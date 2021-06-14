The Most Stylish Beach Cover-Ups to Wear All Summer Long

Now that summer is here, it’s time to make the most of the warm weather with as many beach outings and poolside days as possible. Putting together a stylish look for a day in the sun requires more than just throwing on your favorite classic one-piece or chic bikini, as you also need to find a fashionable cover-up to create the ultimate summer beach ensemble.

There are so many different cover-ups for every type of summer day, whether you’re spending hours by the ocean, heading to a pool party or attending an outdoor barbecue.

No matter what aesthetic you’re looking for, a cover-up should always be stylish, flattering and comfortable, and versatile enough that you can throw it on over your favorite swimsuit. Bonus points for cover-ups that easily transition from a day at the beach to a breezy night out, because why not get the most out of every item in your closet?

Whether you’re in the market for a dramatic silk caftan, simple cotton tunic, feminine frilly frock or a loose gauzy dress, we’ve found all the best cover-ups to wear this summer. Below, see our favorite picks to shop right now.

Emilio Pucci Conch Print Cotton Cover-Up Caftan

Why not make a dramatic statement in a glamorous Pucci caftan this summer? Yes, it’s an investment piece, but it’s timeless and so, so chic. $930, Nordstrom.

Missoni Mare Metallic Striped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Embrace the 1970s vibes in this shimmery Missoni jumpsuit, which we personally think would also be a great look for a daytime pool cocktail party. $775, The Outnet.

Robin Piccone Michelle Fringe Tunic

Think of this breezy tunic as the cover-up version of your most reliable LBD. $98, Robin Piccone.

Charo Ruiz White Vaiana Crocheted Lace-Paneled Mini Dress

The combination of lace paneling, crochet detail, the handkerchief hem and an off-the-shoulder neckline is what summer dressing dreams are made of. $575, Net-a-Porter.

Poupette St. Barth Sasha Mini Dress in White Pink Foulard

Poupette has long been one of our go-to resort brands; the adorable cover-ups are the perfect blend of French girl fashion and relaxed Caribbean style, and we’re especially fond of this particular frock, which looks just as appropriate for a day in the sun as for a night out. $320, Poupette St. Barth.

Rails Caralyn Dress

This feminine white frock is ideal for hot summer days, with its delicate spaghetti straps and adorable ruffle detailing. $178, Rails.

Lisa Marie Fernandez x Net Sustain Belted Checked Linen and Cotton Blend Voile Mini Dress

This floaty pink dress is a must for your next beach vacation. The adorable belted dress is made for a day lounging by the sea, and looks adorable styled with a pair of dainty sandals or heels. $695, Net-a-Porter.

Kenny Flowers The Positano Long Kimono

When life gives you lemons, right? This collection is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, so you can at least mentally transport yourself to Italy every time you wear this citrus-y kimono. $128, Kenny Flowers.

Aerie Shortalls

If you’re looking for a fun alternative to a cover-up dress, try these cotton “shortalls” from Aerie. $39.95, Aerie.

Petal & Pup Krimble Dress

Everyone needs a breezy white mini dress in their summer beach repertoire, like this tiered button-down frock. $59.95, Petal + Pup.

Michael Stars Scarlett Gauze Dress

Throw on this lilac gauze dress when you want a functional yet fashionable cover-up. $100.95, Michael Stars.

Camilla Hampton Hive Short Lace Up Kaftan

Wear this bejeweled caftan when you want to add a little glitz to your beach ensemble. You can also wear it as a chic tunic top. $579, Camilla.

Lilly Pulitzer Scheena Tassel Midi Cover-Up

You can’t go wrong with a classic white cotton midi, complete with adorable tassles. $158, Nordstrom.

Calzedonia Linen Shirt

For an effortless summer beach staple, try this striped linen shirt. $60, Calzedonia.

Eres Zephyr Ankara Maxi Dress

Live your best ballerina life in this pale pink maxi, which we personally think would look so chic over your favorite maillot. $395, Net-a-Porter.

Sensi Studio Pareo in Mosaico Pink

There are so many different ways to style with pareo, whether it’s as a skirt, dress or shawl-type wrap. $120, Sensi Studio.