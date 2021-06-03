The Best Weight Loss Supplements and Most Effective Diet Pills of 2021

When it comes to losing weight, there is no shortage of weight loss pills and diet supplements to choose from. From fat burners and appetite suppressants to prescription diet pills, the options are limitless.

The best weight loss pills contain proven ingredients that can help boost your metabolism, burn fat, reduce hunger cravings, and boost energy levels.

However, not all weight loss supplements are created equal. While some diet pills are very effective for weight loss, others don’t have the proper dosage or the right combination of ingredients to be effective as they claim.

To help you find the best weight loss supplements, we’ve reviewed the top diet pills on the market and rated them on a variety of factors such as ingredients, dosage, reviews, price, and guarantee.

If you’re ready to finally lose weight and feel more confident than ever, here are the 7 best weight loss pills that are guaranteed to work.

Top 7 Best Weight Loss Pills of 2021

LeanBean : Best diet pill for women PhenQ : Best supplement for losing over 30 LBs Instant Knockout : Best weight loss pill for men Burn Lab Pro : Best fat burner for athletes TrimTone : Best appetite suppressant for women PrimeShred : Best fat burner for bodybuilding KetoCharge : Best weight loss pill for keto diet

1) Leanbean: Best Diet Pills For Women

LeanBean is our top choice for the best weight loss pill for women. This powerful weight loss pill uses all-natural ingredients to help you burn stubborn fat, kickstart your metabolism, and suppress your appetite. LeanBean has rave reviews from thousands of women across the world, including many instagram models and influencers that swear by its effectiveness.

Here is how LeanBean works:

Banish Cravings – One of the key ingredients inside the LeanBean formula is an appetite suppressant called Glucomannan. This soluble fiber makes you feel fuller between meals, allowing you to reduce calorie intake and burn fat more easily.

Boost Metabolism – LeanBean uses a safe blend of natural thermogenics and minerals to boost your body’s metabolism. By increasing your metabolic rate, your body will use your body fat more often as a fuel source.

Boost Energy and Focus – LeanBean includes a vitamin complex to help guard against nutrient deficiencies, while also providing a clean energy boost.

LeanBean’s formula consists of 11 ingredients including:

Konjac Fibre (Glucomannan)

Choline

Chromium Picolinate

Vitamin B6, B12

Chloride

Zinc

Green Coffee

Turmeric

Garcinia Cambogia Extract

Acai Berry

Piperine

The recommended dosage for LeanBean is 2 capsules, 3 times per day. For the best results, it’s recommended to drink a glass of water with each serving.

LeanBean is one of the few proven weight loss pills on the market that is specifically designed for the female body. Compared to other diet supplements, LeanBean is very low in stimulants and doesn’t contain any pure caffeine in it.

If you’re a woman looking for a weight loss pill that gets results, LeanBean is a great option to consider. With a 90-day money back guarantee, you have virtually nothing to lose by giving it a try.

Weight loss pill that’s designed specifically for the female body

Reduce appetite, burn fat, and reduce fatigue

Includes 11 all-natural ingredients that are safe and free of side effects

Provides clean energy boost without a heavy dose of stimulants

90-Day money back guarantee

2) PhenQ: Top Rated Weight Loss Supplement

PhenQ is an effective weight loss pill that promises to help you lose weight from multiple angles, helping you reach your goals faster than other products. This diet supplement has been used by over 190,000 customers from around the world, and the reviews have been nothing short of positive.

Here is how PhenQ can help you lose weight:

Burns stubborn body fat that is resistant to diet and exercise.

Suppresses your appetite, resulting in lower calorie intake and fat loss.

Blocks fat production, helping to prevent weight gain.

Improves mood and energy levels, so you can tackle whatever life throws your way.

The high quality formula inside of PhenQ is produced in the United States and the UK in GMP and FDA approved facilities. Here are the ingredients inside of this diet supplement:

Capsimax Powder – A thermogenic fat burner that helps you slim down and stop the formation of new fat cells.

Chromium Picolinate – An essential mineral that helps curb sugar and carb cravings, making it much easier to lose weight.

Caffeine – Activates the fat burning process through thermogenesis. Gives you the energy, focus, and motivation you need to power through your day.

Nopal – An appetite suppressant that is rich in amino acids. Helps reduce extra weight caused by fluid retention.

