. Testo Prime – Testosterone Booster

Best Testosterone Booster TestoPrime Scientifically Researched Formula

Amazing Results With Daily Use

Proven Effective Dosages

100% Satisfaction, Lifetime Guarantee Check Latest Price Learn More

Testo Prime is a brand that believes in producing only the best quality products that contain genuine natural ingredients. This brand believes in producing supplements that can help men regain control of their lost vitality and youthfulness.

They have been featured in some of today’s leading publications, such as Mail Online, for their effective formula.

The brand ensures that its products are manufactured only in plants and facilities that are approved by the FDA. Therefore, you won’t have to worry about how safe these supplements are for consumption.

Test Prime offers its users flexible payment options that add to their credibility and reliability. Their products also come with a 100% lifetime money-back policy that only shows how confident they are in the quality of their supplements.

Features

Now, let us explore some of the main and most effective features of these Testo Prime supplements. The supplement is available in the form of capsules (about 120 per bottle) which makes daily consumption an easy, hassle-free process.

These capsules are made up of some very effective natural ingredients such as ginseng, fenugreek, Ashwagandha extract, D-Aspartic acid, and more.

Since these ingredients are natural, you won’t have to worry about these capsules having any side effects. Reports of side effects caused by these pills are few and far between and mostly occur in those with pre-existing medical conditions or particularly sensitive digestive systems.

The brand claims that these supplements can help increase your muscle strength by up to 138.7%. This is no small figure, all things considered, and the brand has relied on this feature for quite some time now to serve as a selling point.

These supplements can achieve this mainly because they help improve blood circulation in your body. This, in turn, helps rejuvenate your muscles and lets you release more energy than you can pump into your workouts to get greater gains.

The natural ingredients used in this formula also help users burn overall body fat and reduce stress. They achieve this by increasing testosterone levels and inhibiting the production of cortisol in your body.

Pros

Following are the pros of using this supplement:

Contains great natural ingredients that are effective at burning body fat and increasing vitality.

Reduces stress levels

Increases muscle strength by a big margin

Made in facilities that are approved by the FDA

Causes little to no side effects

The brand offers free shipping and flexible payment options

It’s available in the form of capsules that are easy to consume

Cons

Following are the cons of this supplement:

Currently only available for purchase on the brand’s official website

It is on the pricier side

User Reviews

Those who have used this supplement claim that it has proven effective at helping them regain their lost vitality and reduce stress levels. The reduction of stress levels is an especially popular feature among users. It helps them tackle their routine activities better and allows them to put in longer hours at the gym.

The fact that these Testosterone supplements can help reduce overall body fat percentage is not lost on users either, as most of them claim to have seen noticeable differences on the weighing scale once they’ve started to use this supplement.

However, we found some reviews online from users who are disgruntled about the pricing of this product and the fact that it’s only available on the brand’s official website.

Click Here to Check the Latest Price on TestoPrime’s Supplements Through Their Official Site.

2. CrazyBulk Tri-Protein – Best Protein Supplement

Best Protein Supplement CrazyBulk Tri-Protein Fuels Muscle Recovery

Promotes Muscle Mass Growth

Supports Muscle Maintenance

Free Shipping Worldwide Check Latest Price Learn More

CrazyBulk was established a few years ago by those who wished to replace banned steroids with legal alternatives. It’s currently one of the biggest brands credited with bringing legal and safe alternatives to steroids to the market and making them accessible to a host of users.

In doing so, this company has been able to let users enjoy the benefits of using supplements without the side effects of using steroids.

The reason we’ve featured this brand on this list is that their products are not only popular among regular users but also popular among professional athletes and celebrities as well.

For instance, bodybuilders Randy Smith and Chris Tripp are known to use their products regularly and have claimed that they’ve achieved fantastic results with these supplements.

One of the best features of this brand is that it offers free worldwide shipping on all of its products and has 24/7 customer support services. You could log on to their website right now and have a customer support executive waiting to answer your queries as best as they can.

Also, they offer users community access to forums where you can get in touch with fellow fitness enthusiasts, trainers, and athletes who could impart some useful tips on how you can best achieve your physical fitness goals.

Features

This powerful protein supplement is easily one of the most popular muscle-building supplements we’ve featured in this list. It’s ideal for those who put in hours of strenuous exercise at the gym every day and still fail to see any satisfying results. It allows users to hit their protein intake goals, which in turn leads to some impressive muscle mass gains.

