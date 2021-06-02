Best Delta-8 Gummies Brand Reviews: What Does It Feel Like?

The introduction of Delta-8 THC has started a new chapter in the hemp industry. Cannabis fans went crazy when this new compound hit the market. If you are one of them or even if you are a regular cannabis user, you will know the reason.

There have been many debates on whether Delta-8 is just a fad or the future of hemp. We cannot answer that question, but we do know that it has quickly garnered a loyal fan base because of its benefits and amazing effects. That is more so because it does not bring along any of the side effects of Delta-9 THC.

If you are new to cannabis and want to try Delta-8, it’s natural for you to be confused about where to begin. So, we have decided to make this journey a little easier for you by listing out some of the best Delta-8 gummies currently available in the market.

This guide will talk about not only the products, their benefits, and their disadvantages, but also a few things that you must keep in mind while buying your first pack of Delta-8 THC gummies.

Additionally, we will also try to answer a few questions that you might have in your mind regarding the consumption of Delta-8 gummies.

Top 5 Best Delta-8 Gummies & Brands[Full Reviews]

Now that you know how we prepared the list of the top 5 Delta-8 gummies available in the market, we’re sure that you are looking forward to checking them out, too.

Delta EFFEX – Strongest Overall Diamond CBD Chill Plus – Best CBD & Delta 8 Mix 3Chi – Most Popular MoonWlkr – Best In Taste Bearly Legal – Variety of Flavors and Colors

Let’s dive into how each of these products could offer you the best of what your expectations are.

1. Delta EFFEX – Strongest Overall Delta 8 THC Gummies

Brand Overview

Delta EFFEX is well known in the industry and has been around for quite a few years. All its products are tested by a third-party lab to ensure quality. Because of its experience and knowledge of hemp, the brand could develop high-quality products keeping all safety and quality norms in mind.

Speaking of the product, the best part about the Delta 8 THC gummies is that you have plenty of flavors to choose from—Green Apple, Blue Razz, and Mystery. Apart from the flavor, the Delta 8 THC gummies are just perfect for you to enjoy a safe and moderate body high throughout the day or have great sleep at night.

Pros

5 flavors to choose from

Detailed lab reports

High-quality hemp

Smooth and chewy texture

Both one-time order and subscription-based order available

Cons

Only 10 gummies in one pack

Highlights

Five Flavors: What’s great about this product is that you have 5 flavors to choose from. Each flavor of Delta 8 THC gummies are made with extracts from tropical fruits, which makes your experience more enjoyable.

Detailed Lab Reports: A lot of brands claim that their products are tested by a third-party lab but only a few provide the proof. Delta EFFEX is one of them. Each Delta EFFEX product has its lab report on the product description page for customers to check.

Visit the Official Website of Delta EFFEX for the Best Discount

2. Diamond CBD Chill Plus – Best CBD & Delta 8 Mix

Best CBD & Delta 8 Mix DiamondCBD 100% Natural Ingredients

Variety of Flavors

Reduces Stress and Pain

Third-Party Lab Tested Check Latest Price Learn More

Brand Overview

Diamond CBD is one of the leading cannabis brands. The most promising part of the Chill Plus Delta 8 gummies company is that the team consists of experienced doctors and scientists. They are continuously researching and developing new methods by which customers can enjoy the products. As a result, they have a loyal base of over 100k satisfied customers, of which many have posted testimonials on the Diamond CBD website for new customers to check.

The Chill Plus Delta 8 gummies brand follows a sustainable manufacturing process. Chill Plus Delta 8 gummies aim to build a system that contributes to the growth and protection of the earth – and not harm it in any way.

From topicals to tinctures and an award-winning CBD oil as well as flavored gummies—the Diamond CBD Chill Plus Delta 8 brand has an extensive range of Delta 8 THC products. Speaking of this product, the jar contains 2000 pieces of gummies, each gummy contains 20mg of Delta-8 THC. The high-quality Delta-8 isolates extracted from hemp provide you with the finest experience that will lift your mood and brighten your day.

Pros

High-quality hemp-derived

No traces of Delta-9 THC

A big pack at a reasonable price

Sweet flavors and colors

Moderate strength

30-day return policy

Cons

Smaller pack not available

No choice in terms of flavor

Highlights

A Big Pack That Is Affordable: One thing that bothers cannabis fans the most is the price of the products. But with this particular product, you get 2,000 pieces of gummies at a reasonable price. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta-8 in its composition, ensuring a nice effect and a memorable experience.

Isolated Delta-8: The biggest challenge of extracting Delta-8 THC is that it occurs in small traces in the plant along with Delta-9 THC. Delta-9 THC is harmful to your health. So, we must isolate only the Delta-8 during the extraction. Chill Plus Delta 8 gummies have perfected this process and offer you only the purest quality of Delta-8 that’s safe to use.

Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD for the Best Discount.