L-Carnitine Fumarate – An amino acid that helps turn body fat into an energy source. Helps combat fatigue and tiredness while dieting.

The weight loss pill reviews for PhenQ have been pretty impressive. Some users report losing as many as 10 pounds during the first month of using this product. It has rave reviews from men and women alike, and it appears to work faster than most diet pills on the market.

PhenQ is perfect for men or women that are looking to lose more than just a few pounds of body weight. If you need to lose more than 30 pounds and are looking for an effective weight loss pill to get you there, PhenQ is for you. You can try it risk-free for 67 days, so you can purchase with confidence.

Supports normal fat metabolism to help you burn more calories

Get 2 Free Bottles if You Buy A 3-Month Supply

Effective Weight Loss Results From Multiple Angles

Made From 100% Vegetarian and Vegan Ingredients

67 Day Money Back Guarantee

3) Instant Knockout: Best Weight Loss Pills For Men

Instant Knockout

is a proven weight loss supplement that’s designed for men. Instant Knockout is a supplement for weight loss that was originally developed to help pro boxers and MMA fighters burn fat and get shredded before an upcoming fight. Instant Knockout is now available to the general public and is getting rave reviews from men all over the world.

Instant Knockout works by using a hard-hitting, 3-pronged approach to losing weight. Here’s how it works:

Increases Your Body’s Metabolism – Instant Knockout uses natural thermogenics to help your body burn fat at a higher rate, even while you’re resting.

Reduce Hunger Cravings – Instant Knockout uses appetite suppressants such as Glucomannan to help reduce hunger cravings, making it much easier to stick with any diet program. Glucomannan makes you feel fuller between meals, reducing the amount of fat storing foods that you eat.

Boosts Energy Levels – Instant Knockout uses energy boosting stimulants to increase your energy and focus, allowing you to power through your workouts much easier than before.

Instant Knockout uses all-natural ingredients that are not only safe, but also effective. This product contains no cheap fillers and all of its ingredients are dosed at the optimal levels for maximum results.

Here are the ingredients inside of Instant Knockout:

Green Tea Extract

Cayenne Pepper Seeds

Glucomannan

Caffeine Anhydrous

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

GTF Chromium

Zinc

Piperine

One bottle of Instant Knockout contains 120 capsules, which is enough for a 30 day supply. For the best results, it’s recommended to take this weight loss pill 4 times per day. By taking four separate doses, your body will be able to burn fat for a longer period of time than if you were taking all 4 pills with one serving.

Instant Knockout is the perfect diet pill for men that want a powerful fat burning supplement that scorches belly fat, reduces cravings, and boosts energy levels. Since it contains energy boosting stimulants, it’s a great option for men that live an active lifestyle and want an extra edge in the gym. Amazing results without prescription weight loss pills

One of the best weight loss supplements for men

Increase fat burning potential by boosting metabolism

Cutting-edge ingredients that are 100% natural

Burn more calories during workouts or while resting

Money-back guarantee

4) Burn Lab Pro: Best Thermogenic Fat Burner

Burn Lab Pro® is our choice for the best thermogenic fat burner. A unisex and universal formula designed to optimize full human fat-loss and muscle gain potential. Helping all types of people achieve their body goals in the quickest, easiest and safest way possible.

Let’s face it, losing weight is tough.

Dieting always sucks. Working out is hard work – especially when you’re trying to cut calories.

So anything that makes BOTH things easier has got to be good, right?

And that’s exactly what Burn Lab Pro® was created for.

To help:

Blaze through calories during workouts AND at rest.

Retain muscle mass when cutting calories.

Melt stubborn body fat that diet and exercise alone won’t touch.

A big plus point of Burn Lab Pro® is the physique-friendly formula. It is designed specifically to protect and preserve lean muscle during a calorie deficit.

Making it ideal for those who want to take their body composition to the next level. Or athletes looking for fast weight loss – without compromising strength and endurance.

That’s why it has become the go-to cutting tool of top-flite MMA fighters – including World Bantamweight Champion, Aljamain Sterling.

Burn Lab Pro® is 100% natural, safe and stim-free. A deliberately streamlined stack of five research-backed ingredients. In advanced forms and clinical range dosages. In convenient capsule form.