One of the features we loved best about this protein supplement is that it also works well at reducing post-workout soreness and pain.

There aren’t many supplements available today that can claim the same for the price that this one retails at, so we’d say this is a great selling point for the product by itself. However, the effectiveness of this product in terms of post-workout recovery is not its only noteworthy feature.

This protein powder can be used in a variety of ways to get in your daily protein intake. The most popular way to consume it seems to be by mixing it into milk or water to create a protein shake.

Besides, it contains cocoa powder, so it’ll help you satisfy any cravings you may have for sugar. This supplement features no less than 6 different sources of protein that tackle increasing muscle gains in various ways, each one more effective than the other.

Pros

Following are the pros of this supplement:

It’s made using 6 sources of protein that are effective at increasing muscle mass.

Helps users recover from post-workout aches and pains

Contains cocoa powder, so it can help satisfy sweet cravings

Helps maintain your muscle mass

The brand offers free worldwide shipping

The customer support services are some of the bests in the industry

Cons

Following are the cons of using this supplement:

It’s only available for purchase on the brand’s official website

Not as convenient to consume as pills or capsules since it is in powder form

User Reviews

Most users seem to be pleased with how effective this supplement is at helping them meet their daily protein intake requirements. It allows them to rely a little less on their other sources of protein and allows them more freedom to plan their meals.

Besides, users with a sweet tooth are especially pleased with the flavor of this protein powder as it contains some excellent quality cocoa that satisfies chocolate cravings.

Click Here to Check the Latest Price on CrazyBulk’s Tri-Protein Supplement Through Their Official Site.

This brand has been around for years and is known to cater to the needs of fitness enthusiasts and professional athletes and bodybuilders alike. It would be difficult to find someone who uses CrazyBulk products and is not satisfied with their quality or complains of having any major side effects.

CrazyBulk offers users some of the best supplements to help them with weight loss, getting lean, increasing muscle mass, and more. Their products are all tested in labs and are proven to be safe for consumption for a wide variety of users. Also, since this brand currently enjoys immense popularity, it’s no surprise that their supplements sell out faster than those offered by their many competitors.

Features

This pre-workout supplement is specially designed for those who struggle with having their body’s energy stores meet the energy requirements for long or intense workouts.

This is an often-overlooked aspect of building muscle, and this supplement helps remedy the same effectively. It gives users long-lasting energy and helps reduce tiredness and fatigue before and during workouts.

In doing so, it allows you to take on workouts of higher intensity than you could before. It’s, therefore, no surprise that this supplement is favored by professional bodybuilders all around the world today.

It allows users to lift heavier weights, train for longer periods, and sprint faster. What more would one want from an excellent pre-workout supplement? This supplement is available in the form of a powder, so you’ll need to add it to water to consume it.

About 450-500ml of water should suffice for 1 scoop of this supplement – and that’s all you should consume in one day. Consume any more than this recommended amount, and you may find yourself suffering from some minor side effects.

This powder is flavored using a blue raspberry extract, making it tastier than most other pre-workout supplements we’ve come across thus far.

Pros

Following are the pros of this supplement:

Allows users to channel more energy into their workouts

Deliciously flavored powder

Free worldwide shipping

It allows users to tackle workouts of higher intensity

Helps improve focus and stamina

Helps users train harder and faster at any workout of their choice

Cons

Following are the cons of this supplement:

It’s only available for purchase on the brand’s official website

The product goes out of stock often

User Reviews

You only need to glance at the hundreds of user reviews posted about this supplement online on various fitness forums to know how well-received it is. The most popular feature of this product is its refreshing flavor. The second most popular feature of it is its effect on helping them improve the focus and stamina required to take on intense or long workouts.

Also, users claimed that this powerful pre-workout supplement helped them feel more energetic and less tired before, during, and after their workout sessions. Allowing them to channel more energy into their workouts helped them gain muscle quickly and safely.

Click Here to Check the Latest Price on the Crazy Bulk Intensive Pre-Train Through Their Official Site.

4. PhenQ – Best Fat-Burning Supplement

Best Fat Burning Supplement PhenQ Burn Stored Fat

Suppresses Appetite

Block Fat Production

Free Shipping Check Latest Price Learn More

PhenQ is manufactured and distributed by WOLFSONBRANDS LIMITED, a UK-based company. This brand is one of the most reliable and trustworthy brands in the industry since they have more than a decade of experience to back them up.