3. 3Chi – Most Popular D-8 Brand

Brand Overview

The company was founded by a biochemist with 15 years in the hemp industry. He understood the benefits of hemp and the effects of its compounds on the human body. The main aim of 3Chi is to deconstruct the hemp plant and analyze and test its components to reconstruct a product that is exponentially more beneficial to the human body than hemp in its natural form. Today, the company is one of the prime distributors of CBD and hemp-based products in the US.

Speaking of the product, the gummies come in packs of 8 or 16 pieces. These gummies help lift your mood and make you feel better for the rest of the day. The best part about this product is that these are vegan and cruelty-free so that you can enjoy your bites without any regrets.

Pros

High-quality hemp-derived

2 pack sizes to choose from

No hemp smell or taste

Vegan and cruelty-free

Countless positive reviews

Cons

Can melt under heat

Only two choices in flavor

Highlights

Vegan and Cruelty-Free: Most of us believe in a sustainable approach and do not want to harm animals to benefit us. Vegan and cruelty-free products are a win-win situation because we can enjoy the products without hurting animals.

Two Flavors and Two Sizes to Choose From: A lot of people have a problem with the typical hempy smell and taste that ruin their experience. If this sounds like your problem, no worries. 3Chi’s gummies come in two flavors—Black Raspberry and Watermelon. Also, they come in two sizes of 8 and 16 pieces each so that you can choose according to your requirement.

Visit the Official Website of 3Chi for the Best Discount.

4. MoonWlkr – Best In Taste

Best in Taste Moonwlkr Top Quality Product

Provides Euphoric Effect

Third-Party Lab Tested

30-Day Return Policy Check Latest Price Learn More

Brand Overview

A brand born out of curiosity, MoonWlkr aims to use award-winning terpenes to create high-quality, safe, and pure products with an extensive range of flavors and consumption methods to choose from. The brand has been in the market for long enough to make a name for itself.

Speaking of the products, the high-quality Delta-8 gummies are available in various flavors such as strawberry and watermelon. They also have different product pack sizes, ranging from 8 to 24 pieces. The product has a calming effect on your mind and helps you relax by pushing anxiety and stress out of your body. Just make sure you do not take it frequently and keep a gap of at least 45 minutes between two gummies.

Pros

High-quality products

Lab-tested

Reasonable price

Number of positive reviews

3 pack sizes to choose from

Cons

Costlier compared to other brands

Lab reports not available

Highlights

Variety of Products: When it comes to customer convenience, the best thing about this brand is that it has an extensive variety in terms of products. As we have already discussed, there are several flavors and pack sizes to choose from.

High-Quality Hemp: No matter what features and benefits a product offers, nothing can beat high-quality ingredients. This is exactly what the brand excels in. Its products are safe to use and have been extracted from high-grade hemp through advanced processes that isolate Delta-8 THC from Delta 9 THC, making the products safe.

Visit the Official Website of MoonWlkr for the Best Discount.

5. Bearly Legal – Variety Of Flavors and Colors

Brand Overview

The website does not share much information about the brand. But from customer reviews, we can tell you that its product quality is top-notch. It’s not only about the product, but the variety is also amazing. Whether it is the flavors of Delta 8 THC Gummies or per gummy in a pack, the brand has something for everyone.

With an array of quality products and smooth and frictionless customer policies, Bearly Legal is one of the top CBD companies in the US. The brand currently ships its products all over the US except the 11 states where Delta-8 is banned.

The Delta 8 THC gummies are made of high-quality hemp by adhering to all purity and safety standards. Not just that, it has been created in a way by which you can feel the effects and feel a light and relaxing high.

Pros

Various flavors

Multiple packs

High-quality products

Reputable brand abiding by the law

Many positive reviews from verified buyers

Cons

Not enough information about the company on the website

Lab reports not present

Highlights

Variety of Products: Whether it is the flavor or the number of gummies in each pack, Bearly Legal has an extensive variety of products. And what is more convenient to customers than having options to choose from, right?

Effective Even at A Low Dose: The best part about these products is that you do not need to take high doses to feel the effect. These work perfectly even at low doses, which goes a long way in protecting customers from an overdose. It also helps you save a few bucks.

Visit the Official Website of Bearly Legal for the Best Discount.

How Did We Prepare This Delta-8 Gummies Brand List

We understand that if you are to place your trust in us, you may want to know how we came up with our Top Products lists. In this article, we will tell you how we selected our Top 5 Finalists.

First, we shortlisted the most popular companies in the market that are currently selling Delta-8 gummies. Next, we researched every company on that shortlist.

We learned about each company’s history, its customer-related policies, such as shipping, refunds, returns, and exchange policies. We checked out its popular products and lab reports, the source of ingredients, and the manufacturing process.

Next, we went through the individual reviews and ratings of each product. After collecting all this data, we prepared an evaluation report for the brands and only selected the best of them.

We also matched the information provided by the brand with the information provided by third-party sources and genuine customers.

Finally, we carried out an independent survey regarding the efficacy and safety of these products.

After we were sure to a certain extent that we’ve verified all sides of the stories of these products, we tested them ourselves.

Only after this rigorous evaluation and elimination process did we come up with the top 5 brands selling the best Delta-8 gummies in the market.

