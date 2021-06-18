The Best Weekender Bags to Travel in Style

Summer is here, and that means that weekend trips are finally back on the agenda. After over a year of travel being put on a major pause, we’ve never been more excited at the prospect of getting away, even if it just for a weekend jaunt.

When you’re preparing to embark on a long weekend getaway, you don’t want to lug around a giant suitcase, nor attempt to cram all your treasured belongings into that one big purse. Instead, you should bring along a weekender bag, which, as you might have discerned from its moniker, is the perfect travel accessory for short trips.

Weekenders are big enough to fit all your clothes, toiletries, shoes and more, but won’t weigh you down or take up every inch of space in the car—after all, you don’t want to be *that* person who shows up for a quick weekend beach getaway with an enormous rolling suitcase that looks like it could be used for an around-the-world extravaganza.

Since we’ve established that summer is the season of weekend escapes, then you now know that there’s never been a better time to upgrade your travel wardrobe, and select a stylish yet functional weekender to use for all your upcoming trips. There are so many different types of weekenders, but we’ve already found all the best ones to pack up on your next short holiday. Whether you’re looking for a practical nylon tote, cutesy printed duffle, luxurious leather bag or a classic canvas carry-all, we’ve rounded up the most stylish (and useful) weekenders. Below, see our favorite picks.

Rothy’s The Weekender in Sand Stone

We *love* neutrals on neutrals on neutrals, so of course we’re already obsessing over the aesthetic of this eco-friendly, extra-spacious weekender from one of Meghan Markle’s favorite sustainable brands. The bag is made of ocean-bound marine plastic, and is big enough to fit all your getaway essentials, plus it has multiple organizing pockets on the interior, as well as a detachable shoulder strap. $450, Rothy’s.

Paravel Weekender

This canvas and leather weekender is honestly so chic that we think you could just wear it around as an oversized tote bag during the day, and that’s kind of the point. The classic (and monogramable!) bag has space for all your long weekend must-haves, but is petite enough that it works for those days you need to carry enough a bigger bag to fit everything. Plus, it’s made of upcycled plastic water bottles. $295, Paravel.

Stoney Clover Lane Ruffle Duffle Bag

This unapologetically girly ruffle-accented duffle is so adorable, and we love the gold accents. $268, Stoney Clover Lane.

Italic Miles Weekender Bag

This black nylon weekender is an instant classic, and it happens to be manufactured in the very same factories as big name brands like Tumi and Longchamp. It’s also waterproof and stainproof, with stylish leather corner detailing as well as a lock-and-key and ID tag. It’s great for any season, not just summer. $200, Italic.

Away The Weekender

There’s a reason Away has such a dedicated customer base; the travel brand makes amazing bags and accessories for life on the go. Their timeless canvas weekender is ideal for short summer trips, and even has a shoe compartment and laptop sleeve. It also features a trolley sleeve so you can slide it over your rolling suitcases, in case you want to take it on a longer getaway. $215, Away.

Royce Weekender Duffle

If you’re ready to splurge on a new piece of luggage (and after more than a year of pausing on travel, why not?!), consider this elegant leather weekender. $750, Royce.

Rimowa Never Still Weekender

The famed luggage brand is perhaps best known for its hard-sided rolling suitcases, but Rimowa also makes a very chic weekender. Yes, it’s pricey, but this is surely a forever piece! This canvas-and-leather bag is composed of a roomy interior with two separate zippered compartments, plus an adjustable strap. It also comes with a plush leather address tag. $1,680, Rimowa.

Victorinox Werks Traveler 6.0 Weekender

This no-nonsense nylon tote is all about functionality, and will definitely appeal to those constantly on the move for business trips. It’s roomy and durable, and even has an expansion panel for those times you need just a bit more space…or when you may have done a little shopping and don’t want to buy another bag before you head home. Plus, it has a strap so you can slide it over your rolling luggage. $109, Victorinox.

Calpak Stevyn Duffel

We recommend this little pink carry-all when you’re packing on the lighter side; it also functions quite well as a daytime bag or a very stylish gym tote. It has a big main compartment with plenty of little pockets, as well as a large bottom space that’s perfect for shoe storage. $78, Calpak.

State Bags Franklin Weekender in Coated Canvas

For a stylish yet compact option, try this more petite weekender. Aside from the main section, there is also a shoe pocket as well as two additional interior compartments. We’re into the coated canvas aesthetic, too. $195, State Bags.

Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50 Duffle

There are few pieces of luggage as iconic as Louis Vuitton’s luxurious logo-printed suitcases, and while the bags come with a hefty price tag, they’re also investment pieces you’ll have forever. The Louis Vuitton duffle is surely one of the chicest possible weekender bags, and if you’re looking for a modern update on the classic leather luggage, then consider this colorful watercolor-inspired pastel monogram print. $2,880, Louis Vuitton.

Cuyana Triple Zipper Weekender

If you prefer a minimalist aesthetic, try Cuyana’s sustainable canvas-and-leather bag. I which has three separate compartments for optimal organization, as well as a sleeve that allows you to slide onto your rolling suitcase of choice when you’re heading off on longer adventures. The brand is also royally-approved, as Meghan Markle carried a similar tote from Cuyana to her baby shower back in 2019. $295, Cuyana.

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle

This sturdy weekender comes in tons of different colors, and has lots of storage as well as a separate shoe compartment. It’s also designed with a waterproof zipper and removable padded shoulder strap, as well as reinforced handles, which is a definite plus for those that are a bit rougher on their luggage. $89.99, Herschel Supply Co.