Besides, they’re known to constantly invent and reinvent formulas to ensure their loyal customers receive their money’s worth every single time.

All of the supplements produced by the brand are manufactured in facilities that the FDA approves, thereby adding to the brand’s reputation of making only safe products.

The ingredients used in these products are known to be of the highest quality and very effective at helping users shed weight and increase muscle mass. Moreover, their formulas are all well-researched and lab-tested to ensure they don’t cause any major side effects among users.

PhenQ works closely with a range of fitness experts such as nutritionists and health consultants that help create formulas that are effective for a wide range of users. These formulas are known to help people achieve their fitness goals in the safest yet most effective ways possible.

Features

PhenQ is known to be a product that targets physical fitness from more angles than most other supplements available today. In other words, it’s a solution that tackles physical fitness from all angles.

This product has not been in the market for as long as most of its major competitors have, but that doesn’t mean that this product is any less effective. Those who have used this product since it first came out can vouch for the many great benefits it offers users.

This supplement is widely mistaken as one that only targets weight loss. Granted, it’s easily one of the most effective and powerful fat-burning supplements available today. However, that doesn’t mean it only tackles weight loss, though. In helping you burn overall body fat; it allows you to accelerate your training aimed towards increasing muscle mass.

It’s most effective at helping your body burn stored fat and reduce additional unwanted fat production. It also inhibits fat storage and production by suppressing your appetite.

Therefore, it helps you reduce your calorie intake drastically, something that most weight loss supplements struggle to achieve as effectively as this one does. Each bottle contains 60 pills and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with the purchase.

Pros

Following are the pros of this supplement:

Helps reduce stored fats in your body and inhibits fat production

Contains great natural ingredients that are known for their fat-burning properties (e.g., Capsimax powder)

Helps suppress appetite leading to lower calorie intake

It’s available in the form of pills, which makes it easy to consume

Helps boost your metabolic rate

It comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Following are the cons of this supplement:

Not as beneficial for muscle mass

It is on the pricier side

User Reviews

Nearly all the reviews we came across on this supplement stated that it helped them burn fat quicker than any other supplement they’ve come across, and we must say we’re not surprised.

Users duly noted that this supplement worked very well at helping them suppress their appetite and consume far fewer calories than they were consuming before.

Even though this brand is relatively new, it has gained the trust of users mainly thanks to the quality of their supplements and the money-back guarantees they come with.

Click Here to Check the Latest Price on PhenQ’s Fat Burning Supplement Through Their Official Site.

5. CrazyBulk Ultimate CRN-5 – Best Creatine Supplement

CrazyBulk is one of the most highly reputed brands in the world of fitness, and for a good reason. Their formulas are known to be powerful enough to support professional athletes and bodybuilders and gentle enough for those who are just beginning their fitness journey.

Most of those who have sampled the various products offered by this brand claim that its formulas remain consistent in quality and effectiveness.

This brand is not one to rely on artificial or synthetic ingredients to create affordable formulas. You’ll find that all their products contain the highest quality natural ingredients that help users get physically fit in various ways. Therefore, this brand has something to offer everyone, not just professional athletes, trainers, and bodybuilders.

Features

This supplement is best suited to those who want to get in better pumps during their workouts and increase their weights quicker than before.

In other words, it’s the ideal supplement for those looking to gain some muscle and increase the overall muscle mass in their body. They help users get into intense workouts of which they couldn’t achieve before.

Professional bodybuilders often use this supplement to lift heavier weights and increase their number of sets and reps. This helps them gain lean muscle mass quickly and effectively. Creatine essentially allows your body to gain muscle by facilitating high-intensity workouts.

This supplement contains no less than 5 sources of creatine that give you maximum power during your workouts.

Those who train using heavier weights and complex exercises often use this supplement as the best one they’ve come across in recent years since the ban on steroids was put into place.

With the help of this supplement, you’ll find that you can achieve noticeable muscle gains in less than a month.

This supplement can be used by mixing 1 scoop into about 250-400 ml of water half an hour before your workout session.