What You Should Know Before Buying Delta-8 Gummies

Your Purpose For Purchase

The first thing you should know before buying your first Delta 8 THC Gummies or any other Delta-8 product is why you are buying it. To choose the right product, you need to know the use. For example, If you want to vape your products, you should go for Delta-8 carts and if you don’t want to taste it, you should go for the Delta-8 capsules. So make sure you know what you want the Delta-8 products for.

Underlying Medical Conditions

Delta-8 THC Gummies are not harmful but make sure that you do not have any underlying medical condition that can be triggered by the use of Delta-8 THC or any other cannabinoid product and don’t take Delta-8 THC if you are taking other prescription medicines.

You should also check whether you are allergic to any ingredient used in the manufacturing process. Also, if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, you should refrain from the use of Delta-8 THC products.

Authenticity of Brand

It is important to buy a product from an authentic Delta 8 brand, not only for its quality but also for its safety and legality of use. Quite a few norms and laws have been imposed on the manufacture of hemp-based products.

If those rules are not kept in mind, the product is deemed illegal. If you knowingly or unknowingly end up consuming the product, you can be charged as well. However, if the brand is authentic and has been in the market for a long time, you can rest assured that its products will be certified, tested, and safe to use.

Do Not Rush

Getting used to Delta-8 THC Gummies and their effect on your body can take a little time. So, make sure that you do not rush through the process to get the effect faster and inadvertently take an overdose.

Knowledge of Delta-8 THC Legal Issues

According to the federal laws of the US, no hemp-based product is allowed to contain more than 0.3 % of Delta-9 THC. Though Delta-8 is legal in most US states, some are yet to legalize it. So, do check the status of Delta-8 THC in your state before ordering something. You also have to check the legal age for cannabinoid consumption in your country or state. The legal age varies from 18 to 21.

FAQs About Delta-8 Gummies

Q: Are Delta 8 Gummies Safe?

A: In general, Delta-8 gummies are safe to use and do not have any serious side effects. However, the safety and purity of a product depends on the brand. To make sure that you try Delta-8 from the right company, you should check its composition and lab reports.

Q: What Options Do I Have In Delta-8 Gummies?

A: Apart from the Delta 8 gummies brand, you can also choose your flavor and strength. Strength means the amount of Delta-8 present in each Delta 8 THC gummy. The strength of the gummy will also determine how fast and to what extent the gummy will affect your body. Speaking of flavors, the best part about gummies is that they come in a variety of flavors. From strawberry to mango and green apple, you will find a huge variety in the market.

Q: How Many Gummies Should I Take at A Time?

A: When you are just starting with Delta-8 THC Gummies, it is best to keep to the minimum dose. You can start with one gummy. If the strength is too high, you can also go for half a gummy. As you realize your body’s capacity and how it is affecting your body, you can increase the count.

Q: Do Delta-8 Gummies Get You High?

A: Well, that depends on what your definition of high is. If you think that Delta-8 can make you hallucinate or get stoned, you are wrong. What it does is make you feel stress-free and relaxed. It can lift your mood with a sharp boost in energy, which can make you feel like you are high.

Q: How Long Does It Take for Delta-8 Gummies to work?

A: The timing depends on your body and how well it receives it. But it takes around half an hour to one for the effects to kick in.

Q: Does Delta-8 THC Make You Fail Drug Tests?

A: Yes, just like any cannabinoid, the metabolites of Delta-8 THC stay in your body for a prolonged period. Since the metabolites of Delta-8 THC resemble those of Delta-9 THC, it would throw up a false positive on a drug test. If you are a regular user, it could stay in your body for about 60 days after you have stopped taking it. Even if you use it only once, it will still show up on a drug test taken within the next two to three days.

Q: Does Delta-8 Have Any Serious Side Effects?

A: Unlike its isomer Delta-9 THC, which makes you feel anxious and paranoid, Delta-8 THC has no serious side effects. However, you could still experience a few minor, mostly rare side effects, including grogginess, dry mouth, and increased appetite. This typically happens when you take a high dose of Delta-8. In case of an extremely high dose, you could experience the same kind of anxiety that you’d feel if you took a high dose of Delta-9 THC.

Conclusion – Which Delta-8 THC Gummies Should You Go for?

That’s everything about the Best Delta-8 THC gummies from us. We hope this article was helpful and delivers all the needed details about Delta 8 for you to make an informed decision.

It is important to point out that you should take these gummies after careful consideration about your health. Your health is your priority, so be sure it does not interfere if you have existing health-related issues.

So, before you hop on to the Cannabis Express, make sure that you have consulted your doctor – especially if it is your first-time consumption of Delta-8.

Our top two choices we recommend for the best Delta 8 gummies on the market are Delta Effex and Diamond CBD.

If you have any queries, you can write to us and we will do our best to answer more of your queries on cannabinoids in future blogs. Be safe and responsible while using these products. And, always keep them out of reach of children and pets.

This post contains affiliate links. If you purchase products through these links Observer will earn a commission.