Full ingredients list:

HMB – to increase fat burning potential & enhance muscle building, recovery and growth.

Forslean® – shown in human testing to help cut fat and build muscle.

Capsimax® – for stim-like fat loss benefits without the jitters.

GTF Chromium – to stabilize energy and control appetite.

Bioperine® Black Pepper Extract – for torching calories and nutrient absorption.

Even the capsules are good for you. Made from a natural prebiotic fiber for superior absorption and easy digestion.

Plus, you’ll get a full 30 days to put it to the test covered by a money back guarantee.

So if you’re looking to take your body to places that diet and exercise won’t reach. Or cutting calories and don’t want to lose muscle mass. You’ve found your brand.

5) TrimTone: Most Effective Appetite Suppressant

TrimTone is a natural diet pill for women that’s designed to burn fat, reduce appetite, and boost metabolism. The best part about TrimTone is it uses 100% natural ingredients, meaning there is no prescription required.

TrimTone works by stimulating thermogenesis inside your body, converting stored fat into energy. It literally turns your body into a fat burning machine, allowing you to burn calories even while you rest. By burning through stubborn body fat 24 hours a day, you will be able to reach your weight loss goals quicker than ever.

TrimTone also helps you curb cravings with appetite suppressing ingredients. By having better control over your cravings, you’ll be able to avoid unnecessary calories for a slimmer waistline.

TrimTone prides itself in only using high quality ingredients, free of fillers and unnecessary ingredients that you can hardly pronounce. Here is the full active ingredient list inside of TrimTone:

Caffeine (100mg) – Helps burn fat through thermogenesis and lipolysis.

Green Coffee Beans – Lowers insulin levels, improves metabolism, and burns fat.

Green Tea Extract – Helps to increase metabolism and the hormones that help break down fat cells.

Grains of Paradise – A thermogenic herb that burns fat, regulates blood sure levels, and scorches belly fat.

Glucomannan – An appetite suppressant that makes you feel fuller for longer, reducing your cravings and calorie intake.

The recommended dosage for TrimTone is one pill each morning with water before breakfast. This dosing system is much more convenient than other supplements that require you to take it 3-4 times per day. Since it does have a small dose of caffeine, it can be used as a pre-workout supplement as well.

Whether you’re looking for long-term weight maintenance or a weight loss aid to help you achieve your best body, TrimTone is one of the best options on the market. If you’re not satisfied with your results from TrimTone, you can return it within 100 days for a no-questions asked refund.

These weight loss tablets are best used for women looking for a natural fat burner that works quickly. Women that live an active lifestyle will appreciate the extra energy and focus that TrimTone provides.

Manufactured in the United States

Fast Results Seen In Just Weeks

100% Natural Ingredients, Free of Side Effects

Effective Fat Burner and Appetite Suppressant

100 Day Money Back Guarantee

6) PrimeShred: High-Quality Diet Supplement for Bodybuilding

PrimeShred is a fat burning supplement that promises to help men shred fat and get lean without losing muscle mass. PrimeShred kick starts your metabolism and helps your body convert stubborn fat into usable energy, making it a popular choice among bodybuilders and gym warriors.

Here is how PrimeShred can help you:

Accelerates your body’s fat-burning process

PrimeShred uses natural thermogenic ingredients to boost your metabolic rate, resulting in quicker weight loss than diet and exercise alone. Thermogenesis helps your body burn more calories (even while resting) and converts fat into a fuel source, allowing you to power through any workout.

Activates fat-burning hormones

PrimeShred helps trigger fat-burning hormones in the body that help break down stubborn fat, especially in the midsection. The result is a leaner physique and a full-body transformation.

Amplifies your energy and focus

Typical diet and exercise routines can leave you drained of energy and mentally exhausted. PrimeShred helps you fight fatigue by boosting energy levels with brain-boosting nootropics. PrimeShred will help eliminate brain fog and keep you feeling sharp and focused.

PrimeShred has been scientifically formulated after years of exhaustive research. This weight loss pill uses clinically-tested ingredients and optimal dosages for the best results possible. Unlike other weight loss pills that hide their dosages with proprietary blends, PrimeShred fully discloses every ingredient with the exact dosage for full transparency. This weight loss supplement is non-GMO, gluten-free, free from preservatives, and manufactured in the United States.