Pros

Following are the pros of this supplement:

Pricing is reasonable, which significantly widens its appeal

Helps users increase the power and intensity of their workouts

Allows users to gain some lean muscle mass

Gives quicker and more effective results than other creatine supplements

Has a pleasant flavor and contains some powerful natural ingredients

Cons

Following are the cons of this supplement:

It’s available in the form of a powder which makes it difficult to consume on the go.

It can only be purchased via the brand’s official website

User Reviews

Beginners and professionals alike that have used this supplement can vouch for how powerful and effective it is. The fact that it allows users to improve their focus and increase the intensity of their workouts is perhaps its most popular feature.

Besides, customers seem to love that this product gives them results in less than a month – something most other weight loss supplements cannot claim.

Click Here to Check the Latest Price on CrazyBulk’s CRN-5 Supplement Through Their Official Site.

6. Ritual Multivitamins – Best Multivitamins for All Ages

Best Multivitamins For All Ages Ritual Multivitamins Vegan

No Artificial Colorants

No Synthetic Fillers

Free Shipping

30-Day Money Back Guarantee Check Latest Price Learn More

This brand firmly believes in creating products that are backed up by science rather than half-baked facts and pseudoscience. Therefore, their products are made using ingredients and formulas that are simple, effective, and backed up by scientific evidence.

Some of the top scientists in the fitness industry collaborated with Ritual to bring their various customers the most effective and powerful multivitamins in the market.

Ritual is also known to be a brand that regularly consults and collaborates with the brand around the world to ensure their supply chain remains sound.

Since it believes firmly in transparency as well, you’d be able to find any information on their products and formulas online.

This brand is quite conscious of its environmental footprint and regularly makes sustainable choices when it comes to the manufacturing and distribution of its products.

Features

The multivitamins cater to the following categories of users: men above 18, men above 50, female teens, male teens, women above 18, women above 50, and kids above 4.

There are also multivitamins available for prenatal and postnatal women. Each of these multivitamins is designed in a way that caters specifically to the gender and age of a potential user.

For instance, prenatal multivitamins help women reduce stress while postnatal ones help them meet their nutritional requirements. Several of the multivitamins contain powerful ingredients such as Omega-3 DHA and Vitamin D3.

The products for men and women greatly help them fill in their nutritional gaps and help them put in more hours of exercise every day.

We’d strongly advise you to purchase only the multivitamins that are intended for your age and gender.

Pros

Following are the pros of this supplement:

Gluten and allergen-free

All supplements are non-GMO

Doesn’t contain any artificial additives or fillers

Vegan-friendly

There are several supplements to choose from for various categories of people

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

It’s available with a monthly subscription

Cons

Following are the cons of this supplement:

It doesn’t work very well as a muscle-building supplement alone

It’s slightly on the costlier side of things for multivitamins

User Reviews

As you can imagine, this supplement includes reviews from users of all ages. They appreciate this product and it contains so many positive reviews.

Users claim that this supplement helps them meet their nutritional requirements effectively and helps improve their foundational health.

Click Here to Check the Latest Price on The Ritual Multivitamins Through Their Official Site.

FAQs

Following are some FAQs related to muscle building supplements:

Q – How Long Do Muscle Building Supplements Take to Work?

Depending on the brand and product in question, these supplements can take anywhere between 4 and 8 weeks to display results.

Choosing the right supplement for your gender and age can help accelerate the results you can achieve with these supplements, as can following a healthy diet and exercise routine.

Q – Are Muscle Building Supplements Costly?

The answer to this depends on the brand you’re purchasing from. While most of these supplements don’t exactly come cheap, they won’t necessarily burn a hole in your pocket if you opt for subscriptions or purchase from brands that regularly offer discounts and promotions.

Q – Which Vitamin Helps Build Muscle?

While several vitamins and nutrients can help you build muscle, supplements that contain Vitamin D are often found to be the most effective at assisting users in building muscle.

Vitamin A supplements healthy muscle growth as well, especially in men, as it gives their testosterone levels a boost.

Conclusion

All things considered, it’s easy to see why muscle-building supplements are all the rage today and why it’s more than likely that they’ll remain popular in the years to come.

These supplements allow users to build muscles effectively and help them get rid of unwanted fat stored on their bodies. This helps promote a toned and sculpted appearance among users.

However, relying on such supplements alone to build muscle and lose fat will prove ineffective in the long run.

If you want to see quick results and stay in great physical shape for years to come, you’ll need to lead a healthy lifestyle by following a strict exercise and diet regimen.

