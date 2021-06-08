Breeze Tec Portable AC Reviews: Controversial or Functional Device?

Breeze Tec is the latest portable air conditioner that can ease the scorching hot days of summer. According to the official website, this multipurpose device filters the air to protect from harmful pathogens, cools the temperature, and increases moisture in the air for a cooling effect. Breeze Tec is an affordable alternative to the expensive air conditioners that elevate the electricity bills and come with hefty maintenance costs.

It is nearly impossible to spend the hot days of summer without an air conditioning unit. The scorching heat not only frustrates everyone but also alleviates the mood. Moreover, you may not be able to perform daily tasks because of the high temperature. Even though some people enjoy the summer season, the high temperature can cause a heatstroke which becomes deadly in some cases. So, you can invest in a reasonably priced air conditioning device that eases the long summer days.

Breeze Tec portable air conditioning unit is the answer to all your problems if you are looking for an affordable device. You do not need to hire an electrician to install this air conditioner, and it does not come with any maintenance costs. Also, the lightweight body of this unit makes it easy to shift anywhere in your room. This Breeze Tec review takes a closer look at the functioning and specifications of this device.

Breeze Tec Review- What is This Portable AC?

Breeze Tec is a portable air cooler that uses advanced technology to filter the air and humidify it. The lightweight and small size of this unit make it the ideal device to take with you anywhere. Also, its efficient mechanism lowers the temperature no matter how hot it is outside.

This air cooler is an effective way to get rid of the summer heat without spending thousands of dollars. It consumes way less electricity as compared to a traditional air conditioner. Also, it does not have any maintenance costs. On the other hand, a conventional AC comes with hefty installation and maintenance and electricity costs.

Breeze Tec not only cools the surrounding air but also gets rid of dryness in the air. The water vapors release from the filter and provide humidity. Moreover, it filters the air particles so that you inhale safe and healthy air. This cooler also does not need any external power source and operates with the battery installed in the device.

How Does the Breeze Tec Air Cooler Work?

Breeze Tec air cooler uses the evaporation mechanism to lower the temperature and cools the air. It provides optimum comfort during the hot summer days and improves the air quality because of the filtration feature.

The filter installed in this device removes pollen and bacteria from the air. Also, it gets rid of harmful allergens and contaminants that compromise your health. This device works as an efficient cooling unit during summer in the following ways.

No Installation

You do not need to install this air cooler in a wall or do any configuration. This unit is ready to use as soon as you take it out of the packaging.

Portable Unit

This device is made of lightweight material and uses a simple mechanism. So, you can carry it anywhere with you, including vacation or workplace.

Multiple Functions

Breeze Tec is a multipurpose device as it cools the air, humidifies it, and removes contaminants. So, it protects from various pathogens and allergens that spread during summer.

Simple Mechanism

This device operates on a simple mechanism and does not have complicated technology. It uses a filter that cleans and cools the air.

Affordable Price

The economical price of this cooling unit makes it preferable over conventional air conditioners. Also, you can get it for a discounted price from the official website of the company.



Travel friendly

Breeze Tec is lightweight, handy, and small in size, making it perfect for moving around. No matter how many times you have to shift places, this portable AC will go everywhere with you.

Usage Instructions for Breeze Tec

Breeze Tec comes in a conventional box when you receive it. Even though it is a simple and easy-to-use device, this guide will help you clear any doubts.

Remove the unit from the packaging and inspect the whole device closely to spot any signs of damage.

Take the charging cable provided inside the box and charge the device before using it.

Fill the water tank to the mentioned level and press the button to start the device.

You can also read the instruction manual enclosed inside the package before using the device.

If you wish to travel with this AC, make sure to remove water from the tank and dry the water curtain. Keeping it wet without using it may trigger mold production and fungal growth. But all this can be avoided with a single precaution of emptying and drying it when not in use.

Why Choose Breeze Tec?

Breeze Tec portable AC stands out from other cooling devices available in the market because of its efficient design and functioning. Moreover, it is a more practical and economical option than a traditional air conditioner available in the market. Some of the main Breeze Tec features that make this device unique are as follows.

Concise Design

The compact and convenient design of Breeze Tec is a practical option for those who are always on the go. You can store it in a small area and carry it everywhere along with you. This device is suitable to use in a car, your room, or the workplace.

LED Light Feature

Breeze Tec air cooler has an LED light installed inside it that helps with a peaceful sleep at night. It also indicated the water level in the tank so that you do not have to check it time and again. This unique feature is rarely present in portable air conditioners.

Multiple Speed Options

Breeze Tec has different speed options depending on your needs. You can set it on low, medium, and high according to the weather. Since this unit has a durable body, a high speed does not damage the unit.

Large Water Tank

This air cooler has adequate water capacity so that the device keeps running for several hours. You can sleep peacefully at night without worrying about filling the water tank in your cooling unit. Hence, it is a better option as compared to other options available in the market.

The other technical features of this device include:

Strong batteries that run for hours.

Built-in USB charging cable.

Innovative 3-in-1 technology that provides cooling, purifying, and humidifying features.

Three different speed alterations.

Nose-free air conditioning mechanism.

These features make this device a convenient option to spend your summer with ease this year.

Where To Buy Breeze Tec? Discount Offer and Refund Option

Breeze Tec portable air conditioner is available to purchase on the official website of the company, breeze-maxx.com.