Here is the full ingredient list inside of PrimeShred:

Green Tea Extract

L-Tyrosine

DMAE

Green Coffee Bean

L-Theanine

Vitamin B Complex

Rhodiola Rosea Root

Bioperine

Caffeine Anhydrous

Cayanne Pepper

PrimeShred comes with an industry-leading 100 day refund policy. That means that if you aren’t absolutely blown away with your weight loss results, you can simply return it for a no-questions asked refund.

PrimeShred also has amazing discounts if you buy more than 1 bottle. For example, if you buy a 4-month supply, you’ll get 2 free bottles. They also have free shipping on most packages. Similar to other diet pills on the market, there are 30 servings in a bottle.

Although anyone can benefit from PrimeShred, it’s best for men that want to get lean and retain muscle while dieting. Whether you’re looking to lose weight with a cutting cycle or just want to get shredded in time for summer, PrimeShred is one of the best weight loss pills for men.

Lose weight and get shredded without losing muscle mass

Boost fat metabolism and metabolic rate for quicker weight loss

Advanced, high-potency weight loss formula

Vegetarian and vegan-friendly

Industry-leading 100 day return policy

#7 KetoCharge: Best Keto Diet Pill That’s Guaranteed To Work

KetoCharge is an effective weight loss pill that is specifically designed for the ketogenic diet. Reaching a state of ketosis allows your body to transition from burning carbs as an energy source to burning fat stores instead. However, eliminating carbs from your diet is no easy task. KetoCharge makes it easy to get into a state of ketosis, allowing your body to burn fat instead of carbs for energy.

KetoCharge works by ramping up your body’s natural production of ketones. This process allows you to start using fat for energy from the first day, rather than waiting weeks for your body to enter ketosis. KetoCharge also helps balance your blood electrolytes so that you can skip the “keto flu” symptoms that are common with the keto diet.

The KetoCharge formula contains natural exogenous ketones that help support natural energy, ketosis, and metabolism. According to reviews, many users claim reduced cravings, faster weight loss, and increased energy from this weight loss supplement.

KetoCharge offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, free shipping, and huge savings when buying more than 1 bottle. Each bottle contains 60 capsules, which is enough to last 30 days.

Overall, KetoCharge is an excellent weight loss pill for anyone that wants to accelerate their results with the ketogenic diet.

#1 rated keto pill on the market

Converts stored fat into an energy source

Trusted by thousands of customers from all over the world

100% natural exogenous ketones with no reported side effects

What to Look for in the Best Weight Loss Supplements

Natural Ingredients

When it comes to weight loss pills, it’s important to look for products that contain 100% natural ingredients. The best weight loss aids should contain plant extracts, vitamins, and natural weight loss ingredients that are safe from side effects.

The ingredients inside of a weight loss pill should be thoroughly researched and backed by clinical studies to prove their effectiveness.

Many weight loss pills on the market use “proprietary formulas” that hide the dosage of each ingredient within their formula. Make sure that you avoid products that use proprietary blends and opt for supplements that offer 100% transparency instead.

Customer Reviews

Always check out customer reviews before buying any pill to lose weight. Other users can provide valuable insights into the pros and cons and warn you of side effects. While weight loss pill reviews shouldn’t make or break your purchase, they can go a long way in shaping your opinion about a specific weight loss drug.

Safety

When it comes to weight loss pills and dietary supplements, it’s important to understand that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate the statements that manufacturers put on bottles. Make sure that you understand the ingredients inside of any weight loss pill you take, especially any stimulants such as caffeine. Diet supplement manufacturers often include caffeine, as it helps spark thermogenesis within the body. If you are sensitive to caffeine, you may want to consider weight loss solutions that have no stimulants.

Price and Value

One of the most important factors to consider when buying guaranteed weight loss pills is the price. The price of a supplement is often a reflection of the quality of ingredients inside.

The price of a weight loss pill will depend on the quality of ingredients, number of servings per bottle, and the dosage of each ingredient.

If you’re looking for a great deal, check out weight loss products that offer discounts when buying more than 1 bottle. Many manufacturers offer free bottles and savings when buying a 2, 4, or 6-month supply.

Types of Supplements for Weight Loss

Thermogenic Fat Burners

Thermogenic fat burners consist of all-natural ingredients that are designed to boost your metabolism and optimize your body’s fat-burning process. Some fat burners contain just one ingredient, while other supplements contain multiple metabolism-boosting compounds. Examples of ingredients found in thermogenic supplements include caffeine, CLA, raspberry ketones, green tea, capsaicin, and garcinia cambogia.

Carb Blockers

Carb blockers are a type of diet supplement that work a little different than most weight loss pills on the market. They essentially block carbs from being digested from the food you eat, allowing you to eat starchy foods without some of the unwanted calories. Carb blockers work by blocking the enzymes in your body that are responsible for digesting certain types of carbohydrates. Carb blockers are typically marketed as good pills for weight loss, but there’s a lack of reputable studies that prove their effectiveness.

Appetite Suppressants

Appetite suppressants help people feel full when they’re not. It’s a useful weight loss option if you find yourself continuously overeating because you feel empty. Some of the most popular appetite suppressants include glucomannan, green tea extract, garcinia cambogia, and conjugated linoleic acid.

Caffeine is arguably the most common ingredient in appetite suppressants. It works by influencing your body’s ghrelin production. This hormone stimulates your appetite and tells your brain to increase food intake. Caffeine dulls these signals so that you can take control of your hunger and health.

The Best Weight Loss Pill Ingredients

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a natural dietary fiber that comes from konjac root, also known as elephant yam. The satiating ingredient absorbs water and forms a dense fiber in the stomach. The appetite suppressant has even earned the nickname “the broom of the intestines.”

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract contains several useful compounds, including antioxidants and caffeine. It helps people boost their energy levels and metabolic rate, making it easier to get daily exercise and burn calories. The supplement also tamps down the appetite so that you won’t deal with hunger pangs.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green coffee bean extract comes from unroasted coffee beans. The popular supplement provides numerous health benefits, including improved cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Researchers believe the high concentration of chlorogenic acids is the main reason it can help people cut weight.

Garcinia Cambogia Extract

Garcinia cambogia comes from the Malabar tamarind, a tropical fruit from Indonesia. Scientists say the extract may help people control their hunger and lower blood sugar levels. The main ingredient is hydroxycitric acid, which encourages the body to use stored fat for energy.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Conjugated linolenic acid (CLA) comes from grass-eating animals, such as deer and goats. While CLA has many varieties, C9 t11 is the one you’re most likely to find in your weight loss products. Studies link CLA to superior fat burning and weight loss.

Raspberry Ketone

A raspberry ketone is a natural molecule found in blackberries, cranberries, and other fruits. Raspberry ketone has gained recent attention for its weight loss properties. Scientists discovered that the molecule helps mice increase fat breakdown, regulate their metabolism, and control blood sugar levels.

Forskolin

Forskolin comes from the Indian Coleus plant, which primarily grows in India, Nepal, and Thailand. Research suggests that it can help treat glaucoma, obesity, and heart conditions. A small study found that men who took 250mg of forskolin for three months lost more weight than men in the placebo group.

Prescription Weight Loss Medications To Consider

Orlistat (Alli)

Orlistat (Alli) is the OTC alternative to Xenical. The 60mg pill is ideal for adults with BMIs above 25 who plan to adopt a low-fat and low-calorie diet. Orlistat decreases the amount of fat people can absorb after eating.

The enzyme lipase breaks down fat when it reaches your intestines. Orlistat blocks lipase, so the body can’t store the fat for future energy. Orlistat also inhibits your body from absorbing soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Take the FDA-approved weight loss medication up to three times a day for optimal results. A doctor may recommend consuming Orlistat 30 to 60 minutes before your next meal. Side effects may include soft stools and gassiness.

Contrave

Contrave is a prescription weight loss drug from Currax Pharmaceuticals. The pill can eliminate hunger pangs and control cravings, thanks to a mixture of two medicines, naltrexone and bupropion. Naltrexone is a doctor-approved drug for treating alcohol and opioid addiction, while bupropion helps with depression.

Currax Pharmaceuticals has completed three long-term studies testing Contrave. One year-long trial found that 46% of subjects lost at least 5% of their body weight compared to 23% for the placebo group. Potential side effects include dizziness, nausea, and constipation.