You can buy a single unit if you live alone, but you can benefit from the different packages as well. The company offers discounts on buying more than one unit. The pricing and bundle options are as follows:

One unit of Breeze Tec for $89.99 Two units of Breeze Tec for $170.98 Three units of Breeze Tec for $242.97 Four units of Breeze Tec for $305.97 Five units of Breeze Tec for $359.96



These bundles are beneficial if you want to buy a portable ac for the whole household. Fortunately, the company offers a warranty to ensure that you do not suffer any financial loss. If the unit suffered any damage during shipping or spot any defect, you can request the 30-day check warranty.

You can contact the customer via email at support@breezemaxx.com and via phone at 1-877-821-0177

Where to use Breeze Tec Portable AC?

Portable Air Conditioners or Air Coolers like Breeze Tec come in handy if you are planning a day out camping, star gazing, hiking or grilling burgers outside. Breeze Tec is a perfect cooling gadget that ensures your comfort and prevents you from sweating in the heat.

But it is not just a device for outside, you can also use it inside your house, in the kitchen while you cook, or your study table. The Breeze Tec Portable AC works great in a small space, which is why it is a perfect fit for small rooms or cabins.

Because of its portability and lightweight, Breeze Tec can also be taken to school trips, or can be used in a classroom as well which makes it useful for people of all ages, even kids.

Advantages of Breeze Tec Portable AC

1.Breeze Tec is a good addition to your daily home devices as it is not just an air conditioner but an air purifier as well. It is specifically designed with a water filter to enhance cleanliness and keep you safe from indoor air pollutants.

2. With the instant pulling in of all the dust particles and impurities, this machine releases clean air to its surroundings. As a result of this circulation, certain contaminants that could indirectly affect users with sinus problems are completely removed. Thus, Breeze Tec is a quality air purifier designed to eliminate air pollutants to keep you not just cool but healthy as well.

3. With its evaporative technology that requires considerably less energy, it cuts the electricity cost of using traditional conditioners, so that you can handle your electricity bills easily without making any compromises in the summer. Without much electricity usage, this device releases cool air and gets rid of the heat.

4. Breeze Tec can also be used as a regular fan if you choose not to use its air cooling feature, which makes it worthy to use in all seasons, not just in the summer.

5. Another important feature of this machine is that it makes zero to no sound. As compared to other coolers with loud noises, Breeze Tec is rather quiet and will not disrupt the room’s peace.

6. Easy settings of Breeze Tec make it highly user-friendly, thus even a person with difficulties will be able to use it easily. A setting will let you choose between different gears to manage the level of air circulation. Apart from this, there is a user guide with all the care instructions needed to be followed so that the device could be used without any difficulty.

7. Due to its cute design and LED light feature, Breeze Tec can also be a good choice if you decide to give it as a gift – as it is not only useful but looks pretty too.

8. Since it is easy to carry, Breeze Tec is never a wasted product as it is a cooling device which can be helpful at anytime, anywhere.

Drawbacks of Breeze Tec Portable AC

1. Even though Breeze Tec is a more affordable option than an air conditioner, there are some drawbacks.

2. The small size of this unit means that it can only provide cooling to one person at a time. Also, it only cools down the surrounding air instead of the whole room. In this way, a conventional air conditioner works better than this device.

3. It is not available in a physical store, and you can only purchase it online. This factor can become a hindrance for those who are not comfortable with online purchases. However, the company offers a foolproof warranty which means that you will not lose your money.

4. The numerous Breeze Tec customer reviews available online show that this device is legit and not a scam. Also, it comes from a reputable company that has provided efficient products for years.

What Makes Breeze Tec Portable AC better than other Competitors?

You may find portable ACs in the market that claim the same features as Breeze Tec and may come at cheaper prices. But not all of them deliver the same quality as this device. Breeze Max is backed up by a reliable company which offers quick customer service in case you face any difficulties with your order or device.

Breeze Tec also have a very different design from other portable ACs – with unique features to offer such as air purifier and LED lights, all in one small device.

The unique design of the product, quality features and the reliable company make Breeze Tec portable AC better than its competitors in the market these days.

Breeze Tec Reviews- Concluding Thoughts

Breeze Tec portable air conditioner is a compact unit that eases the hot summer days by providing relaxed temperature. It uses the evaporation mechanism to cool the air and add moisture to it to prevent dryness. Moreover, the lightweight body makes it easier for you to carry it everywhere and enjoy a cool breeze. You can also set the speed of air according to your needs and enjoy the low temperature during the scorching heat of summer.

Breeze Tec does not come with any installation or maintenance costs, and it is a ready-to-use device. Also, it lowers the electricity bills since it only operates via battery. Although the water curtain will need to be replaced periodically to ensure cleaner air, it still doesn’t require much maintenance to keep running.

Place the cooler on a flat surface and near an open window to reap the most of its benefits. A flat surface will prevent the cooler from damage and an open window will certainly pave the way for better circulation.

The manufacturing company offers a 30-day warranty so that you can purchase this unit with ease of mind. Moreover, you can go through the Breeze Tec customer reviews to find out what people say about this product. Overall, it is a safe purchase and helps you keep calm and serene during the summer season. For more information, visit the official website, www.breeze-maxx.com.