Phentermine

Phentermine functions like an amphetamine. The compound alters your central nervous system, elevating your heart rate while lowering your appetite. Phentermine is a common weight loss drug for people with diabetes and high cholesterol.

The drug convinces your brain to release more neurotransmitters. These hormones control your metabolism and appetite and “trick” you into exercising more and eating less. Side effects can include dizziness, chest pain, headaches, and trouble breathing.

Belviq

Belviq gives people the power to control their appetite. The drug influences neurotransmitters’ signals in the brain, so you feel full even after eating a small meal. Belviq is a useful tool to treat obesity for people of all ages and health conditions.

While Belviq can make a significant difference in your waistline, it can’t treat underlying issues. This obesity treatment won’t cure diabetes, high cholesterol, or heart disease. Some of the potential side effects include sore throat, irregular heartbeat, nausea, and seizures.

Xenical

Xenical is the prescription version of Alli (Orlistat.) Both drugs use Orlistat to prevent the body from absorbing dietary fat up to 30%. The difference is that Xenical is prescription strength.

If you want to get the most out of Xenical, use it while on a diet. Research suggests that the combination can lower body mass up 10%. A study from the Baylor College of Medicine performed a 54-week trial and found that 57% of participants lost more than 5% of their weight compared to 34% in the placebo group.

Take Xenical three times a day before meals. The weight loss prescription eliminates undigested fats within one to two days of consumption. Side effects include soft stools, abdominal pain, and low vitamin D levels.

How To Get The Most Results With Natural Weight Loss Pills

Before buying any supplement for weight loss, it’s important that you have a healthy lifestyle in place. Skinny pills aren’t magic supplements that can help you lose weight without any effort. You’ll achieve the best results with your weight loss journey if you combine diet pills with a healthy diet and exercise regimen.

For weight loss supplements that contain stimulants such as caffeine, you should take them early in the morning to avoid any sleep interruption. Some people also prefer to take weight loss pills before exercising to provide an additional boost of energy.

It’s also important to realize that weight loss supplements aren’t quick solutions. You need to make sure you give the weight loss pill enough time to work before you gauge its effectiveness. We recommend taking weight loss pills for 60 to 90 days for the greatest results.

How Fast Can I Lose Weight With Diet Pill Supplements?

How fast you lose weight with diet pills will depend on several factors including your current weight, your calorie intake, and exercise. Most people start reporting weight loss results within 2-4 weeks of usage, while others see visible fat loss results within 4-6 weeks. If you’re not losing weight within the first 60-days, we recommend returning the weight loss pills for a refund if the manufacturer has a money back guarantee that is still valid.

Can You Buy Weight Loss Pills Over The Counter?

Yes, there are a variety of weight loss pills you can buy over-the-counter inside your local stores such as GNC or Vitamin Shoppe. However, these weight loss pills often contain too low of a dosage to have a positive effect on losing weight. Over-the-counter diet pills are produced cheaply in order to sell to the masses. The best weight loss supplements are found online and often come at a higher price tag. However, as we mentioned before, the price of diet pills is often a reflection of its quality. In other words, you get what you pay for when it comes to diet pills that work.

Are Weight Loss Supplements FDA Approved?

Most over-the-counter weight loss pills fall into one of two categories: dietary supplements and non-prescription drugs. The FDA only oversees prescription weight loss medication, such as Orlistat. Manufacturers must demonstrate to the FDA that a product is safe and effective for long-term human consumption.

Dietary supplements have more leeway about claims. While they should make honest statements, the FDA doesn’t review or approve the marketing. If the FDA can prove that a weight loss medication is not safe, it may ask the manufacturer to remove it from shelves.

Final Thoughts – Are Weight Loss Pills Right For You?

If a healthy diet and exercise isn’t enough, natural weight loss supplements provide a helpful way to achieve your fitness goals. These safe and effective weight loss pills provide the bump you need to shed pesky pounds. Each brand uses a slightly different formula to maximize weight loss, whether you want to reduce your appetite, mitigate absorption, or burn more fat.

While we highly recommend using a good weight loss pill, talk with your doctor about weight loss products first. Doctors can evaluate your health, provide medical advice, and let you know if certain diet pills have side effects. A doctor can also offer you prescription weight-loss drugs, like Alli (Orlistat) and Belviq, instead of over-the-counter varieties.

